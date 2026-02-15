UConn, UCLA lead early reveal of NCAA women's top 16 seeds

Open Extended Reactions

The NCAA projected UConn, UCLA, South Carolina and Vanderbilt as No. 1 seeds in the women's tournament Saturday, when it released its first early reveal of the top 16 seeds.

As part of the announcement, the NCAA also revealed the top 16 seeds' projected regions. The regionals this year are in Fort Worth, Texas, and Sacramento, California. The women's tournament moved to a two-regional system in 2023, with two champions crowned at each site.

Defending national champion UConn, the overall No. 1 seed, is projected into the Fort Worth 1 regional, along with LSU (No. 8 overall seed), Ohio State (No. 9) and Oklahoma (No. 16). The Huskies are 26-0 and the only unbeaten team in Division I women's hoops. They are seeking the program's seventh perfect season and 13th national championship.

Top 16 Women's Early Reveal Seed Team Record 1. UConn 25-0 2. UCLA 23-1 3. S. Carolina 24-2 4. Vanderbilt 22-2 5. Texas 22-2 6. Michigan 20-4 7. Louisville 22-4 8. LSU 22-3 9. Ohio St. 22-3 10. Duke 18-6 11. Iowa 18-5 12. TCU 21-4 13. Maryland 19-6 14. Michigan St. 20-4 15. Ole Miss 19-5 16. Oklahoma 17-5

UCLA (No. 2 overall), Texas (No. 5), Duke, (No. 10) and Ole Miss (No. 15) are in the Sacramento 2 regional.

The Fort Worth 3 regional is led by No. 3 overall seed South Carolina, along with Louisville (No. 7), Iowa (No. 11) and Michigan State (No. 14).

And in the Sacramento 4 regional, Vanderbilt -- coming off a big victory over Texas on Thursday -- is the No. 4 overall seed and is joined by Michigan (No. 6), TCU (No. 12) and Maryland (No. 13).

Before Vanderbilt's win over the Longhorns, Texas was projected as one of the top four seeds.

Even though Texas is the No. 5 overall seed, the Longhorns couldn't be in the Sacramento 4 or Fort Worth 3 regionals because of bracketing principles, since two other SEC teams are the top seeds there.