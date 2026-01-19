AP women's college basketball Top 25 poll breakdown

Check out the highlights from the Louisville-NC State matchup, which went down to the wire and into overtime. (1:14)

The new AP Top 25 women's college basketball poll is out.

The top six teams remained the same. The Iowa Hawkeyes moved up on spot to crack the top 10.

The No. 1 UConn Huskies and No. 5 Vanderbilt Commodores are the nation's only undefeated women's teams.

What does it all mean for the AP Top 25? Let's break down the rankings.

Stats courtesy of ESPN Research and The Associated Press.

All times Eastern

Previous ranking: 1

2025-26 record: 18-0

Stat to know: Of the Huskies' 13 remaining regular-season opponents, just two are ranked: Notre Dame and Tennessee. UConn hosts the Fighting Irish on Monday and the Lady Vols on Feb. 1.

What's next: Monday vs. Notre Dame, 5 p.m., FOX

Previous ranking: 2

2025-26 record: 19-1

Stat to know: After losing to Texas in a nonconference game in Las Vegas around Thanksgiving, the Gamecocks beat the Longhorns 68-65 in an SEC showdown last Thursday. The schedule stays tough, with Oklahoma and undefeated Vanderbilt up next.

What's next: Thursday at Oklahoma, 7:30 p.m., ESPN

Previous ranking: 3

2025-26 record: 17-1

Stat to know: The Bruins stretched their winning streak to 11 games with a 30-point rout of then-No. 12 Maryland on Sunday. Six players average at least 9.2 points

What's next: Wednesday vs. Purdue, 10 p.m., Big Ten Plus

Previous ranking: 4

2025-26 record: 19-2

Stat to know: After starting the season with 18 consecutive victories, the Longhorns have lost two of their last three games: road losses at LSU and South Carolina. Texas is on the road for its next two games (Arkansas and Florida) before another tough test, home against Oklahoma on Feb. 1.

What's next: Sunday at Arkansas, 4 p.m., SEC Network

Previous ranking: 5

2025-26 record: 18-0

Stat to know: The Commodores are one of two teams (joining UConn) that remain undefeated, but face two tough tests this week, starting with Michigan on Monday and at South Carolina on Sunday (3 p.m., ESPN).

What's next: Monday vs. Michigan, 2:30 p.m., FOX

Previous ranking: 6

2025-26 record: 17-2

Stat to know: The Tigers opened the SEC with two losses but have since pulled to 3-2 in conference play, boasting victories over Texas and at Oklahoma. They'll be favored in their next four matchups, but circle the calendar on Feb. 5, when LSU hits the road for a rematch with Texas.

What's next: Thursday at Texas A&M, 9 p.m., SEC Network

Previous ranking: 8

2025-26 record: 15-2

Stat to know: The Wolverines have won four consecutive games and are 6-1 in the Big Ten, tied for second place. Olivia Olson is averaging a team-high 18.1 PPG, as well as 5.5 RPG, 2.1 APG and 1.7 SPG.

What's next: Monday vs. Vanderbilt, 2:30 p.m., FOX

Previous ranking: 9

2025-26 record: 18-3

Stat to know: The Cardinals are coming off of two big road wins, beating then-No. 23 Notre Dame 79-66 on Thursday and edging NC State 88-80 in overtime on Sunday. Imari Berry scored 33 points in the OT win to help Louisville -- which has won 11 straight -- rally from a 13-point deficit.

What's next: Sunday vs. Boston College, 2 p.m., ACC Network Extra

Previous ranking: 10

2025-26 record: 18-1

Stat to know: The Horned Frogs are 6-1 and tied for first in the Big 12. After Monday's nonconference battle with Ohio State, Feb. 1 is the next big game, when TCU travels to Texas Tech, also 6-1 in the Big 12.

What's next: Monday vs. Ohio State, noon, FOX

Previous ranking: 11

2025-26 record: 16-2

Stat to know: The Hawkeyes -- 7-0 in conference play -- have hit the meatiest part of their Big Ten schedule. They beat then-No. 15 Michigan State on Sunday and face Maryland, Ohio State, USC and UCLA in their next four games, with all but the Buckeyes on the road.

What's next: Thursday at Maryland, 6 p.m., NBC

Previous ranking: 7

2025-26 record: 17-3

Stat to know: The Wildcats have lost two of their last four games, falling on the road each time: at Alabama (Jan. 4) and at Mississippi State (Sunday). Can they right the ship at Tennessee later this week?

What's next: Thursday at Tennessee, 6:30 p.m., SEC Network

Previous ranking: 14

2025-26 record: 16-2

Stat to know: Jaloni Cambridge has totaled 164 points in her last six games (27.3 PPG).

What's next: Monday vs. TCU, noon, FOX

Previous ranking: 15

2025-26 record: 17-2

Stat to know: The Spartans lost at Iowa on Sunday, snapping nine-game winning streak.

What's next: Thursday vs. USC, 8 p.m., Big Ten Network

Previous ranking: 18

2025-26 record: 17-3

Stat to know: The Bears have run the win streak to six games and should be favored in their next five games.

What's next: Wednesday vs. UCF, 8 p.m., ESPN+

Previous ranking: 12

2025-26 record: 17-3

Stat to know: The Terps have lost three of their last six games.

What's next: Thursday vs. Iowa, 6 p.m., NBC

Previous ranking: 13

2025-26 record: 14-4

Stat to know: The Sooners have lost three straight games -- vs. Ole Miss, at Kentucky, vs. LSU -- and take a 2-3 SEC record into Thursday's game against No. 2 South Carolina.

What's next: Thursday vs. South Carolina, 7:30 p.m., ESPN

Previous ranking: 20

2025-26 record: 13-3

Stat to know: The Lady Vols' perfect 5-0 SEC mark is on the line Thursday when the Wildcats come to Knoxville.

What's next: Thursday vs. Kentucky, 6:30 p.m., SEC Network

Previous ranking: 16

2025-26 record: 16-4

Stat to know: Georgia held the Rebels to 59 points and 30% shooting from the field in Sunday's loss.

What's next: Thursday at Missouri, 7:30 p.m. ET, SEC Network Plus

Previous ranking: 17

2025-26 record: 19-1

Stat to know: The Lady Raiders suffered their first loss of the season Saturday, scoring a season low in a 65-59 home loss to Kansas State.

What's next: Wednesday at BYU, 9 p.m., ESPN+

Previous ranking: 22

2025-26 record: 15-1

Stat to know: Princeton has won 13 straight games.

What's next: Monday vs. Harvard, 2 p.m., ESPN+

Previous ranking: Not ranked

2025-26 record: 13-6

Stat to know: The Blue Devils return to the rankings riding a 10-game winning streak. They were 3-6 after a Dec. 4 loss against LSU.

What's next: Sunday at Pitt, 2 p.m., ACC Network

Previous ranking: Not ranked

2025-26 record: 15-4

Stat to know: The Mountaineers lost by one point, 51-50, to then-No. 10 TCU on Wednesday, then rebounded to beat Cincinnati on Sunday to improve to 5-2 in the Big 12.

What's next: Thursday at Michigan, 7 p.m., Peacock

Previous ranking: 21

2025-26 record: 17-3

Stat to know: The Crimson Tide have dropped two straight games, falling at Auburn on Thursday and against Tennessee on Sunday.

What's next: Sunday vs. Mississippi State, 3 p.m., SEC Network Plus

Previous ranking: 24

2025-26 record: 14-4

Stat to know: The Cornhuskers lost two games against ranked opponents last week, falling to UCLA and at Michigan State.

What's next: Wednesday at Wisconsin, 7:30 p.m., Big Ten Network Plus

Previous ranking: Not ranked

2025-26 record: 14-4

Stat to know: The Huskies should be favored in their next two games before a Jan. 28 tilt at Maryland.

What's next: Wednesday vs. Penn State, 9 p.m., Big Ten Network Plus