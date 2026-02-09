AP women's college basketball Top 25 poll breakdown

Open Extended Reactions

The new AP Top 25 women's college basketball poll is out.

The Fifth-ranked Vanderbilt Commodores moved up two spots to return to the top five, replacing the LSU Tigers.

The Duke Blue Devils were the week's biggest mover, up six spots to No. 11. Up three spots, the Baylor Bears jumped to No. 12.

What does it all mean for the AP Top 25? Let's break down the rankings.

Stats courtesy of ESPN Research and The Associated Press.

All times Eastern

Previous ranking: 1

2025-26 record: 25-0

Stat to know: The Huskies have 41 consecutive wins, the longest active streak in Division I and their fifth win streak of 40-plus games or longer in program history. For context, all other Division I programs have six such streaks combined.

What's next: Wednesday vs. Creighton, 6 p.m., Peacock

Previous ranking: 2

2025-26 record: 23-1

Stat to know: The Bruins are 9-1 against AP-ranked opponents this season (that lone loss came against No. 4 Texas at the Players Era Women's Championship on Nov. 26). Those nine wins are the most by any Division I team this season.

What's next: Wednesday at Michigan State, 8 p.m., Peacock

Previous ranking: 3

2025-26 record: 24-2

Stat to know: South Carolina's 43-point win against Tennessee on Sunday is the Gamecocks' largest margin of victory against a ranked opponent in program history. Dawn Staley's team shot 69.2% from the field, its second-highest percentage in program history. The program's highest was 71.7% against Georgia Southern in 1987.

What's next: Saturday at LSU, 8:30 p.m., ABC

Previous ranking: 4

2025-26 record: 22-2

Stat to know: Texas has held its opponents to under 75 points in 42 consecutive games, the second-longest active streak in Division I, behind UAlbany (43).

What's next: Monday vs. Kentucky, 7:30 p.m., SEC Network

play 1:41 Highlight: No. 4 Texas' dominant fourth quarter secures win over No. 5 LSU Madison Booker records 18 points while Aaliyah Crump scores 16 for the Longhorns as they pull away from the Tigers in the fourth quarter to claim a 77-64 victory.

Previous ranking: 7

2025-26 record: 22-2

Stat to know: Mikayla Blakes had 37 points against Kentucky on Thursday, her seventh 30-point game this season, which ties her with Iowa State's Audi Crooks, Notre Dame's Hannah Hidalgo and Indiana's Shay Ciezki for most in Division I. It was her 12th such career game, tied for most in the SEC since Arkansas' Chelsea Dungee and Texas A&M's Chennedy Carter did it in 2009-10.

What's next: Monday vs. Oklahoma, 9 p.m., ESPN2

play 0:48 Highlight: Mikayla Blakes' offensive explosion leads No. 7 Vandy past No. 16 Kentucky Blakes records 37 points on six three-pointers as the Commodores win the turnover battle 20-6 and edge past the Wildcats, 84-83.

Previous ranking: 5

2025-26 record: 22-3

Stat to know: LSU has suffered only three 15-point losses in five seasons under Kim Mulkey. The Tigers lost by 24 at South Carolina in February 2023, by 15 against Ohio State in March 2022 and by 15 against Kentucky in March 2022.

What's next: Saturday vs. South Carolina, 8:30 p.m., ABC

Previous ranking: 8

2025-26 record: 20-4

Stat to know: In the loss to UCLA, Olivia Olson had her fifth straight game of 20 or more points, the longest such streak by a Michigan player since Naz Hillmon had six straight in 2021-22. Overall, it was Nelson's 12th such game this season, and ninth in Big Ten conference play -- the most such conference games with 20 or more points by a Michigan player since Leigha Brown in 2022-23 (10).

What's next: Thursday at Northwestern, 9 p.m., Peacock

Previous ranking: 9

2025-26 record: 22-3

Stat to know: After scoring 19 points in the Buckeyes' win against Oregon on Sunday, Jaloni Cambridge is the 13th active Big Ten player to reach 1,000 career points.

What's next: Sunday vs. Maryland, 2 p.m., FS1

Previous ranking: 6

2025-26 record: 22-4

Stat to know: Louisville's 14-game win streak ended after falling to Duke on Thursday, to make it 3-4 against AP-ranked opponents this season. The Cardinals remain undefeated against unranked opponents (18-0).

What's next: Thursday vs. Wake Forest, 7 p.m., ACC Extra

Previous ranking: 11

2025-26 record: 17-5

Stat to know: Raegan Beers is tied with Murray State's Sharnecce Currie-Jelks and North Dakota State's Avery Koenen for most double-doubles (16) in Division I.

What's next: Monday at Vanderbilt, 9 p.m., ESPN2

Previous ranking: 17

2025-26 record: 18-6

Stat to know: Duke's 15-game win streak is tied for the third longest following a losing streak of four-plus games in the same season in Division I over the past 25 seasons.

What's next: Sunday vs. North Carolina, 1 p.m., ABC

Previous ranking: 15

2025-26 record: 21-4

Stat to know: Baylor has 26 consecutive 20-win seasons, the second-longest streak in Division I behind UConn. The Bears have also won 17 of their past 20 road games, a streak that dates to the 2023-24 season.

What's next: Thursday vs. TCU, 7 p.m., ESPN

Previous ranking: 12

2025-26 record: 20-4

Stat to know: The Spartans came back from a 16-point deficit Saturday to defeat Penn State 81-70. That's their biggest comeback and largest since 2005 when they beat Tennessee 68-64 to advance to the national championship.

What's next: Wednesday vs. UCLA, 8 p.m., Peacock

play 1:19 Michigan State Spartans vs. Penn State Lady Lions: Game Highlights Michigan State Spartans vs. Penn State Lady Lions: Game Highlights

Previous ranking: 13

2025-26 record: 19-5

Stat to know: Cotie McMahon has scored 20 or more points 14 times this season, tied for second-most such games in the SEC with South Carolina's Joyce Edwards (Vanderbilt's Mikayla Blakes has the most at 19). McMahon's 14 are also tied for the most such games by an Ole Miss player in the past 15 seasons, with Crystal Allen.

What's next: Thursday vs. Arkansas, 9 p.m., SEC Network

Previous ranking: 10

2025-26 record: 18-5

Stat to know: Iowa's 11-game winning streak against Minnesota ended when the Hawkeyes fell to the Golden Gophers 91-85 on Thursday.

What's next: Wednesday vs. Washington, 7:30 p.m., B1G+

Previous ranking: 18

2025-26 record: 22-3

Stat to know: Texas Tech has defeated Houston seven straight times. The Lady Raiders have won 28 of the past 30 matchups, and lead the all-time series 46-14.

What's next: Tuesday vs. Kansas, 7 p.m., ESPN+

Previous ranking: 14

2025-26 record: 21-4

Stat to know: The Horned Frogs lost their most recent game at Colorado, but their home win streak remains intact: They remain tied with Texas for longest in Division I at 39. They've won 32 of those by double digits.

What's next: Thursday at Baylor, 7 p.m., ESPN

Previous ranking: 16

2025-26 record: 18-6

Stat to know: Clara Strack has had 27 double-doubles as a Wildcat, tying Rhyne Howard for second most with the program since 2009-10 (Evelyn Akhator has the most with 31).

What's next: Monday at Texas, 7:30 p.m., SEC Network

Previous ranking: 20

2025-26 record: 20-5

Stat to know: The Mountaineers have won 10 conference games for a fourth straight season.

What's next: Wednesday vs. UCF, 7 p.m., ESPN+

Previous ranking: 22

2025-26 record: 19-6

Stat to know: Yarden Garzon leads the Big Ten in total made 3-pointers (69).

What's next: Thursday vs. Penn State, 7 p.m., Peacock

Previous ranking: 25

2025-26 record: 20-5

Stat to know: The Tar Heels are 20-2 against unranked opponents this season (both losses have come in conference play).

What's next: Thursday vs. SMU, 6 p.m., ACC Network

Previous ranking: 19

2025-26 record: 15-6

Stat to know: Tennessee is 1-10 against AP top-10 opponents in two seasons under Kim Caldwell, including six straight losses (their only win came against then-No. 5 UConn on Feb. 6, 2025). The record is tied for most losses against top-10 teams during that span, with Texas A&M (0-10).

What's next: Thursday vs. Missouri, 6:30 p.m., SEC Network+

Previous ranking: 22

2025-26 record: 20-5

Stat to know: Alabama has lost only one game of 17 at home this season (a 70-59 loss to then-No. 20 Tennessee).

What's next: Sunday vs. Oklahoma, 4 p.m., SEC Network

Previous ranking: 23

2025-26 record: 19-2

Stat to know: The Tigers have the best win percentage (.800) in Division I when tied or trailing at halftime this season.

What's next: Friday at Columbia, 6 p.m., ESPNU

Previous ranking: 24

2025-26 record: 18-6

Stat to know: It took overtime, but the Huskies had their second-highest point total of this season Sunday against Wisconsin with 91.

What's next: Wednesday at Iowa, 7:30 p.m., B1G+