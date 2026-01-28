Women's basketball recruits who could outperform their high school ranking

Open Extended Reactions

Projecting high school basketball prospects will always be an imperfect exercise. Rankings are built on evaluation and projection, but a myriad of unpredictable factors will impact a player's ultimate outcome.

Take, for example, two players from this year's midseason impact freshmen list. Vanderbilt's Aubrey Galvan and Maryland's Addi Mack were unranked on the girls' SCNext 100 coming out of high school. Now, they and other freshmen like Cearah Parchment (Illinois) and Kennedy Henry (Villanova) are outperforming their high school rankings.

Taking a step further back, sophomores Liv McGill (Florida), Britt Prince (Nebraska), Dani Carnegie (Georgia) and Ava Heiden (Iowa) have each outplayed their final high school rankings, too. Meanwhile, the Michigan duo of Mila Holloway and Te'Yala Delfosse, as well as Tori McKinney (Minnesota), were unranked, and more examples of players who were not highly regarded enough coming out of high school.

Development never stops. So with that context in mind, let's turn to the 2026 class -- next season's freshman. Who among this group is well-positioned to outplay their ranking once they reach campus?

No. 28 Addison Nyemchek, W, Indiana commit

Nyemcheck checks every box for a player who will continue to improve in college. She's versatile and unselfish, which will serve her well at Indiana. This season, the 6-foot-1 wing is averaging 20.6 points, 6.5 rebounds and 3.9 assists per game while shooting 45% from 3 as she more consistently works in long-range shooting to complement her patented slashing game.

College player comparison: Berry Wallace (Illinois), Gabriela Jaquez (UCLA), Saylor Poffenbarger (Maryland)

All three impactful two-way wings shared common traits and trajectories coming out of high school. Nyemchek could slide into a similar role in Teri Moren's motion-style offense, as a three-level scorer with the switchability to guard any position other than center -- something Indiana wants to do more next season.

No. 29 Lola Lampley, F, LSU commit

Lampley projects as an elite defender, and her willingness to guard should help her earn early minutes in Kim Mulkey's system. At 6-2, she has the length and lateral mobility to guard perimeter players, but also the versatility to defend posts because of her advanced footwork and positioning. In a way, she could initiate herself at LSU the way freshman Zakiyah Johnson is doing this season -- as more of a forward in the beginning, but with the potential to play a big wing as well. Her stock continues to rise nationally, and she was just named to the 2026 Nike Hoops Summit Team USA roster after averaging 18 points, 8 rebounds and 3 assists per game in high school.

College player comparison: Nunu Agara (Stanford), McKinna Brackens (Arizona State)

Lampley, like these two, brings a true versatility that manifests in playing a perimeter-oriented offensive game, as well as being tasked with defending opposing power forwards inside -- a coveted skill at the college level. All three all have the skills to play outside and the strength, build, and grit to contribute inside as well.

Desouze is playing the best basketball of her career right now, averaging 12.2 points, 6.1 assists, 4.8 rebounds and a 2.3 assist/turnover ratio this season. She's a fiery on-ball defender, reads the game like a veteran floor general and manipulates defenses patiently in the pick-and-roll. The 5-6 guard is also shooting better from deep (34%) than before. The bottom line: she's a mature player who makes others better, like high school teammates Kamora Pruitt (NC State Wolfpack commit), and Jacy Abii (Notre Dame Fighting Irish commit).

College player comparison: Mia Moore (Clemson), Trinity Turner (Georgia)

Like Moore and Turner, diminutive guards with multi-faceted games who quickly stepped into big roles, Desouze could have the same impact for Texas A&M when senior point guard Ny'Ceara Pryor (15 points, 7 assists, 4 rebounds in 33 minutes per game) leaves. In fact, Desouze could become a major building block for Joni Taylor, as the Aggies' point guard of the future.

Spanish post player Sara Okeke brings to mind the Ogwumike sisters with her style of play. She would be a top get for any of the programs she is considering. Jon Shank/DME Academy

Foreign influence

Two international five-stars, Sara Okeke and Isi Etute, came stateside and made major immediate impacts in the Florida prep school ranks. Historically, these types of prospects would've opted to jump straight to the European professional level, but the emergence of added earning power via NIL has reshaped the basketball landscape. Both are top-20 talents who will join the updated rankings in the spring, now that they're playing in the United States.

Sara Okeke, C, uncommitted

Murmurs about Okeke's play began this summer after an MVP performance at the FIBA U18 Women's EuroBasket (13.8 points, 7.1 rebounds, 57% FG through the tournament, including 23 points, 7 rebounds and 3 steals in the final), well before she arrived in the U.S. She's carried that momentum into this high school season, averaging 17 points, 7 rebounds and shooting nearly 70% from the field -- and has the recruiting world abuzz.

The enhanced ESPN App Watch your favorite events in the newly upgraded ESPN App. Learn more about what plan is right for you. Sign Up Now

Okeke's physicality is unmatched in the 2026 class. At 6-4, her combination of length, agility and instinct can't be taught, and she's an imposing paint presence who finishes well with both hands and is a fantastic rim-runner. She has made unofficial visits to Indiana, Louisville and Miami, though UConn and Texas are still in the mix. She plans to take more visits after the high school season.

College comparison: Madison Francis (Mississippi State), Toby Fournier (Duke)

Okeke moves with such uncommon fluidity for her size, much like Francis and Fournier, who both stepped into productive roles right away. It's not a stretch to say Okeke is reminiscent of the Ogwumike sisters, Nneka and Chiney, who played at Stanford, either.

Isi Etute, F, Texas commit

A Luxembourg native who now plays for IMG Academy, Etute has caused quite a stir both on and off the court. The onetime UCLA commit opted not to sign during the early signing period, instead committing to Texas on Jan. 21. She's a traditional power forward, a complete workhorse on the glass and excellent finisher around the rim. She sprinkles in flashes of playmaking as well, especially out of double teams in the post. At 6-2, her handle, patience and confrontational physicality allow her to control space around the rim and project well to the college level.

College comparison: Jaliya Davis (Kansas), Christeen Iwuala (Ole Miss), Hannah Stuelke (Iowa)

Etute is like a combination of these three, who do most of their damage and production in the paint but are just as comfortable in the flow of the offense away from the rim. The power forward spot is evolving -- it demands the old school approach as well as new-age perimeter competency. Etute similarly has the ability to screen, move and play in ball screen actions. She'll slot right into the Texas roster for next season.