UConn remains unanimous No. 1 in AP women's basketball poll

Louisville moved up to sixth for its best ranking in four years, while UConn remained the unanimous No. 1 in the Associated Press women's Top 25 basketball poll released Monday.

UConn, the lone undefeated team in women's college basketball, received all 31 first-place votes from the national media panel. The Huskies, who routed then-No. 15 Tennessee on Sunday, have won 39 consecutive games dating to last season.

UCLA, South Carolina and Texas remained behind UConn in an unchanged top four.

The Bruins had an impressive win Sunday over Iowa, which dropped from No. 8 to 10th. The Longhorns on Sunday topped Oklahoma, which dropped one spot to 11th.

AP Top 25 Women's College Basketball Poll First-place votes in parentheses Team Rec. LW 1. UConn (31) 23-0 1 2. UCLA 21-1 2 3. South Carolina 21-2 3 4. Texas 21-2 4 5. LSU 21-2 6 6. Louisville 21-3 7 7. Vanderbilt 21-2 5 8. Michigan 19-3 9 9. Ohio State 20-3 11 10. Iowa 18-4 8 11. Oklahoma 17-5 10 12. Michigan State 19-3 13 13. Ole Miss 18-4 17 14. TCU 20-3 12 15. Baylor 19-4 14 16. Kentucky 18-5 18 17. Duke 16-6 20 18. Texas Tech 21-3 21 19. Tennessee 14-5 15 20. West Virginia 18-5 22 21. Alabama 19-4 24 22. Maryland 17-6 16 23. Princeton 18-2 19 24. Washington 17-5 25 25. North Carolina 17-5 NR

The rest of the top 10 shuffled. LSU moved back up to fifth, and Louisville climbed to its highest ranking since 2022 after wins at Stanford and Cal. Vanderbilt dropped two spots to seventh after a loss to Ole Miss. Michigan and Ohio State were next; it's the Buckeyes first appearance in the top 10 in a year.

The SEC has nine teams in the poll this week after having a record 10 last week. The Big Ten is next with seven. The Big 12 has four teams, the Atlantic Coast Conference has three, and the Big East and Ivy League each have one.

Princeton fell four spots to No. 23 after ending a 15-game winning streak Friday in a loss to rival Columbia. The Tigers rebounded with a victory over Cornell the next day. Princeton was having its best year since going undefeated during the regular season in 2014-15.

GAMES OF THE WEEK

No. 17 Duke at No. 6 Louisville (Thursday): First place in the ACC will be on the line. The Blue Devils have a 13-game winning streak, while the Cardinals have won 14 straight.

No. 2 UCLA at No. 8 Michigan (Sunday): The top two teams in the Big Ten will face off when the Bruins visit the Wolverines. UCLA hasn't lost a conference game this season, while Michigan has just one loss.