Kansas State upsets previously unbeaten No. 17 Texas Tech

Open Extended Reactions

Just two unbeaten teams remain in Division I women's basketball after No. 17 Texas Tech was upset 65-59 Saturday by visiting Kansas State.

No. 1 UConn and No. 5 Vanderbilt are still undefeated. The 18-0 Huskies are host to No. 23 Notre Dame on Monday in Storrs, Connecticut. The 18-0 Commodores also next play in a nonconference game Monday, as they face No. 8 Michigan at the Coretta Scott King Classic in Newark, New Jersey.

Texas Tech had tied its program record for consecutive victories with a 19-0 start but struggled Saturday with rebounding in its first loss. Kansas State won the board battle 46-20, with Texas Tech getting just three offensive rebounds.

The Lady Raiders also went cold in the fourth quarter, being outscored 23-15 overall and 8-1 in the last 2 minutes, 23 seconds. For the game, Texas Tech shot better from 3-point range (45%, 9 of 20) than overall from the field (39%, 19 of 49). Bailey Maupin had 18 points to lead Texas Tech, now 19-1 overall and 6-1 in the Big 12.

It was the second victory over a ranked team this season for Kansas State, which beat then-No. 13 Ole Miss 61-60 on Dec. 7. The Wildcats, who moved to 10-9 overall and 3-3 in the Big 12, were led by Tess Heal's 12 points.