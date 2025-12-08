Open Extended Reactions

MINNEAPOLIS -- Saylor Poffenbarger had 30 points and 10 rebounds, and No. 7 Maryland scored 10 straight points with less than a minute remaining in double overtime to beat Minnesota 100-99 on Sunday.

Oluchi Okananwa had 25 points and eight rebounds for the Terrapins (11-0, 1-0 in the Big Ten), who trailed 99-90 with less than a minute to play in the second overtime. Poffenbarger hit two free throws, and then the Gophers had back-to-back turnovers on the inbounds pass. Steals by Kyndal Walker and Okananwa resulted in three-point plays for each, cutting Minnesota's lead to one with 35 seconds to play.

Poffenbarger completed the comeback with a layup off an inbounds play with 10 seconds remaining.

Grace Grocholski made nine 3-pointers and scored 31 for the Gophers (6-3, 0-1). Tori McKinney added 19 points, Mara Braun scored 16 and Amaya Battle finished with 13 points, 12 rebounds, 7 assists and 7 turnovers.

Maryland trailed by five late in the first overtime, but Yarden Garzon hit a 3-pointer and -- after a Minnesota turnover on the inbounds pass -- made a driving layup to send it to a second overtime.

Minnesota led 38-24 at the half, thanks in part to a 17-0 run in the second quarter. Grocholski hit back-to-back 3-pointers and Braun had five points during the run, which helped Minnesota overcome a 15-14 deficit after the game's first 10 minutes.

The Terrapins turned it around in the third quarter, as Addi Mack had three quick buckets and Isimenme Ozzy-Momodu scored five points to pull Maryland to within four at 48-44 through three. Maryland's defense held Minnesota to 2-for-17 shooting and forced six turnovers in the third quarter.