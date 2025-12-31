Open Extended Reactions

The Big Ten provided the most meaningful games in a week with a lean schedule. With four games on Sunday and five more on Monday, the conference jumped back into action following the holiday. And one big takeaway emerged: Everyone in the Big Ten is chasing UCLA. Even this early, it's clear this is the Bruins' race to lose.

UCLA's trip to Columbus, Ohio, to play No. 19 Ohio State -- a good, NCAA tournament-bound team -- was the best of those nine contests. The game was competitive, and Ohio State had its moments, but the outcome never seemed in doubt. In a 82-75 victory, UCLA looked like a veteran team simply taking care of business. The Bruins never trailed and were in complete control from the opening tip. UCLA's expectations for the season extend beyond a Big Ten championship, but they played like a team that isn't overlooking any detail.

Michigan and Michigan State, the Big Ten's other top contenders, struggled in their wins. Maryland was dominant against Wisconsin, but the Terps' lack of size will be a concern against UCLA when those teams meet on Jan. 18. The same can be said for the Wolverines, which dominated the boards against Oregon but needed double overtime to win a game in which they led by 18 points. Michigan and UCLA play on Feb. 8.

USC's win at previously undefeated Nebraska was impressive, but it also illustrated that the Cornhuskers aren't quite ready to challenge the Bruins. The Trojans will get their chance this weekend when they visit Pauley Pavilion.

Perhaps most notable: UCLA's win over the Buckeyes was enough to lift the Bruins a spot in this week's ESPN women's college basketball Power Rankings.

Previous ranking: 1

Next seven days: @ Providence (Dec. 31); vs. Seton Hall (Jan. 3))

Just over 3 minutes into their game at Butler on Sunday, the Huskies trailed 10-6. The slow start turned a few heads. Of course, UConn ripped off the next 27 points and never looked back in a 94-47 victory. All 11 Huskies who played scored in a game that was indicative of what most of UConn's Big East games will probably look like: Geno Auriemma will be able to use his bench and his stars will play impactful but modest minutes. Sarah Strong had 15 points and 7 assists in 24 minutes, and Azzi Fudd scored 13 points in 22 minutes.

Previous ranking: 2

Next seven days: @ Missouri (Jan. 1); vs. Ole Miss (Jan. 4)

In a nonconference slate of domination, the Longhorns posted their largest margin of victory (82 points) in their final non-SEC game Sunday against SE Louisiana. Texas forced 30 turnovers and held the Lady Lions to 33.3% shooting. The better news, though, is that Vic Schaefer is close to having a full roster. Ashton Judd and Bryanna Preston have both returned to the lineup and played a combined 39 minutes against SE Louisiana. Star freshman Aaliyah Crump has not yet returned from a foot injury that has kept her out since Nov. 19 but might be ready to play again in the new year.

play 1:18 Texas puts up 120 in win over SE Louisiana Texas puts up 120 in win over SE Louisiana

Previous ranking: 4

Next seven days: @ Penn State (Dec. 31); vs. USC (Jan. 3)

Lauren Betts dominated on the inside with 18 points, 16 rebounds and 3 blocks and Kiki Rice made important shots or defensive plays in the biggest moments in the win over Ohio State. Their experience, plus that of fellow senior starters Gianna Kneepkens, Charlisse Leger-Walker and Gabriela Jaquez, was on full display. That starting lineup has combined to play 581 collegiate games and is another reason UCLA is a big favorite to win the Big Ten championship.

Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

Previous ranking: 3

Next seven days: vs. Alabama (Jan. 1); @ Florida (Jan. 4)

A 96-55 win over Providence wasn't the biggest news for the Gamecocks on Sunday. That was the ankle injury suffered by Ta'Niya Latson in the first half. Her status has yet to be updated, but if Latson misses any time it's another injury blow to South Carolina, which has already played eight games this season without all 10 players. And for one of the few times in Dawn Staley's tenure in Columbia, depth is an issue for the Gamecocks.

play 0:27 Highlight: No. 3 South Carolina defeats Providence, remains undefeated at home Madina Okot records a double-double of 18 points and 13 rebounds as Tessa Johnson also puts up 18 points to lead the Gamecocks to a 96-55 win over the Friars.

Previous ranking: 5

Next seven days: vs. Kentucky (Jan. 1); @ Vanderbilt (Jan. 4)

LSU's scoreboard onslaught continued Sunday with an 11th 100-point game, this one a 109-41 victory over Alabama State. This time, however, the Tigers hit the century mark without Flau'jae Johnson (nine points in 17 minutes) and MiLaysia Fulwiley (five points in 21 minutes) hitting double figures. Kate Koval's career-high 23 points might have been the biggest takeaway. The 6-foot-5 sophomore and Notre Dame transfer will be an important part of the rotation if LSU is to overtake Texas and South Carolina.

play 2:21 Highlight: Kate Koval's double-double headlines No. 5 LSU's big win Kate Koval drops 23 points along with 11 rebounds as the Tigers close their non-conference schedule with another monster win, 109-41, over Alabama State.

Previous ranking: 6

Next seven days: @ Texas A&M (Jan. 1); vs. Mississippi State (Jan. 4)

With nine days off before beginning SEC play on Thursday, the Sooners will also have the benefit of easing into the schedule. Oklahoma opens with Texas A&M (No. 76 in the NET) followed by Mississippi State (No. 32) before getting Ole Miss (No. 27) and Kentucky (No. 8) next week. Aaliyah Chavez leads the Sooners and is third among freshmen nationally with 18.9 points per game.

Previous ranking: 8

Next seven days: @ BYU (Dec. 31); @ Utah (Jan 3)

The Horned Frogs have won every game this season by double digits and have an average scoring margin of 40 points per game in December. They also played all but one of their 13 games at home or on a neutral court. That changes this week with consecutive Big 12 road games at BYU and Utah. Olivia Miles (18.9 PPG) and Marta Suarez (18.8 PPG) head into the new year with both ranking in the top 35 in the country in scoring.

Previous ranking: 9

Next seven days: @ Houston (Dec. 31); vs. Baylor (Jan. 4)

Audi Crooks and Addy Brown make up another top scoring duo in the Big 12 with a combined 43.5 points per game. Crooks' 28.9 average continues to comfortably lead the country. Both will be challenged by Baylor's defense Sunday. The Bears hold opponents to 33.3% shooting and rank third in the country in blocks per game (7.4).

Previous ranking: 7

Next seven days: @ Washington (Jan. 1); vs. Minnesota (Jan. 5)

Michigan suffered the biggest fall in the rankings after escaping Eugene with a double-overtime victory over Oregon. The patience, efficient shooting and ball security that had defined the Wolverines' early-season success was not there. They turned over the ball 26 times and shot just 41.5% from the field. The 22 missed free throws were even more concerning. That has been a weakness all season. Michigan ranks 299th in the country in free throw accuracy at just 65.3%.

Previous ranking: 10

Next seven days: @ Illinois (Jan. 1); vs. Indiana (Jan. 4)

The loss of second-leading scorer Kaylene Smikle for the season hasn't slowed down the Terps. Since narrowly beating Minnesota with her out of the lineup, Maryland has run off three straight wins by an average margin of 58.7 points. The most recent was Monday's 97-59 blowout of Wisconsin in which Oluchi Okananwa scored a career-high 28 points. The junior guard has taken on more responsibility with Smikle out, averaging 23.5 points per game on 61.1% shooting.

Previous ranking: 11

Next seven days: @ Arkansas (Jan. 1); vs. LSU (Jan. 4)

The final tune-up before SEC play was a 109-50 drubbing of Stonehill in which the Commodores scored 34 of the game's first 40 points and made nearly 70% of their field goal attempts. Vanderbilt's 26 steals helped create plenty of layups. The high scoring might still be there, but it won't be nearly as easy on Sunday when LSU comes to Nashville in what should be one of the most anticipated games in the program's recent history.

Previous ranking: 12

Next seven days: @ LSU (Jan. 1); vs. Missouri (Jan. 4)

Kenny Brooks might never have another point guard as good as Georgia Amoore, but Georgia Tech transfer Tonie Morgan's 8.4 assists per game so far this season rank second in the nation and are more than Amoore ever averaged in a single season. Morgan had 10 more against Hofstra on Sunday in Kentucky's 38-point victory.

Previous ranking: 13

Next seven days: vs. SMU (Jan. 1); vs. Virginia Tech (Jan. 4)

The Cardinals have been able to bask in their 24-point win over Tennessee for 10 days and get a favorable return to action with consecutive home games to resume ACC play. In fact, three of Louisville's next four games will be at the KFC Yum! Center, and the Cardinals will be heavy favorites to take a 6-0 conference record into back-to-back games with Notre Dame and NC State in two weeks.

Previous ranking: 14

Next seven days: vs. California (Jan. 1); vs. Stanford (Jan. 4)

The Tar Heels don't have to grind out wins with their defense like they did a year ago. They are averaging 11 more points per game and leading the ACC in 3-point shooting. The additions of freshman Nyla Brooks (44.4% on 3-pointers) and UCLA transfer Elina Aarnisalo (37.8% on 3-pointers, who are both averaging more than 10 points per game, are the biggest reasons why.

Previous ranking: 15

Next seven days: vs. Nebraska (Jan. 1); @ Northwestern (Jan. 5)

After scoring in the 60s in losses to Iowa State and UConn, the Iowa offense found its rhythm again with 99 points in a blowout of Penn State. Coach Jan Jensen would have liked better than 6-of-23 from 3-point range, but she had to enjoy 24 assists and six players in double-figure scoring. Sophomore Ava Heiden blew away her previous career high with 27 points.

Previous ranking: 16

Next seven days: @ Georgia Tech (Jan. 1); @ Duke (Jan. 4)

The nonconference season might not have been what the Irish would have liked with a game that got away at Ole Miss and a drubbing by Michigan, but the start of ACC play has been exactly what Notre Dame wants. After beating Florida State by 35 on Dec. 7, the Irish did the same to Pittsburgh on Monday. Hannah Hidalgo posted her second consecutive 30-point game and fourth of the season. She now ranks second in the country in scoring behind Crooks at 25.5 points per game.

Dropped out: None