Women's college basketball Power Rankings: Tennessee returns as UConn looms

ESPN's Creme joins SEC Now to discuss why the league's competition stands out nationally.

One of the marquee rivalries in women's collegiate sports will be contested for the 28th time Sunday when No. 1 UConn hosts Tennessee. And it could be the last time the Huskies face a potential threat until the NCAA tournament.

The Lady Vols (No. 14) move back into ESPN's women's college basketball Power Rankings this week after dropping out in December. Defending national champion UConn is the last undefeated team remaining in Division I women's basketball, as Vanderbilt lost to South Carolina on Sunday. Tennessee is the only unbeaten team in SEC play at 6-0.

While the UConn-Tennessee series might not have the same luster it did when these programs were the twin Goliaths of women's hoops, it remains an important matchup. The Lady Vols are the only ranked team UConn has left in the regular season, as no other Big East team is expected to get into the Associated Press poll. By contrast, Tennessee is one of 10 ranked SEC teams.

This is nothing new for the coach Geno Auriemma's Huskies, who have dominated league play since their first national championship season in 1995. That comprises their time in the "old" Big East, the American Athletic Conference and the "new" Big East. Since 1994-95, the Huskies have lost just 20 regular-season games to league foes, none of them in American conference play. They've had perfect regular-season conference records 19 times and are on their way to a 20th.

Whether they have been challenged in league play has had no bearing on the Huskies' success in the NCAA tournament: They've won all 12 of their national championships and had six undefeated seasons in that three-decade stretch. The Huskies' hallmark is playing up to their own high standards, regardless of opponent.

As for Tennessee, the Lady Vols handed UConn one of its three losses last season, an 80-76 win in Knoxville that was one of the highlights of coach Kim Caldwell's first year with the program. The Lady Vols went 8-8 in the SEC last season and advanced to the Sweet 16.

This season, they had nonconference losses to NC State, UCLA and Louisville. They are on a seven-game winning streak heading into Thursday's game at Mississippi State. But Tennessee still has to face the SEC's top powerhouses, including South Carolina, Texas and LSU.

Only one team has made UConn sweat so far this season: Michigan in a 72-69 loss on Nov. 21 in which the Wolverines' big rally in the second half fell just short. That's the most points any team has scored against the Huskies in 2025-26.

UConn is favored Sunday, of course. But the Lady Vols at least can present some challenges to the Huskies in terms of talent, quickness and physicality that Big East teams -- at least this season -- really can't.

Previous ranking: 1

Next seven days: vs. Xavier (Jan. 28), vs. Tennessee (Feb. 1)

National player of the year favorite Sarah Strong had a combined 42 points, 14 rebounds and 10 assists in victories against Georgetown and Seton Hall last week, leading the Huskies in all three categories both games. Azzi Fudd, who is from the Washington, D.C., metro area, enjoyed her "homecoming" game vs. Georgetown with 19 points, 6 rebounds and 5 assists in the 83-42 win over the Hoyas.

Previous ranking: 3

Next seven days: @ Illinois (Jan. 28), vs. Iowa (Feb. 1)

The Bruins steamrolled Purdue (96-48) and Northwestern (80-46) last week as guard Gabriela Jaquez continued a hot streak. She has led the Bruins in scoring the past three games, with a combined 44 points against the Boilermakers and Wildcats. UCLA has dominated Big Ten play, but on Sunday will face Iowa, the team it is currently tied with atop the league at 9-0.

Previous ranking: 2

Next seven days: @ Auburn (Jan. 29), @ Texas A&M (Feb. 2)

The Gamecocks have reached that status where anytime they lose, it's big news -- which is a compliment to the program's success. That was the case last Thursday when Oklahoma upset South Carolina 94-82 in overtime. Guard Ta'Niya Latson and center Madina Okot struggled against the Sooners, but then Vanderbilt paid the price Sunday. Latson (21 points) and Okot (17) helped South Carolina dominate 103-74, handing the Commodores their first loss of the season. Guard Tessa Johnson was the most consistent in both games, with a combined 39 points.

Ta'Niya Latson leads the Gamecocks with 21 points while Tessa Johnson scores a season-high 20 to secure the 103-74 victory against the undefeated Commodores.

Previous ranking: 4

Next seven days: @ Florida (Jan. 29), vs. Oklahoma (Feb. 1)

Texas' only game last week was supposed to be at Arkansas on Sunday, but it was postponed by the weather and will be played Feb. 19. So the Longhorns have had lots of time to work in practice, which has probably helped them process and learn from their back-to-back losses to LSU (Jan. 11) and South Carolina (Jan. 15).

Previous ranking: 7

Next seven days: vs. Arkansas (Jan. 29), vs. Alabama (Feb. 1)

LSU has won five in a row after starting the SEC season with consecutive defeats. That includes blowouts last week against Texas A&M (98-54) and Florida (89-60). Guard MiLaysia Fulwiley tied her season high with 23 points against the Aggies. The Tigers are back to looking like top SEC contenders.

Mulkey joins SEC Now to explain how resilience and improved rebounding have No. 6 LSU back on track.

Previous ranking: 6

Next seven days: @ Stanford (Jan. 29), @ Cal (Feb. 1)

The Cardinals cruised past Boston College 85-56 in their only game last week, with 12 players scoring. Louisville and Duke are tied atop the ACC at 9-0. They meet on Feb. 5, which could be the game that decides the regular-season league champion. First, the Cardinals will need to get past their Bay area road trip this week.

Previous ranking: 5

Next seven days: @ Ole Miss (Jan. 29), vs. Florida (Feb. 1)

It wasn't realistic to expect Vanderbilt to get through the SEC gauntlet unscathed. After beating Auburn 81-53 last Thursday to move to 20-0, the Commodores had to face South Carolina on the road after the Gamecocks had lost their previous game. It was the worst timing for Vandy, which gave up 55 points in the first half and fell 103-74. Coach Shea Ralph said she was proud of what the Commodores had accomplished so far, and there's a lot they can gain by watching what they didn't do well against the Gamecocks, especially defensively.

Previous ranking: 9

Next seven days: @ USC (Jan. 29), @ UCLA (Feb. 1)

The Hawkeyes had one of their best weeks of the season competitively but suffered a key injury loss. They won 85-78 in overtime at Maryland and 91-70 at home against Ohio State, big wins against big rivals. Iowa now has three victories in a row against ranked opponents and is co-leader of the Big Ten with UCLA at 9-0. But the Hawkeyes will be without starting guard Taylor McCabe, lost for the season to an ACL injury Sunday, as they go on one of their toughest road trips, to USC and UCLA. McCabe leads Iowa in 3-pointers this season (49).

Previous ranking: 11

Next seven days: @ Indiana (Jan. 29), @ Michigan State (Feb. 1)

After falling to Vanderbilt 72-69 in the Coretta Scott King Classic in New Jersey on Jan. 19, the Wolverines regrouped as they headed back to Big Ten play. They beat Rutgers 94-60, then held off a challenge from USC, 73-67. Sophomore guard Olivia Olson had a combined 40 points, 13 rebounds, 7 assists and 7 steals against the Scarlet Knights and Trojans.

Previous ranking: 16

Next seven days: vs. Texas A&M (Jan. 29), @ Texas (Feb. 1)

After losing three in a row, Oklahoma had its biggest win of the season last Thursday, beating South Carolina 94-82 in overtime. Freshman guard Aaliyah Chavez took over in the extra period, scoring 15 of her game-high 26 points. She also led the Sooners in their 72-65 win Sunday at Auburn, scoring 18 points. Chavez totaled 12 assists in those victories, which propelled the Sooners back into the top 10.

Baranczyk joins SEC Now to discuss how Oklahoma's approach evolved during the key victories.

Previous ranking: 10

Next seven days: @ West Virginia (Feb. 1)

The Bears extended their winning streak to eight in a row, beating UCF 73-48 and Houston 82-66. Senior forward Darianna Littlepage-Buggs had a combined 38 points and 26 rebounds in the wins for Baylor, which is the Big 12's hottest team and leads the league at 8-1.

Previous ranking: 8

Next seven days: vs. Wisconsin (Jan. 29), vs. Nebraska (Feb. 1)

The Buckeyes beat Indiana 81-67 last Thursday, but their seven-game winning streak ended with a 91-70 loss at Iowa on Sunday. Sophomore Jaloni Cambridge's stellar play continued, as she had a combined 48 points, 12 rebounds and 9 assists in the two games. Two of Ohio State's three losses this season have come against projected No. 1 seeds in UConn and UCLA.

Previous ranking: 13

Next seven days: vs. Kansas (Jan. 29), @ Texas Tech (Feb. 1)

After four games in nine days, the Horned Frogs got a chance to catch their breath and get a 67-50 win at UCF in their only game of the past week. Guard Olivia Miles led TCU in scoring for the seventh game in a row with 17 points. TCU and Baylor were the top teams in the Big 12 last season, and that's where they stand now with the Bears at 8-1 and the Frogs 7-1. Both their regular-season meetings are upcoming: at Baylor on Feb. 12 and at TCU on March 1.

Previous ranking: Not ranked

Next seven days: vs. Mississippi State (Jan. 29), @ UConn (Feb. 1)

The Lady Vols beat Kentucky 60-58 on Thursday behind 21 points from freshman Mia Pauldo. They were supposed to play at Ole Miss on Monday, but weather issues postponed that game until a date to be announced. The current SEC leader faces UConn this weekend. Guard Talaysia Cooper leads Tennessee in points (14.4), assists (4.1) and steals (3.4).

Previous ranking: Not ranked

Next seven days: @ Purdue (Jan. 29), vs. Michigan (Feb. 1)

The Spartans bounced back from their Jan. 18 loss at Iowa by beating USC 74-68 last Thursday. Guard Kennedy Blair, who leads Michigan State this season in rebounds (7.0) and assists (5.4), had 21 points against the Trojans. The Spartans, tied for fourth in the Big Ten, face archrival Michigan on Sunday in the first of their two regular-season meetings.

Previous ranking: 15

Next seven days: vs. Vanderbilt (Jan. 30), vs. Auburn (Feb. 2)

Ole Miss defeated Missouri 82-61 last Thursday behind forward Cotie McMahon's career-high-tying 33 points, plus 12 rebounds and 5 assists. But the Rebels' game scheduled for Monday against Tennessee was postponed by weather issues. Icy conditions at Ole Miss also prompted this week's originally scheduled home game against Vanderbilt on Thursday to be moved to a neutral site -- Birmingham, Alabama -- on Friday afternoon.

Dropped out: Texas Tech Lady Raiders, Kentucky Wildcats