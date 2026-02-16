Texas responds to Schaefer's comments, tops Tennessee

Bryanna Preston gets a steal off a Talaysia Cooper turnover as Texas holds on to beat Tennessee. (0:19)

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. -- Madison Booker scored 14 points while Jordan Lee and Rori Harmon each added 12 as No. 4 Texas held off No. 22 Tennessee, 65-63, Sunday.

The Longhorns (24-3, 9-3 in Southeastern Conference) led by as many as 10 points midway through the fourth quarter. The Lady Volunteers (16-7, 8-3) closed the gap to one with a 3-pointer from Janiah Barker and two 3-pointers by Talaysia Cooper.

Two free throws by Booker put Texas up by three with 16 seconds left. Cooper answered with a layup to make the difference 64-63. Lee made one of two free throws for a 65-63 score. Cooper, who led the Lady Vols with 29 points, had the ball stripped as time expired.

Barker added 12 points for Tennessee and Nya Robertson had 11.

The first half, which ended in a 34-34 tie was full of spurts. Texas had an 18-2 run from late in the first quarter to early in the second to lead by 14. Tennessee scored the last 10 of the second quarter to tie it up. Cooper led all scorers with 15.

This was the second game in a row that Tennessee point guard Mia Pauldo has missed. The freshman point guard, who is averaging 11.6 points, sustained a concussion against South Carolina.

Within the past couple weeks, both Texas coach Vic Schaefer and Tennessee coach Kim Caldwell didn't hold back the criticism of their teams.

After a 16-point loss to Vanderbilt Thursday, Schaefer said, "We have no heart. We're not tough. It's probably the softest team I've had in years."

Following a 30-point loss to UConn and a 43-point debacle against South Carolina, Caldwell said she has a team "that'll just quit on you." She stressed there was a lack of leadership.