South Carolina guard Ta'Niya Latson, who led the nation in points per game last season, suffered a lower left leg injury and was helped off the court with no weight being placed on her foot.

Latson, South Carolina's second-leading scorer this season (17.4 ppg), exited in the second quarter of the No. 3 Gamecocks' 96-55 victory over Providence.

"She's smiling," coach Dawn Staley said of Latson after the game. "She got treatment all through the second half."

Staley said Latson, who had 10 points in the game, will be re-evaluated Monday.

If Latson were to miss a lengthy amount of time, the Gamecocks would be without their most dependable scorer. The Gamecocks' thin bench, however, will soon be augmented as freshman center Alicia Tournebize, a 6-foot-7 player from France, committed during the holiday break but has not yet reported to school.

Tournebize will be playing by January, but the exact date is unknown. The Gamecocks at most dress 10 players but have only had their full assortment for five of 13 games.

South Carolina begins SEC play by hosting Alabama on Jan. 1.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.