AP women's college basketball Top 25 poll breakdown

After making a basket, Texas' Rori Harmon gets a steal then saves the ball to Justice Carlton for a layup. (0:31)

Open Extended Reactions

The new AP Top 25 women's college basketball poll is out.

The LSU Tigers moved up one spot to break into the top five. The Ole Miss Rebels (up four spots) were the week's biggest climber, though the Duke Blue Devils, Texas Tech Lady Raiders and Alabama Crimson Tide each moved up three spots.

What does it all mean for the AP Top 25? Let's break down the rankings.

Stats courtesy of ESPN Research and The Associated Press.

All times Eastern

Previous ranking: 1

2025-26 record: 23-0

Stat to know: Sarah Strong recorded her ninth 20-plus-point game against an AP-ranked opponent on Sunday, placing her in third place for the most such outings during a UConn player's first two seasons. Ahead of Strong is Maya Moore with 11 and Breanna Stewart with 13.

What's next: Wednesday at DePaul, 8 p.m., truTV

Previous ranking: 2

2025-26 record: 21-1

Stat to know: UCLA becomes the seventh Big Ten team to start 10-0 in conference play this century.

What's next: Wednesday vs. Rutgers, 10 p.m., Big Ten Plus

Previous ranking: 3

2025-26 record: 21-2

Stat to know: South Carolina is averaging 88.7 points per game, which is on pace for the highest-scoring season in program history. (The current record is 85.4 PPG in 2023-24.)

What's next: Monday at Texas A&M, 8 p.m., ESPN2

play 1:03 Highlight: No. 3 South Carolina bounces back with 30-point win over Auburn Joyce Edwards pours in 20 points as the Gamecocks' defense holds the Tigers to 30% shooting from the floor in the 81-51 blowout win.

Previous ranking: 4

2025-26 record: 20-2

Stat to know: Texas notched its 38th straight home victory, tying TCU for the longest active streak in Division I.

What's next: Thursday vs. LSU, 9 p.m., ESPN

Previous ranking: 6

2025-26 record: 21-2

Stat to know: LSU scored 100-plus points for the 12th time this campaign, extending its SEC single-season record (a mark previously held by Alabama with 10 in 1991-92).

What's next: Thursday at Texas, 9 p.m., ESPN

play 1:19 LSU dominates Alabama in 40-point win Check out the highlights from LSU's 103-63 victory over Alabama.

Previous ranking: 7

2025-26 record: 21-3

Stat to know: Louisville improved to 11-0 in ACC play on Sunday, tying the best start in program history.

What's next: Thursday vs. Duke, 7 p.m., ESPN

Previous ranking: 5

2025-26 record: 21-2

Stat to know: Mikayla Blakes recorded her 11th career 30-point game, tied with Hannah Hidalgo for the third-most such games in Division I since the start of last season.

What's next: Thursday at Kentucky, 7 p.m., SEC Network+

Previous ranking: 9

2025-26 record: 19-3

Stat to know: Michigan recorded consecutive road victories over Michigan State for the first time since the 1999-2000 and 2000-01 seasons.

What's next: Wednesday vs. Nebraska, 7 p.m., Big Ten Plus

Previous ranking: 11

2025-26 record: 20-3

Stat to know: The Buckeyes have won nine of their past 10 games.

What's next: Thursday at Washington, 9 p.m., Peacock

Previous ranking: 8

2025-26 record: 18-4

Stat to know: Iowa recorded its third straight loss against an AP top-five opponent.

What's next: Thursday vs. Minnesota, 7 p.m., Big Ten Network

Previous ranking: 10

2025-26 record: 17-5

Stat to know: Raegan Beers put up her 16th double-double this season, tying her for the most in Division I.

What's next: Monday (Feb. 9) at Vanderbilt, 9 p.m., ESPN2

Previous ranking: 13

2025-26 record: 19-3

Stat to know: Michigan State recorded its 10th straight loss against a top-10 opponent on Sunday. The last time the Spartans beat a top-10 foe was on Dec. 29, 2022, against then-No. 4 Indiana.

What's next: Wednesday vs. Maryland, 6:30 p.m., Big Ten Plus

Previous ranking: 17

2025-26 record: 18-4

Stat to know: The Rebels are 14-1 when leading at the half this season.

What's next: Monday vs. Auburn, 7 p.m., SEC Network+

play 0:14 Cotie McMahon drills shot vs. Vanderbilt Commodores Cotie McMahon drills shot vs. Vanderbilt Commodores

Previous ranking: 12

2025-26 record: 20-3

Stat to know: Marta Suarez logged her sixth double-double this season, matching her total from last season.

What's next: Wednesday vs. Houston, 7:30 p.m., ESPN+

play 0:24 Olivia Miles draws the and-1 for TCU Olivia Miles hits a midrange jumper and draws an and-1 for TCU.

Previous ranking: 14

2025-26 record: 19-4

Stat to know: In a loss at West Virginia, the Bears committed 30 turnovers, which is tied for the program's most in a game over the past 25 seasons.

What's next: Wednesday at Cincinnati, 6:30 p.m., ESPN+

Previous ranking: 18

2025-26 record: 18-5

Stat to know: Clara Strack is the first Kentucky player to put up 30 points and 15 rebounds in a conference matchup over the past 25 seasons.

What's next: Thursday vs. Vanderbilt, 7 p.m., SEC Network+

Previous ranking: 20

2025-26 record: 16-6

Stat to know: The Blue Devils improved to 11-0 in ACC play, extending their longest winning streak to start conference play since 2012-13.

What's next: Thursday at Louisville, 7 p.m., ESPN

Previous ranking: 21

2025-26 record: 21-3

Stat to know: Texas Tech on Sunday racked up its 21st win of the season, the most since 2012-13, when the Lady Raiders finished 21-11.

What's next: Saturday at Houston, 6 p.m., ESPN+

play 0:20 Snudda Collins' clutch trey gives Texas Tech a late lead Snudda Collins' clutch trey gives Texas Tech a late lead

Previous ranking: 15

2025-26 record: 14-5

Stat to know: Tennessee recorded its fourth 30-point loss in program history -- and first since 1984 -- on Sunday.

What's next: Thursday at Georgia, 6:30 p.m., SEC Network+

Previous ranking: 22

2025-26 record: 18-5

Stat to know: West Virginia's Kierra Wheeler recorded her seventh career game with 15-plus points and 15-plus rebounds in a home win over Baylor on Sunday. Wheeler, whose first three seasons were with Norfolk State, is the first West Virginia player with 15-15 in a game since Esmery Martinez in 2022.

What's next: Wednesday at Colorado, 9 p.m., ESPN+

Previous ranking: 24

2025-26 record: 19-4

Stat to know: In Sunday's loss at LSU, the Tide allowed 103 points, tied for the third-most points given up during an SEC game in program history.

What's next: Thursday vs. Ole Miss, 9 p.m., SEC Network

Previous ranking: 16

2025-26 record: 17-6

Stat to know: The Terrapins suffered their fourth straight defeat, tying their longest losing streak over the past 20 campaigns.

What's next: Wednesday at Michigan State, 6:30 p.m., Big Ten Plus

Previous ranking: 19

2025-26 record: 18-2

Stat to know: Princeton scored 19 points off of 13 Cornell turnovers.

What's next: Friday vs. Penn, 7 p.m., ESPN+

Previous ranking: 25

2025-26 record: 17-5

Stat to know: Despite Sunday's loss to Illinois, the Huskies likely stayed in the poll on the strength of Wednesday's 83-80 double-overtime victory over then-No. 16 Maryland.

What's next: Thursday vs. Ohio State, 9 p.m., Peacock

Previous ranking: Not ranked

2025-26 record: 17-5

Stat to know: The Tar Heels have won four straight games to improve to 6-3 in the ACC.

What's next: Monday vs. NC State, 6 p.m., ESPN2