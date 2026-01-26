SEC sets record with 10 ranked teams in women's AP Top 25

Open Extended Reactions

NEW YORK -- The Southeastern Conference set a record with 10 teams in the Associated Press women's Top 25 basketball poll released Monday.

Georgia entered at No. 23 after its win over then-No. 11 Kentucky to give the conference the most teams ever in a single week in the 50-year history of the poll. Last season, the SEC had 10 teams in the men's Top 25 for a few weeks.

UConn remained the unanimous No. 1 choice from the 31-member national media panel. The Huskies are the lone undefeated team left in women's college basketball. They have won 37 straight games dating to last season. UCLA moved up to No. 2 after South Carolina lost in overtime to Oklahoma, which jumped six spots to No. 10.

AP Top 25 Women's College Basketball Poll First-place votes in parentheses Team Record 1. UConn (31) 21-0 2. UCLA 19-1 3. South Carolina 20-2 4. Texas 19-2 5. Vanderbilt 20-1 6. LSU 18-2 7. Louisville 19-3 8. Iowa 18-2 9. Michigan 17-3 10. Oklahoma 16-4 11. Ohio State 18-3 12. TCU 19-2 13. Michigan State 18-2 14. Baylor 18-3 15. Tennessee 14-3 16. Maryland 17-4 17. Ole Miss 17-4 18. Kentucky 17-5 19. Princeton 17-1 20. Duke 14-6 21. Texas Tech 20-2 22. West Virginia 17-4 23. Georgia 18-3 24. Alabama 18-3 25. Washington 15-4

The Gamecocks fell to third, leading a quartet of SEC squads. Texas was fourth, Vanderbilt fifth and LSU sixth. The Commodores suffered their first loss of the season, falling at South Carolina on Sunday.

Louisville and Iowa were seventh and eighth. Michigan dropped two spots to ninth after losing to the Commodores in the Coretta Scott King Classic last week.

Ranked Georgia

The Lady Bulldogs are in the Top 25 for the first time since 2022. They started the season 14-0 in nonconference play for the first time in 16 years and already own victories over No. 17 Ole Miss and No. 18 Kentucky. The team was a staple in the Top 25 for years under former coach Andy Landers. Georgia replaced Nebraska, which fell out of the poll.

Leading the way

The four teams that played in the Women's Champions Classic at Barclays Center in December haven't lost a conference game yet. No. 15 Tennessee leads the SEC, Iowa is atop the Big Ten, Louisville is in front of the ACC and UConn tops the Big East. The four are a combined 35-0 in league play through Sunday.

Conference supremacy

After the SEC's 10 ranked teams, the Big Ten is next with seven. The Big 12 has four teams in the Top 25. The Atlantic Coast Conference has two while the Big East and Ivy League each have one.

Games of the week

No. 15 Tennessee at No. 1 UConn, Sunday. The Lady Vols will try and spoil the Huskies' undefeated season when the two teams get together. This will likely be the final ranked opponent that UConn will face before the NCAA tournament.

No. 8 Iowa at No. 2 UCLA, Sunday. First place in the Big Ten will be on the line when the Hawkeyes visit the Bruins. UCLA has won 13 consecutive games since its lone loss of the season to Texas. Iowa has won eight consecutive games since a loss to UConn in late December.