AP women's college basketball Top 25 poll breakdown

South Carolina blows out Vanderbilt and becomes the first team since 2023 to score 100 vs. an AP top-five opponent. (1:18)

The new AP Top 25 women's college basketball poll is out.

The UConn Huskies are the only undefeated team in the nation after the Vanderbilt Commodores lost for the first time on Sunday.

The results of a pair of SEC showdowns shuffled the top of the rankings. The South Carolina Gamecocks -- which lost at the then-No. 16 Oklahoma Sooners on Thursday but rebounded to beat the Commodores on Sunday -- dropped one spot to No. 3. The Sooners climbed six spots to No. 10.

The Georgia Lady Bulldogs moved into the ranking after beating then then-No. 11 Kentucky Wildcats, who dropped seven spots. That gave the SEC a record 10 teams in the Top 25.

What does it all mean for the AP Top 25? Let's break down the rankings.

Previous ranking: 1

2025-26 record: 21-0

Stat to know: UConn has won 16 consecutive games by at least 25 points. That ties the longest such winning streak by any Division I team in the past 25 seasons.

What's next: Wednesday vs. Xavier, 8 p.m., Peacock

Previous ranking: 3

2025-26 record: 19-1

Stat to know: UCLA is on a 13-game winning streak after a dominant 80-46 victory over Northwestern on Sunday.

What's next: Wednesday at Illinois, 7 p.m., Big Ten Plus

Previous ranking: 2

2025-26 record: 20-2

Stat to know: South Carolina gained its second SEC win against an AP top-5 opponent in the past four games after it took down undefeated then-No. 5 Vanderbilt on Sunday.

What's next: Thursday at Auburn, 9 p.m., SEC Network

Previous ranking: 4

2025-26 record: 19-2

Stat to know: After Texas goes on the road Thursday to take on Florida, the Longhorns will have a long streak of ranked conference opponents in February as they take on Oklahoma, LSU, Kentucky, Vanderbilt and Tennessee.

What's next: Thursday at Florida, 7 p.m., SEC Network+

Previous ranking: 5

2025-26 record: 20-1

Stat to know: Vanderbilt's 29-point defeat to No. 2 South Carolina is the fifth-largest loss by a Division I team on a 20-game winning streak over the past 25 seasons.

What's next: Thursday at Ole Miss, 7:30 p.m., SEC Network+

Previous ranking: 6

2025-26 record: 18-2

Stat to know: In LSU's victory Thursday over Texas A&M, the Tigers scored 41 points off of 25 turnovers -- the ninth time the Tigers have scored at least 40 points off of turnovers this season. The rest of the SEC has combined for nine such games.

What's next: Monday vs. Florida, 7 p.m., SEC Network

Previous ranking: 8

2025-26 record: 19-3

Stat to know: Louisville recorded its 12th 25-point win in an 85-56 victory over Boston College on Saturday -- the most in a season since 2018-19.

What's next: Thursday at Stanford, 8 p.m., ESPN

Previous ranking: 10

2025-26 record: 18-2

Stat to know: Iowa is 9-0 in Big Ten Conference play for the first time since the 1995-96 season.

What's next: Thursday at USC, 9 p.m., Peacock

Previous ranking: 7

2025-26 record: 17-3

Stat to know: Michigan scored 23 points off of 21 USC turnovers in a 73-67 victory Sunday.

What's next: Thursday at Indiana, 7 p.m., Peacock

Previous ranking: 16

2025-26 record: 16-4

Stat to know: Since joining the SEC, the Sooners are 12-1 against unranked conference opponents.

What's next: Thursday vs. Texas A&M, 7 p.m., SEC Network+

Previous ranking: 12

2025-26 record: 18-3

Stat to know: Jaloni Cambridge recorded her first career double-double. She was the first Big Ten player to post a 25-point and 10-rebound stat line on the road against an AP top-10 opponent since Caitlin Clark did it three years ago.

What's next: Thursday vs. Wisconsin, 8 p.m., Big Ten Network

Previous ranking: 9

2025-26 record: 19-2

Stat to know: After 37 consecutive wins at home, that streak ended last Monday in a 71-69 loss to Ohio State.

What's next: Thursday vs. Kansas, 6 p.m., ESPN

Previous ranking: 13

2025-26 record: 18-2

Stat to know: Michigan State's last six points in its 74-68 win over USC on Thursday came at the free throw line.

What's next: Thursday at Purdue, 6 p.m., Big Ten Network

Previous ranking: 14

2025-26 record: 18-3

Stat to know: Darianna Littlepage-Buggs recorded her 10th double-double of the season -- 13 points and 18 rebounds -- in a win over UCF. The Bears are on a seven-game winning streak as they continue Big 12 Conference play throughout February.

What's next: Tuesday vs. Houston, 8 p.m., ESPN+

Previous ranking: 17

2025-26 record: 14-3

Stat to know: Tennessee is the only undefeated team in SEC play following Vanderbilt's loss to South Carolina on Sunday.

What's next: Thursday vs. Mississippi State, 6:30 p.m., SEC Network+

Previous ranking: 15

2025-26 record: 17-4

Stat to know: Maryland recorded its sixth straight loss to an AP top-10 opponent after falling to Iowa. The Terrapins' last win against an AP top-10 opponent was on March 8, 2024, against No. 4 Ohio State.

What's next: Wednesday vs. Washington, 7 p.m., Big Ten Plus

Previous ranking: 18

2025-26 record: 17-4

Stat to know: Cotie McMahon is the first Ole Miss player with 30 points, 10 rebounds and 5 assists in a game since Armintie Price in 2007.

What's next: Thursday vs. Vanderbilt, 7:30 p.m., SEC Network+

Previous ranking: 11

2025-26 record: 17-5

Stat to know: After starting the season 17-2, the Wildcats are on a three-game losing streak. It's their longest losing streak in two seasons under coach Kenny Brooks.

What's next: Sunday at Arkansas, 2 p.m., SEC Network

Previous ranking: 20

2025-26 record: 17-1

Stat to know: Princeton is on a 15-game winning streak after its 58-49 victory over Brown.

What's next: Friday vs. Columbia, 6 p.m., ESPNU

Previous ranking: 21

2025-26 record: 14-6

Stat to know: Duke secured its 11th consecutive win, matching its longest winning streak under coach Kara Lawson. This streak was also accomplished in the 2022-23 season.

What's next: Thursday at Miami, 8 p.m., ACC Network

Previous ranking: 19

2025-26 record: 20-2

Stat to know: Snudda Collins' six 3-pointers off the bench, in Texas Tech's win over Utah on Saturday, tied the most by a Texas Tech player in the past 25 seasons.

What's next: Wednesday vs. Iowa State, 7 p.m., ESPN+

Previous ranking: 22

2025-26 record: 17-4

Stat to know: Gia Cooke, who totaled 348 points with Houston last season, leads the Mountaineers with 307 points so far this season.

What's next: Tuesday at Utah, 9 p.m., ESPN+

Previous ranking: Not ranked

2025-26 record: 18-3

Stat to know: The Lady Dogs knocked off then-No. 11 Kentucky 72-67 on Sunday. Dani Carnegie and Rylie Theuerkauf each scored 19 points in the victory.

What's next: Thursday vs. Alabama, 6:30 p.m., SEC Network

Previous ranking: 23

2025-26 record: 18-3

Stat to know: Alabama recorded a season high Sunday by making 62% of its 3-pointers in a win over Mississippi State. Its previous high was 50%.

What's next: Thursday at Georgia, 6:30 p.m., SEC Network

Previous ranking: 25

2025-26 record: 15-4

Stat to know: Washington went into halftime up by only one point against Penn State, but the Huskies proceeded to outscore the Lady Lions 43-28 in the second half.

What's next: Monday at Rutgers, 3 p.m., Big Ten Plus