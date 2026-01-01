Olivia Miles had 12 points, 12 rebounds and 10 assists to lead No. 8 TCU to a 72-48 victory over BYU. (1:05)

Open Extended Reactions

PROVO, Utah -- Olivia Miles had 12 points, 12 rebounds and 10 assists to lead No. 8 TCU to a 72-48 victory over BYU on Wednesday night.

Miles' 10th career triple-double helped the Horned Frogs (14-0, 2-0 Big 12) earn a 12th straight win over a Big 12 opponent. Clara Silva had a team-high 15 points and seven rebounds.

TCU overcame 15 turnovers to remain unbeaten. The Horned Frogs are one of two teams nationally to win every game by double digits.

Sydney Benally led BYU with 18 points. Delaney Gibb added 13 points and five assists. The Cougars (12-2, 1-1) had a five-game winning streak snapped after shooting just 30% from the field and committing 17 turnovers.

The Cougars trailed from the outset but kept it close late into the third quarter. Benally made a layup to pull BYU within a basket at 38-36.

TCU pulled away late in the third behind a 9-0 run. Taylor Bigby capped off the run with a layup that put the Horned Frogs up 50-38. TCU led by double digits throughout the fourth quarter.

BYU whittled an eight-point deficit to a basket midway through the second quarter, pulling within 27-25 on a fast-break layup from Gibb.

TCU committed six turnovers and went scoreless for five minutes, allowing the Cougars to make it a one-possession game. BYU could not erase the deficit, however, after also committing six turnovers in the same five-minute stretch.

Veronica Sheffey finally ended the drought for the Horned Frogs, burying a 3-pointer and then making three free throws on back-to-back possessions to extend TCU's lead to 33-25 just before halftime.