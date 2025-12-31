Open Extended Reactions

UConn junior guard KK Arnold and sophomore forward Ayanna Patterson will miss the Huskies' game at Providence on Wednesday.

Arnold has been ruled out with a nasal fracture and Patterson suffered a concussion, both of which were sustained in practice Tuesday.

KK Arnold will miss Wednesday's game vs. Providence, along with Ayanna Patterson. Both were injured in Tuesday's practice. AP Photo/Gail Burton

As UConn's starting point guard, Arnold is averaging 6.9 points, 4.7 assists and 2.5 rebounds, along with 54.8% field goal shooting, in 24.7 minutes per game.

Patterson -- who missed the past two seasons due to injury -- is averaging 2.1 points in 5.5 minutes per night.

UConn has not yet provided a timeline for their return.

They join senior Caroline Ducharme (shoulder), redshirt junior Ice Brady (knee) and sophomore Morgan Cheli (foot) on the Huskies' injury report.

UConn sits atop the Big East with a 4-0 conference record and is 13-0 on the season.