AP women's college basketball Top 25 poll breakdown

The new AP Top 25 women's college basketball poll is out.

The top five stayed the same. The Duke Blue Devils, who are riding a 16-game win streak, jump two spots to move into the top 10.

The No. 12 TCU Horned Frogs (five spots) and No. 14 Maryland Terrapins (six spots) were the biggest climbers. The Minnesota Gophers and Georgia Lady Bulldogs broke into the Top 25. The Lady Dogs had one of the week's biggest victories, knocking off No. 5 Vanderbilt on Sunday.

What does it all mean for the AP Top 25? Let's break down the rankings.

Stats courtesy of ESPN Research and The Associated Press.

All times Eastern.

Previous ranking: 1

2025-26 record: 27-0

Stat to know: UConn has won 43 straight games, tied for the seventh-longest streak in Division I women's basketball history.

What's next: Wednesday at Villanova, 7 p.m., Peacock

Previous ranking: 2

2025-26 record: 25-1

Stat to know: UCLA's 92-48 win over Indiana extended its winning streak to 19 games, which is the third-longest active streak in the country. UConn leads with 43 consecutive wins and North Dakota State has 21.

What's next: Thursday vs. Washington, 10 p.m., Big Ten Network

Previous ranking: 3

2025-26 record: 25-2

Stat to know: The Gamecocks recorded their 18th consecutive win against LSU, which is the longest streak by any team in this series.

What's next: Thursday at Alabama, 8:30 p.m., SEC Network

Previous ranking: 4

2025-26 record: 24-3

Stat to know: Texas didn't make a 3-point attempt for the first time this season in its victory over Tennessee.

What's next: Thursday at Arkansas, 7:30 p.m., SEC Network+

Previous ranking: 5

Previous ranking: 5

2025-26 record: 24-3

Stat to know: Mikayla Blakes became the third player in Division I this season to score 25-plus points in fewer than eight field goal attempts.

What's next: Sunday vs. Kentucky, 3 p.m., SEC Network+

Previous ranking: 7

2025-26 record: 22-4

Stat to know: Olivia Olson is the first Big Ten player with at least 20 points and five rebounds in seven consecutive conference games in a season since Caitlin Clark did it in 10 straight league games in 2024.

What's next: Sunday at Iowa, 12 p.m., Fox

Previous ranking: 6

2025-26 record: 22-4

Stat to know: LSU fell to 0-6 against South Carolina since Kim Mulkey became head coach. The Gamecocks are the only current SEC school that Mulkey hasn't beaten during her time at LSU.

What's next: Thursday at Ole Miss, 9 p.m., ESPN

Previous ranking: 9

2025-26 record: 24-4

Stat to know: Louisville had its fifth game this season with 45+ bench points -- averaging 35.4 bench PPG -- which is the second-most among Division I programs. LSU leads with an average of 39.7.

What's next: Sunday vs. Virginia, noon, The CW Network

Previous ranking: 11

2025-26 record: 19-6

Stat to know: Duke is 14-0 in ACC play this season for the first time since 2012-13.

What's next: Thursday vs. NC State, 7 p.m., ESPN

Previous ranking: 8

2025-26 record: 22-4

Stat to know: Ohio State recorded its largest blown lead in the past eight seasons in a loss against Maryland. The Buckeyes led by as many as 19 points.

What's next: Wednesday at Minnesota, 8 p.m., Big Ten Network+

Previous ranking: 10

2025-26 record: 19-6

Stat to know: Oklahoma had three 15-point scorers Sunday against a ranked team on the road. The last time that occurred was Jan. 24, 2024 at then-No. 10 Texas.

What's next: Thursday at Georgia, 6:30 p.m., SEC Network

Previous ranking: 17

Previous ranking: 17

2025-26 record: 23-4

Stat to know: Olivia Miles erupted for 10 3-pointers and 40 points in Thursday's 83-67 victory over then-No. 12 Baylor.

What's next: Wednesday at Houston, 7:30 p.m., ESPN+

Previous ranking: 15

2025-26 record: 19-5

Stat to know: Iowa ended its three-game losing streak in a win against Washington. The Hawkeyes gave up only 56 points after allowing 86.7 PPG in those three losses.

What's next: Monday at Nebraska, noon, Fox

Previous ranking: 20

Previous ranking: 20

2025-26 record: 21-6

Stat to know: Maryland recorded its largest comeback win Sunday -- down by as many as 19 points -- since its Nov. 13, 2019 game against James Madison.

What's next: Sunday vs. Purdue, 1 p.m., Big Ten Network+

Previous ranking: 12

2025-26 record: 22-5

Stat to know: Baylor held UCF's starters to single-digits in scoring Sunday in a 93-63 victory.

What's next: Wednesday at Texas Tech, 7 p.m., ESPN+

Previous ranking: 18

2025-26 record: 20-7

Stat to know: Kentucky had its largest win over an AP-ranked opponent this season in its victory (74-57) over Ole Miss on Sunday.

What's next: Sunday at Vanderbilt, 3 p.m., SEC Network+

Previous ranking: 18

Previous ranking: 14

2025-26 record: 20-6

Stat to know: Ole Miss recorded a season-worst 27% field goal percentage in its loss to Kentucky.

What's next: Tuesday vs. Tennessee, 7 p.m., ESPNU

Previous ranking: 13

2025-26 record: 20-6

Stat to know: Michigan State's 21-point loss is its second-largest loss to Michigan over the past 25 seasons. The first was a 26-point loss in 2018.

What's next: Wednesday vs. Northwestern, 6:30 p.m., Big Ten Network+

Previous ranking: 19

2025-26 record: 21-6

Stat to know: Sunday's 59-50 loss to TCU snapped the Mountaineers' four-game winning streak. It was just the second time this season they've been held to 50 or fewer points.

What's next: Saturday vs. Oklahoma State, 2 p.m., ESPN+

Previous ranking: 16

2025-26 record: 23-4

Stat to know: Texas Tech recorded its fourth loss against an unranked opponent this season after falling to Oklahoma State on the road.

What's next: Wednesday vs. Baylor, 7 p.m., ESPN+

Previous ranking: 22

2025-26 record: 16-7

Stat to know: Talaysia Cooper finished with 29 points in the Lady Vols' loss to Texas. Cooper combined to score or assist on 33 of Tennessee's 63 points.

What's next: Tuesday at Ole Miss, 7 p.m., ESPNU

Previous ranking: 21

2025-26 record: 21-6

Stat to know: North Carolina did not attempt a free throw in a loss to Duke on Sunday. The Tar Heels became the third ACC team to have no free throw attempts in a game since 1999-2000.

What's next: Thursday at Virginia Tech, 6 p.m., ACC Network

Previous ranking: Not ranked

2025-26 record: 20-6

Stat to know: The Gophers have won eight consecutive games, including a 91-85 upset of then-No. 10 Iowa. The final three regular-season games are challenging, with Ohio State and Michigan State up next.

What's next: Wednesday vs. Ohio State, 8 p.m., Big Ten Network+

Previous ranking: Not ranked

2025-26 record: 20-6

Stat to know: The Lady Dogs break into the rankings after upsetting then-No. 5 Vanderbilt 76-74 on Sunday. They also have wins over ranked teams Ole Miss and Kentucky this season.

What's next: Thursday vs. Oklahoma, 6:30 p.m., SEC Network

Previous ranking: 23

2025-26 record: 20-6

Stat to know: After Alabama's loss to Oklahoma on Sunday, the Crimson Tide fell to 3-4 against ranked opponents this season.

What's next: Thursday vs. South Carolina, 8:30 p.m., SEC Network