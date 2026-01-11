Open Extended Reactions

USC Trojans women's basketball star JuJu Watkins became the first athlete to have their jersey retired at Sierra Canyon High School history on Friday night.

In her three years at Sierra Canyon (located in Los Angeles), Watkins, 20, built a résumé that included Gatorade National Girls Basketball Player of the Year (2023) and Naismith National Player of the Year (2023). She capped her career by breaking her own single-game school scoring record with 60 points on senior night.

"This is my first time here since college, back here, so it's just really nostalgic," Watkins, who was the No. 1-ranked prospect in the 2023 class, told ESPN. "So many great memories from this place. I'm just super grateful to be here, see [my coach] again, see all the staff here. They really just poured into me. I'm just very honored to be the first one knowing so many great players have come out of this program."

Surrounded by her family, friends and a jam-packed arena of fans, Watkins watched a video montage on the gymnasium's big screen of her high-school highlights before accepting her framed No. 12 jersey at center court. Also among those in attendance for the ceremony was Washington Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels.

Before the jersey retirement ceremony at halftime during the Sierra Canyon boys' basketball game against Notre Dame High, Watkins learned that she was the first athlete, not just the first girls' basketball player, to earn the honor.

"I didn't even know this," Watkins said. "That's pretty crazy. That's insane. Sierra Canyon is such a great school and program for sports. To know that so many great players came out of here and for me to be the first, I'm just totally honored and speechless."

Since Sierra Canyon opened its doors to the upper school in 2005, the school has produced numerous famous athletes, including NBA players Marvin Bagley III, Amari Bailey, Bronny James and Scotty Pippen Jr., as well as WNBA star Kennedy Burke.

When it came to deciding the school's first jersey retirement, girls' basketball head coach Alicia Komaki told ESPN that the school focused on accolades and records.

"It felt like JuJu was just the right person," said Komaki, who is in her 14th season at the helm. "It had to be JuJu. And we are so happy that we could have her be the first one to have her jersey retired. We're honored."

Watkins, who will miss the entire 2025-26 season because of a torn ACL in her right knee suffered in March, told ESPN she is "attacking" her recovery every day.

"My rehab, staying on top of everything, being proactive as much as I can. Just excited to get back when I get back," said Watkins. "Getting a little impatient to be out there but I'm just really enjoying the process and just being really intentional."