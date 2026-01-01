Open Extended Reactions

HOUSTON -- Audi Crooks had 35 points and 13 rebounds, Jada Williams added 16 points and a career-high 14 assists, and No. 10 Iowa State beat Houston 80-62 on Wednesday.

Williams and Crooks combined for 25 points on 11-of-15 shooting in the first half as the Cyclones (14-0, 2-0 Big 12) built a 45-31 halftime lead. Iowa State shot 60% in the first half.

Crooks finished 17-of-21 from the field. She scored at least 30 for the fifth straight game and in double figures for the 80th straight contest, the longest active streak in the nation.

Iowa State shot 53% overall and 8-of-16 on 3-pointers. The Cyclones owned a 52-24 advantage in points in the paint.

Briana Peguero scored 14 and Jade Jones added 11 points off the bench for Houston (6-7, 0-2). The Cougars shot 38%.

Houston opened with a 14-7 lead on a jumper by Jorynn Ross with three minutes left in the first quarter, but Iowa State answered with a 12-0 run over the first and second quarters to take a 19-14 lead on a layup by Crooks to start the second.

After the Cougars closed within 29-27 with four minutes left in the second quarter, Iowa State closed the half on a 16-4 spurt, capped with a jumper by Williams at the halftime buzzer. The Cyclones made six straight field goals during the run.

Houston got no closer than nine the rest of the way.