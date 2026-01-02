Madina Okot records a double-double of 18 points and 13 rebounds as Tessa Johnson also puts up 18 points to lead the Gamecocks to a 96-55 win over the Friars. (0:27)

The first two months of the 2025-26 women's college basketball season were full of big games. The willingness of elite programs to schedule each other and play in marquee events made for compelling basketball. But the matchups and stakes only get bigger in January.

December included a sprinkling of conference games, but league play now dominates the landscape as the new year arrives. Conference races will begin to take shape immediately, especially in the SEC and Big Ten, where some of the biggest games will be played over the next few weeks.

The season schedule will fall into a familiar pattern after the holidays, with Thursdays and Sundays absorbing the bulk of the most significant games.

The list of those impact games is long, but these are the 10 most compelling, can't-miss contests in January.

All times Eastern

Jan. 3: 8 p.m., Peacock (Los Angeles)

Both teams tested themselves plenty in November and December, so the level of competition won't be anything new. However, with USC's offense still a work in progress, playing UCLA at Pauley Pavilion will present some challenges. A Saturday night game in L.A. will be a good showcase for both a Bruins team with national title hopes and the Trojans' Jazzy Davidson, who leads the Trojans in points, rebounds, assists, steals and blocks.

Jan. 11: 3 p.m., ESPN (Baton Rouge, Louisiana)

The Tigers will finally have been tested before the Longhorns get to town -- with games against Kentucky and Vanderbilt to start the new year -- but this is the matchup that will begin to establish the SEC pecking order. Just the idea of watching LSU's white-hot offense against a lockdown Texas defense is enough to get excited.

Jan. 15: 6 p.m., ACCN (South Bend, Indiana)

With the ACC preseason No. 1 and No. 2 teams, Duke and NC State, not playing up to expectations in the first two months, the Cardinals and Fighting Irish might be the new conference favorites. This game could determine if that's indeed the case. These two teams will also play each other in their regular-season finales, so we could be looking at a de facto championship game preview.

Texas Longhorns at South Carolina Gamecocks

Jan. 15: 7 p.m., ESPN2 (Columbia, South Carolina)

As good as the SEC is at the top, if Texas beats LSU four days earlier and then wins this game at South Carolina, the race might be over by mid-January -- and the Longhorns can start designing their conference championship banner. This is a rematch of a nonconference game the two rivals played at the Players Era Championship in Las Vegas on Thanksgiving Day, a contest the Longhorns narrowly won on a shot by Rori Harmon with 0.7 seconds left.

Maryland Terrapins at UCLA Bruins

Jan. 18: 4 p.m., NBC (Los Angeles)

If the Bruins are to be challenged in the Big Ten this season, this is one of the games the other contenders in the conference need to win. This is Maryland's only shot at UCLA this season, and it comes during a difficult stretch for the Terps, who play Ohio State and USC right before and Iowa immediately after.

LSU Tigers at Oklahoma Sooners

Jan. 18: 3 p.m., ESPN or ESPN2 (Norman, Oklahoma)

How could the game between the two highest-scoring teams in Division I not make the list? There are a combined 12 players in this matchup who are averaging at least 10 points per game. Both teams getting into the 90-point range is very possible.

Jan. 19: 12 p.m., Fox (Newark, New Jersey)

The opener of the Coretta Scott King Classic features two of the best point guards in the country in TCU's Olivia Miles and Ohio State's Jaloni Cambridge. Both rank fourth in their respective conferences in scoring, shoot over 50% from the field and average more than two steals per game. This event also features Michigan vs. Vanderbilt on the last significant nonconference day of the season.

Notre Dame Fighting Irish at UConn Huskies

Jan. 19: 5 p.m., Fox (Storrs, Connecticut)

The nightcap on Martin Luther King Day features the defending champs and the team that has beaten them the past three times they've squared off. Notre Dame's Hannah Hidalgo has wreaked havoc on UConn, averaging 31.5 points, 10.0 rebounds and 7.0 assists in two games, but this is the best Huskies team she'll face. This is the biggest remaining hurdle on UConn's run to an undefeated regular season.

USC Trojans at Michigan Wolverines

