South Carolina climbed to No. 2, LSU and TCU jumped into the top 10 and The Associated Press women's basketball Top 25 got a big shuffle Monday after another week that saw four of the top 10 teams lose.

UConn was the unanimous No. 1 choice for the first time this season, receiving all 32 first-place votes. The Huskies continue to cruise through Big East play, winning by an average of nearly 47 points per game. They were the only team in the top 10 to stay in the same place as the week before.

South Carolina moved up to second, followed by UCLA and Texas, which dropped two spots after LSU handed the Longhorns their first loss of the season. No. 5 Vanderbilt, one of three unbeaten teams along with UConn and No. 17 Texas Tech, has its highest ranking since the final poll of 2002 when the Commodores were fourth.