Women's Champ Week: tournament brackets, auto bids, more

March is just weeks away. Beginning March 2 as the Horizon League tournament tips off, teams across the country will battle during Championship Week for one of 31 automatic bids to the 2026 women's NCAA tournament.

Champ Week will run all the way to Selection Sunday on March 15, when the final four automatic NCAA berths will be decided.

Which Division I basketball teams will win their conference tournaments and earn their spots in the NCAA bracket? We will track all the action right here.

Conference tournaments are listed in order of when each ticket will be punched, starting in the Ohio Valley on March 7. At least one bid will be on the line every day from March 7-15.

Brackets for each Champ Week tournament will be added as they are set.

The women's NCAA tournament bracket will be unveiled on March 15 on ESPN.

Ohio Valley Conference

March 4-7

Ford Center (Evansville, Indiana)

Standings

Southern Conference

March 5-6, 8

Harrah's Cherokee Center (Asheville, North Carolina)

Standings

Atlantic Coast Conference

March 4-8

Gas South Arena (Duluth, Georgia)

Standings

Big Ten Conference

March 4-8

Gainbridge Fieldhouse (Indianapolis)

Standings

Southeastern Conference

March 4-8

Bon Secours Wellness Arena (Greenville, South Carolina)

Standings

Atlantic 10 Conference

March 4-8

Henrico Sports & Event Center (Henrico, Virginia)

Standings

Summit League

March 4-8

Denny Sanford PREMIER Center (Sioux Falls, South Dakota)

Standings

Big 12 Conference

March 4-8

T-Mobile Center (Kansas City, Missouri)

Standings

Big South Conference

March 4-5, 7-8

Freedom Hall Civic Center (Johnson City, Tennessee)

Standings

ASUN Conference

March 3, 5, 7, 9

Campus sites; VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena (Jacksonville, Florida)

Standings

Big East Conference

March 6-9

Mohegan Sun (Uncasville, Connecticut)

Standings

Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference

March 5-9

Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall (Atlantic City, New Jersey)

Standings

Sun Belt Conference

March 3-9

Pensacola Bay Center (Pensacola, Florida)

Standings

Horizon League

March 2, 4, 8-10

Campus sites; Corteva Coliseum (Indianapolis)

Standings

West Coast Conference

March 5-10

Orleans Arena (Las Vegas)

Standings

Mountain West Conference

March 7-10

Thomas & Mack Center (Las Vegas)

Standings

Big Sky Conference

March 7-11

Idaho Central Arena (Boise, Idaho)

Standings

Southland Conference

March 9-12

The Legacy Center (Lake Charles, Louisiana)

Standings

America East Conference

March 5, 9, 13

Campus sites

Standings

Southwestern Athletic Conference

March 9-14

Gateway Center Arena (Atlanta)

Standings

Western Athletic Conference

March 11-14

Orleans Arena (Las Vegas)

Standings

Conference USA

March 10-14

Propst Arena (Huntsville, Alabama)

Standings

Ivy League

March 13-14

Newman Arena at Bartels Hall (Ithaca, New York)

Standings

American Conference

March 10-14

Legacy Arena at the BJCC (Birmingham, Alabama)

Standings

Big West Conference

March 11-14

Lee's Family Forum (Henderson, Nevada)

Standings

Mid-American Conference

March 11, 13-14

Rocket Arena (Cleveland)

Standings

Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference

March 11-14

Norfolk Scope Arena (Norfolk, Virginia)

Standings

Patriot League

March 7, 9 12, 15

Campus sites

Standings

Coastal Athletic Association

March 11-15

CareFirst Arena (Washington, D.C.)

Standings

Missouri Valley Conference

March 12-15

Xtream Arena (Coralville, Iowa)

Standings

Northeast Conference

March 9, 12, 15

Campus sites

Standings