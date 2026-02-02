        <
          Women's Champ Week: tournament brackets, auto bids, more

          Feb 2, 2026, 04:30 PM

          March is just weeks away. Beginning March 2 as the Horizon League tournament tips off, teams across the country will battle during Championship Week for one of 31 automatic bids to the 2026 women's NCAA tournament.

          Champ Week will run all the way to Selection Sunday on March 15, when the final four automatic NCAA berths will be decided.

          Which Division I basketball teams will win their conference tournaments and earn their spots in the NCAA bracket? We will track all the action right here.

          Conference tournaments are listed in order of when each ticket will be punched, starting in the Ohio Valley on March 7. At least one bid will be on the line every day from March 7-15.

          Brackets for each Champ Week tournament will be added as they are set.

          The women's NCAA tournament bracket will be unveiled on March 15 on ESPN.

          Ohio Valley Conference

          March 4-7
          Ford Center (Evansville, Indiana)
          Standings

          Southern Conference

          March 5-6, 8
          Harrah's Cherokee Center (Asheville, North Carolina)
          Standings

          Atlantic Coast Conference

          March 4-8
          Gas South Arena (Duluth, Georgia)
          Standings

          Big Ten Conference

          March 4-8
          Gainbridge Fieldhouse (Indianapolis)
          Standings

          Southeastern Conference

          March 4-8
          Bon Secours Wellness Arena (Greenville, South Carolina)
          Standings

          Atlantic 10 Conference

          March 4-8
          Henrico Sports & Event Center (Henrico, Virginia)
          Standings

          Summit League

          March 4-8
          Denny Sanford PREMIER Center (Sioux Falls, South Dakota)
          Standings

          Big 12 Conference

          March 4-8
          T-Mobile Center (Kansas City, Missouri)
          Standings

          Big South Conference

          March 4-5, 7-8
          Freedom Hall Civic Center (Johnson City, Tennessee)
          Standings

          ASUN Conference

          March 3, 5, 7, 9
          Campus sites; VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena (Jacksonville, Florida)
          Standings

          Big East Conference

          March 6-9
          Mohegan Sun (Uncasville, Connecticut)
          Standings

          Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference

          March 5-9
          Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall (Atlantic City, New Jersey)
          Standings

          Sun Belt Conference

          March 3-9
          Pensacola Bay Center (Pensacola, Florida)
          Standings

          Horizon League

          March 2, 4, 8-10
          Campus sites; Corteva Coliseum (Indianapolis)
          Standings

          West Coast Conference

          March 5-10
          Orleans Arena (Las Vegas)
          Standings

          Mountain West Conference

          March 7-10
          Thomas & Mack Center (Las Vegas)
          Standings

          Big Sky Conference

          March 7-11
          Idaho Central Arena (Boise, Idaho)
          Standings

          Southland Conference

          March 9-12
          The Legacy Center (Lake Charles, Louisiana)
          Standings

          America East Conference

          March 5, 9, 13
          Campus sites
          Standings

          Southwestern Athletic Conference

          March 9-14
          Gateway Center Arena (Atlanta)
          Standings

          Western Athletic Conference

          March 11-14
          Orleans Arena (Las Vegas)
          Standings

          Conference USA

          March 10-14
          Propst Arena (Huntsville, Alabama)
          Standings

          Ivy League

          March 13-14
          Newman Arena at Bartels Hall (Ithaca, New York)
          Standings

          American Conference

          March 10-14
          Legacy Arena at the BJCC (Birmingham, Alabama)
          Standings

          Big West Conference

          March 11-14
          Lee's Family Forum (Henderson, Nevada)
          Standings

          Mid-American Conference

          March 11, 13-14
          Rocket Arena (Cleveland)
          Standings

          Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference

          March 11-14
          Norfolk Scope Arena (Norfolk, Virginia)
          Standings

          Patriot League

          March 7, 9 12, 15
          Campus sites
          Standings

          Coastal Athletic Association

          March 11-15
          CareFirst Arena (Washington, D.C.)
          Standings

          Missouri Valley Conference

          March 12-15
          Xtream Arena (Coralville, Iowa)
          Standings

          Northeast Conference

          March 9, 12, 15
          Campus sites
          Standings