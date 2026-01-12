Mikaylah Willliams paces the offense with 20 points and seven rebounds as the Tigers break the Longhorns' win streak with a 70-65 victory. (1:14)

The new AP Top 25 women's college basketball poll is out.

And for the second time since the calendar turned to 2026, change ruled the rankings after a slew of upsets over the past week.

The Texas Longhorns suffered their first loss of the season, leaving just three undefeated Division I teams: the UConn Huskies, Vanderbilt Commodores and Texas Tech Lady Raiders.

The LSU Tigers, who beat Texas, were the biggest climber, up six spots to No. 6. The Commodores broke into the top five, while the Oklahoma Sooners and Iowa State Cyclones each fell eight spots.

What does it all mean for the AP Top 25? Let's break down the rankings.

Previous ranking: 1

2025-26 record: 17-0

Stat to know: On Sunday, Sarah Strong notched her second career game with at least 15 points, 10 rebounds, 5 assists and 5 steals, and joins Gabby Williams (three) as the only UConn players with multiple such games over the last 25 seasons.

What's next: Thursday at Creighton, 2 p.m., TruTV

Previous ranking: 3

2025-26 record: 17-1

Stat to know: Joyce Edwards scored 14 points Sunday for her 10th 20-point game this season, which is the most by a South Carolina player in a season since A'ja Wilson (21) in 2017-18. And Madina Okot notched her 25th double-double in just her 51st game, the fewest career games to 25 double-doubles in the SEC this century.

What's next: Thursday vs. Texas, 7 p.m., ESPN2

Previous ranking: 4

2025-26 record: 15-1

Stat to know: Lauren Betts had 18 points and 10 rebounds Sunday -- as well as a career-high five steals -- for her sixth double-double of the season for the Bruins, who have won nine consecutive games.

What's next: Wednesday at Minnesota, 8 p.m., Big Ten Plus

Previous ranking: 2

2025-26 record: 18-1

Stat to know: On Sunday, the Longhorns lost for the first time this season, falling 70-65 on the road at LSU. They entered the game averaging a Division I-low 10.2 turnovers but committed a season-high 17 against the Tigers.

What's next: Thursday at South Carolina, 7 p.m., ESPN2

Previous ranking: 7

2025-26 record: 17-0

Stat to know: In Sunday's 91-51 victory over Texas A&M, the Commodores notched their 8th game this season with at least 30 points off turnovers. Only three Division I teams -- UConn, LSU and Texas -- have more in 2025-26.

What's next: Thursday at Mississippi State, 6:30 p.m., SEC Network

Previous ranking: 12

2025-26 record: 16-2

Stat to know: With Sunday's 70-65 win over previously unbeaten Texas, the Tigers notched their first victory against an AP top-2 team since 2008 (LSU had lost 17 consecutive games to top-2 teams since then). It was LSU's first win this season when scoring less than 80 points. Defense came up big Sunday: The Tigers held Texas to a season-low 65 points and harassed the Longhorns into a season-high 17 turnovers.

What's next: Sunday at Oklahoma, 3 p.m., ESPN

Previous ranking: 6

2025-26 record: 16-2

Stat to know: Coming off Thursday's shocking 64-51 loss at Alabama, the Wildcats upended then-No. 5 Oklahoma on Sunday, rallying from a 13-point deficit in the second quarter for their second win over a top-10 opponent in as many weeks.

What's next: Thursday vs. Florida, 7 p.m., SEC Network +

Previous ranking: 9

2025-26 record: 14-2

Stat to know: The Wolverines improved to 5-1 in the Big Ten with Sunday's 86-60 victory over Wisconsin.

What's next: Thursday vs. Illinois, 7 p.m., Peacock

Previous ranking: 10

2025-26 record: 16-3

Stat to know: The Cardinals grabbed 60 rebounds and routed Pitt 86-46 on Sunday to win their ninth consecutive game.

What's next: Thursday vs. Pitt, 2 p.m., The CW

Previous ranking: 13

2025-26 record: 16-1

Stat to know: The Horned Frogs have won 36 consecutive games at home. In Sunday's 77-46 victory over Arizona State, TCU shot 55% from the field and 36% (9 of 25) from 3-point range.

What's next: Wednesday at West Virginia, 7 p.m., ESPN+

Previous ranking: 14

2025-26 record: 14-2

Stat to know: The Hawkeyes rallied from a 16-point halftime deficit to beat Indiana 56-53 on Sunday.

What's next: Thursday vs Oregon, 9 p.m., FS1

Previous ranking: 8

2025-26 record: 16-2

Stat to know: In the Terps' 89-76 loss against Ohio State on Sunday, Oluchi Okananwa scored 27 points, topping 1,000 for her career. She has seven games this season of at least 20 points.

What's next: Thursday at USC, 9 p.m., Peacock

Previous ranking: 5

2025-26 record: 14-3

Stat to know: The Sooners lost 63-57 to then-No. 6 Kentucky on Sunday in another huge SEC showdown. OU gave up a 13-point lead.

What's next: Sunday vs. LSU, 3 p.m., ESPN

Previous ranking: 19

2025-26 record: 15-2

Stat to know: Jaloni Cambridge scored a career-high 41 points in Thursday's 78-69 win over Illinois, then added 28 points, 9 rebounds and 8 assists in Sunday's 89-76 upset of then-No. 8 Maryland.

What's next: Wednesday vs. Penn State, 6:30 p.m., Big Ten Plus

Previous ranking: 15

2025-26 record: 16-1

Stat to know: The Spartans have won eight straight games and are 5-1 in the Big Ten.

What's next: Thursday vs. Nebraska, 7 p.m., Big Ten Network

Previous ranking: 18

2025-26 record: 16-3

Stat to know: In one of the bigger wins last week, the Rebels knocked off then-No. 5 Oklahoma 74-69 on the road Thursday.

What's next: Sunday at Georgia, noon, SEC Network

Previous ranking: 17

2025-26 record: 18-0

Stat to know: Texas Tech's 18-0 start is the best in program history. The Lady Raiders are one of three unbeaten teams left in Division I.

What's next: Tuesday vs. Houston, 7 p.m., ESPN+

Previous ranking: 16

2025-26 record: 14-3

Stat to know: Darianna Littlepage-Buggs, a 6-foot-1 senior who grabbed 20 rebounds in a game earlier this month, is averaging 10.8 boards this season.

What's next: Wednesday at Utah, 9 p.m., ESPN+

Previous ranking: 11

2025-26 record: 14-3

Stat to know: Including Sunday's 83-70 loss to unranked West Virginia, the Cyclones have lost three straight games after starting the season 14-0. Audi Crooks had 22 points and 10 rebounds Sunday.

What's next: Wednesday at Colorado, 9 p.m., ESPN+

Previous ranking: 20

2025-26 record: 12-3

Stat to know: The Lady Vols are one of three teams 4-0 and tied for first place in the SEC. Vanderbilt and South Carolina are the others.

What's next: Sunday at Alabama, 2 p.m., SEC Network

Previous ranking: Not ranked

2025-26 record: 16-1

Stat to know: The Crimson Tide, whose only loss was to South Carolina on Jan. 1, move into the rankings after beating then-No. 6 Kentucky on Thursday. The 64-51 win marked Alabama's highest-ranked victory since 1997.

What's next: Monday at Missouri, 7 p.m., SEC Network

Previous ranking: 24

2025-26 record: 14-1

Stat to know: Princeton has won 12 straight games against Yale.

What's next: Saturday vs. Dartmouth, 2 p.m., ESPN+

Previous ranking: Not ranked

2025-26 record: 12-4

Stat to know: Hannah Hidalgo scored 31 points Sunday as the Irish beat then-No. 22 North Carolina. A tough stretch awaits, with Louisville this week and a nonconference tilt at UConn on Jan. 19.

What's next: Thursday vs. Louisville, 6 p.m., ACC Network

Previous ranking: 25

2025-26 record: 14-3

Stat to know: The Cornhuskers hang onto a spot in the rankings despite a 83-61 loss against UCLA on Sunday.

What's next: Thursday at Michigan State, 7 p.m., Big Ten Network

Previous ranking: Not ranked

2025-26 record: 14-3

Stat to know: Since their biggest win on Jan. 1 -- over then-No. 7 Maryland -- the Illini lost to Ohio State and Michigan State and beat Penn State.

What's next: Thursday at Michigan, 7 p.m., Peacock