Women's Champ Week: tournament brackets, auto bids, more

March is just weeks away. Beginning March 2 as the Horizon League tournament tips off, teams across the country will battle during Championship Week for one of 31 automatic bids to the 2026 women's NCAA tournament.
Champ Week will run all the way to Selection Sunday on March 15, when the final four automatic NCAA berths will be decided.
Which Division I basketball teams will win their conference tournaments and earn their spots in the NCAA bracket? We will track all the action right here.
Conference tournaments are listed in order of when each ticket will be punched, starting in the Ohio Valley on March 7. At least one bid will be on the line every day from March 7-15.
Brackets for each Champ Week tournament will be added as they are set.
The women's NCAA tournament bracket will be unveiled on March 15 on ESPN.
Ohio Valley Conference
March 4-7
Ford Center (Evansville, Indiana)
Standings
Southern Conference
March 5-6, 8
Harrah's Cherokee Center (Asheville, North Carolina)
Standings
Atlantic Coast Conference
March 4-8
Gas South Arena (Duluth, Georgia)
Standings
Big Ten Conference
March 4-8
Gainbridge Fieldhouse (Indianapolis)
Standings
Southeastern Conference
March 4-8
Bon Secours Wellness Arena (Greenville, South Carolina)
Standings
Atlantic 10 Conference
March 4-8
Henrico Sports & Event Center (Henrico, Virginia)
Standings
Summit League
March 4-8
Denny Sanford PREMIER Center (Sioux Falls, South Dakota)
Standings
Big 12 Conference
March 4-8
T-Mobile Center (Kansas City, Missouri)
Standings
Big South Conference
March 4-5, 7-8
Freedom Hall Civic Center (Johnson City, Tennessee)
Standings
ASUN Conference
March 3, 5, 7, 9
Campus sites; VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena (Jacksonville, Florida)
Standings
Big East Conference
March 6-9
Mohegan Sun (Uncasville, Connecticut)
Standings
Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference
March 5-9
Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall (Atlantic City, New Jersey)
Standings
Sun Belt Conference
March 3-9
Pensacola Bay Center (Pensacola, Florida)
Standings
Horizon League
March 2, 4, 8-10
Campus sites; Corteva Coliseum (Indianapolis)
Standings
West Coast Conference
March 5-10
Orleans Arena (Las Vegas)
Standings
Mountain West Conference
March 7-10
Thomas & Mack Center (Las Vegas)
Standings
Big Sky Conference
March 7-11
Idaho Central Arena (Boise, Idaho)
Standings
Southland Conference
March 9-12
The Legacy Center (Lake Charles, Louisiana)
Standings
America East Conference
March 5, 9, 13
Campus sites
Standings
Southwestern Athletic Conference
March 9-14
Gateway Center Arena (Atlanta)
Standings
Western Athletic Conference
March 11-14
Orleans Arena (Las Vegas)
Standings
Conference USA
March 10-14
Propst Arena (Huntsville, Alabama)
Standings
Ivy League
March 13-14
Newman Arena at Bartels Hall (Ithaca, New York)
Standings
American Conference
March 10-14
Legacy Arena at the BJCC (Birmingham, Alabama)
Standings
Big West Conference
March 11-14
Lee's Family Forum (Henderson, Nevada)
Standings
Mid-American Conference
March 11, 13-14
Rocket Arena (Cleveland)
Standings
Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference
March 11-14
Norfolk Scope Arena (Norfolk, Virginia)
Standings
Patriot League
March 7, 9 12, 15
Campus sites
Standings
Coastal Athletic Association
March 11-15
CareFirst Arena (Washington, D.C.)
Standings
Missouri Valley Conference
March 12-15
Xtream Arena (Coralville, Iowa)
Standings
Northeast Conference
March 9, 12, 15
Campus sites
Standings