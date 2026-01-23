Jerzy Robinson passes JuJu Watkins as Sierra Canyon's all-time leading scorer

Open Extended Reactions

Jerzy Robinson, the No. 5-ranked player in the girls' SportsCenter NEXT 100 class of 2026, surpassed USC women's basketball star JuJu Watkins as the all-time career leading scorer at Sierra Canyon High School in California.

During a Jan. 17 game against Long Island Lutheran High School at the Hoophall Classic, Robinson scored 33 points to secure the career scoring record with 2,355. Before graduating in 2023, Watkins held the title with 2,322 career points.

"I would say JuJu is greatness," Robinson, who committed to South Carolina in December, told ESPN. "So, to be in that category, that league is a blessing. The biggest honor, you know, to be able to come to Sierra Canyon is by far, one of my biggest blessings every in my life."

On Thursday night, Sierra Canyon recognized Robinson's accomplishment during the girls' basketball game against Chaminade High School. Robinson, who scored 29 points with eight rebounds, told ESPN that she wasn't aware that she surpassed Watkins' record and Thursday's celebration came as a complete surprise.

Robinson added, "It's the greatest honor. But I think it's just the beginning for my goals ... This is obviously motivation, and it makes me want to work harder at the end of the day. We're not done yet."

In addition to her scoring record, Robinson joined Watkins and 2024 Sierra Canyon graduate Mackenly Randolph as the third girls' basketball player to earn more than 2,000 points and 1,000 rebounds.

The 6-foot-2 guard, who recently returned to the court from a leg injury, is the captain for her varsity team and said she hopes to finish her high school career at Sierra Canyon with a state championship. During her junior year, she averaged 27 points and 10.2 rebounds.

This past summer, Robinson won her third gold medal with Team USA at the FIBA U19 World Cup in Brno, Czechia, where she averaged 7.7 points and four rebounds.

Before transferring to Sierra Canyon, Robinson was the No.1-ranked player while at Desert Vista High School in Phoenix, where she scored 683 points.