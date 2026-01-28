Weather issues push Vandy-Ole Miss game to Friday at Birmingham

Open Extended Reactions

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. -- No. 5 Vanderbilt and No. 17 Mississippi have pushed back their women's basketball game to Friday and relocated it to Birmingham, Alabama.

This game originally had been set for Thursday at Oxford, Mississippi. It's being moved because of icy conditions in Mississippi from the weekend's winter storm.

Tip-off is at 2 p.m. local time (3 p.m. Eastern) at Birmingham's Legacy Arena. Admission is free, and all seating will be general admission.

Vanderbilt (20-1, 6-1 Southeastern Conference) will be coming off its first loss of the season. The Commodores fell 103-74 at No. 2 South Carolina on Sunday.

Ole Miss (17-4, 4-2) hasn't played since winning 82-61 at Missouri on Thursday. A scheduled Monday home game with No. 17 Tennessee was postponed because of the weather conditions.