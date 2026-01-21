UConn, Vanderbilt set up women's basketball series for 2027, '28

Open Extended Reactions

NASHVILLE, Tenn. -- The UConn and Vanderbilt women's basketball teams have set up a home-and-home series for the 2027-28 and 2028-29 seasons.

The two teams will face off Nov. 14, 2027, in Connecticut. They'll meet again Nov. 19, 2028, at Vanderbilt's Memorial Gymnasium.

This announcement comes at a time when UConn and Vanderbilt are the only two unbeaten Division I women's teams. UConn (19-0) is ranked first and Vanderbilt (19-0) is fifth in the AP Top 25 poll.

Vanderbilt coach Shea Ralph played for Huskies coach Geno Auriemma at UConn from 1996-2001. Ralph led UConn to the 2000 national title and was the most outstanding player of the Final Four that year.

Ralph also was an assistant coach on Auriemma's UConn staff from 2008-21 before Vanderbilt hired her as head coach.

UConn leads the all-time series 6-2. Their most recent meeting was a UConn 64-51 victory at Vanderbilt on Nov. 13, 2019.