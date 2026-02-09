Duke up to 11th in women's basketball poll; UConn, UCLA still 1-2

Open Extended Reactions

Duke, riding a 15-game winning streak, climbed six spots to No. 11 in the Associated Press women's basketball Top 25 poll on Monday.

The Blue Devils (18-6) took over sole possession of first place in the ACC last week with a one-point victory over then-No. 6 Louisville. Duke hasn't lost since a 16-point defeat to LSU on Dec. 4.

UConn remained the unanimous No. 1 team in the poll as the Huskies continue to steamroll through the regular season. They received all 31 first-place votes from a national media panel after routing DePaul by 46 points and Butler by 32 last week.

The Huskies have won 20 consecutive games by at least 25 points -- the longest such streak by a Division I team in over 25 years.

AP Top 25 Women's College Basketball Poll First-place votes in parentheses Team Rec. LW 1. UConn (31) 25-0 1 2. UCLA 23-1 2 3. South Carolina 24-2 3 4. Texas 22-2 4 5. Vanderbilt 22-2 7 6. LSU 22-3 5 7. Michigan 20-4 8 8. Ohio State 22-3 9 9. Louisville 22-4 6 10. Oklahoma 17-5 11 11. Duke 18-6 17 12. Baylor 21-4 15 13. Michigan State 20-4 12 14. Mississippi 19-5 13 15. Iowa 18-5 10 16. Texas Tech 22-3 18 17. TCU 21-4 14 18. Kentucky 18-6 16 19. West Virginia 20-5 20 20. Maryland 19-6 22 21. North Carolina 20-5 25 22. Tennessee 15-6 19 23. Alabama 20-5 21 24. Princeton 19-2 23 25. Washington 18-6 24

UCLA, South Carolina and Texas followed the Huskies. The undefeated Bruins edged then-No. 8 Michigan by three points Sunday to remain in first in the Big Ten. The Longhorns beat LSU, which dropped one spot to sixth.

Vanderbilt moved back up to fifth.

Michigan, Ohio State, Louisville and Oklahoma round out the top 10 this week.

The Wolverines have shown they can consistently play with the best teams in the country, as three of their four losses this season have come by three points -- to No. 1 UConn, No. 2 UCLA and No. 5 Vanderbilt.

The SEC remained the top conference with nine teams in the poll. The Big Ten is next with seven. The Big 12 has four teams, the Atlantic Coast Conference has three, and the Big East and Ivy League each have one.

GAMES OF THE WEEK

No. 17 TCU at No. 12 Baylor (Thursday): First place in the Big 12 will be on the line as the Bears have a one-game lead in the standings on the Horned Frogs, who also host third-place West Virginia on Sunday.

No. 24 Princeton at Columbia (Friday): The top spot in the Ivy League will be on the line as the Tigers visit the Lions. Princeton holds a one-game lead in the standings over Columbia and Harvard. The Lions handed the Tigers their lone loss in conference play when they met two weeks ago.