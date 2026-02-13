Schaefer calls out Longhorns after loss: 'We have no heart'

Open Extended Reactions

NASHVILLE, Tenn. -- Texas women's basketball coach Vic Schaefer didn't hold back his criticism following the No. 4 Longhorns' 86-70 loss to No. 5 Vanderbilt on Thursday night.

"We have no heart," Schaefer said. "We're not tough. It's probably the softest team I've had in years."

The Longhorns trailed by 26 points before making a late push.

"It translates from practices ... my fault," Schaefer said. "I'll wear it. I'll wear all of it. It's my fault. It stops now."

After skewering his team, Schaefer pivoted to giving credit to the Commodores and national scoring leader Mikayla Blakes.

"That damn team over there is really good," he said. "That's a heck of a team. Take nothing away from that team. They beat the University of Texas. That team's got heart."

Blakes scored 34 points.

The Longhorns visit No. 22 Tennessee on Sunday.