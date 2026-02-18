Women's college basketball Power Rankings: Maryland, UK, TCU return

SEC Now reviews Dawn Staley reaching her 500th win with the Gamecocks and analyzes the SEC teams on the bubble that could sneak into the tournament. (2:28)

Open Extended Reactions

It seemed odd to see Maryland women's basketball at 5-6 in the Big Ten and riding a four-game losing streak into February. But it's not surprising that the Terrapins have turned things around and won four in a row since, including over ranked teams Michigan State and Ohio State. That's the Maryland we have come to expect: a program that always seems to find a way.

The Terps' rally from a 19-point deficit to win 76-75 at Ohio State on Sunday propelled Maryland back into the ESPN women's college basketball Power Rankings this week for the first time since early January.

Since joining the Big Ten in 2014-15, Maryland has won or shared six regular-season titles and claimed five league tournament championships. The Terps have finished lower than third in the Big Ten only once: in 2023-24, when they tied for sixth at 9-9.

They now sit in a three-way tie for sixth at 9-6. They close the regular season against two teams near the bottom of the Big Ten standings -- Purdue and Northwestern -- then against one of the league's best: second-place Michigan.

The Terps edged ahead of two teams above them in the Big Ten standings -- Iowa and Minnesota -- in the Power Rankings because of the victory at Ohio State. It was just the second loss the Buckeyes have had at home this season. The other was to first-place UCLA, which appears on its way to an undefeated Big Ten record.

Previous ranking: 1

Next seven days: @ Villanova (Feb. 18), vs. Providence (Feb. 22)

After a 94-44 victory over Creighton last Wednesday, UConn got what was a relatively close game Saturday at Marquette. The Huskies won 71-56, which ended their streak of 21 consecutive victories by at least 25 points. Overall, it was their 43rd victory in a row. After resting vs. Butler on Feb. 7, UConn forward Sarah Strong had a combined 38 points in the two wins and guard Azzi Fudd had 44.

Previous ranking: 2

Next seven days: vs. Washington (Feb. 19), vs. Wisconsin (Feb. 22)

UCLA has controlled the Big Ten all season, and with no ranked foes left is favored to finish 18-0 in league play. The Bruins beat Michigan State 86-63 and Indiana 92-48 last week with senior center Lauren Betts compiling 38 points, 21 rebounds and eight assists.

Previous ranking: 3

Next seven days: @ Alabama (Feb. 19), vs. Ole Miss (Feb. 22)

The Gamecocks won their marquee matchup in prime time at LSU on Saturday 79-72. It was one of the season's most entertaining SEC games, with South Carolina guards Tessa Johnson and Raven Johnson combining for 40 points. The Gamecocks strengthened their lead atop the SEC at 11-1, but three of their remaining four foes are ranked, so there is still work to do to secure the league title.

Women's Tournament Challenge Sign up now to play the #1 Women's bracket game for FREE! $125,000 in prizes.

Play Women's Tournament Challenge

Previous ranking: 6

Next seven days: vs. Kentucky (Feb. 22)

The Commodores presented the hardest dilemma in the Power Rankings this week, and there was no easy answer. Their dominant 86-70 victory over Texas on Thursday was their third win in a row over a ranked team and moved them into a projected NCAA No. 1 seed. But the SEC is brutally tough, and on Sunday -- in their third game in seven days -- they fell 76-74 at Georgia. Considering the Lady Bulldogs also moved into the Associated Press poll this week, it was hard to punish Vandy for that loss. The Commodores finish the regular season with three ranked foes, so we will see how they respond to that disappointment.

Previous ranking: 4

Next seven days: @ Arkansas (Feb. 19), vs. Mississippi State (Feb. 22)

Coach Vic Schaefer blasted his team as "soft" in the postgame news conference after Texas' 16-point loss at Vanderbilt, then bristled when some critics called him out for it. But the Longhorns rallied at Tennessee on Sunday, holding off the Lady Vols 65-63. We have Texas at No. 5 in the Power Rankings this week, but Vanderbilt's loss to Georgia likely elevated the Longhorns back to an NCAA No. 1 seed.

Previous ranking: 5

Next seven days: @ Ole Miss (Feb. 19), vs. Missouri (Feb. 22)

Senior guard Flau'jae Johnson had 21 points and eight rebounds in Saturday's 79-72 loss to South Carolina. The Tigers have lost their past 18 meetings with the Gamecocks, the only SEC program that coach Kim Mulkey has yet to beat in her five seasons at LSU. Of course, these teams might meet again in the SEC tournament.

The enhanced ESPN App Watch your favorite events in the newly upgraded ESPN App. Learn more about what plan is right for you. Sign Up Now

Previous ranking: 7

Next seven days: @ Iowa (Feb. 22)

While UCLA has all but nailed down the top seed in the Big Ten tournament, Michigan is trying to secure the No. 2 seed. The Wolverines beat Northwestern 80-58 and Michigan State 86-65 last week behind guard Olivia Olson's combined 44 points, 16 rebounds and 11 assists. All three of Michigan's remaining regular-season foes are ranked in the top 15 of the AP poll.

Previous ranking: 9

Next seven days: vs. NC State (Feb. 19), @ Clemson (Feb. 22)

Duke's winning streak stretched to 16 games with a 72-68 victory over North Carolina on Sunday, led by senior guard Taina Mair's 14 points, seven rebounds and seven assists. The Wolfpack, another of the Blue Devils' nearby archrivals, are next. Duke is attempting to finish unbeaten in ACC play this season for the first time since 2007.

play 1:19 North Carolina Tar Heels vs. Duke Blue Devils: Game Highlights North Carolina Tar Heels vs. Duke Blue Devils: Game Highlights

Previous ranking: 10

Next seven days: vs. Virginia (Feb. 22)

Louisville is five points away from a 22-game winning streak: The Cardinals lost 79-77 to South Carolina on Dec. 4 and 59-58 to Duke on Feb. 5. Those are their only defeats since losing to Kentucky on Nov. 22. Last week, Louisville cruised past Wake Forest 86-67 and Florida State 88-65 led by senior forward Laura Ziegler's combined 27 points, 11 rebounds and 12 assists.

Previous ranking: 12

Next seven days: @ Georgia (Feb. 19), vs. Tennessee (Feb. 22)

After losing to Texas and Vanderbilt to start February, the Sooners got two hard-fought victories last week: 81-74 over Florida and 79-71 at Alabama. Aaliyah Chavez, who leads SEC freshmen in scoring average (18.1) and is second in assists (4.2), had a combined 31 points, 11 rebounds and 13 assists against the Gators and Crimson Tide.

Previous ranking: 8

Next seven days: @ Minnesota (Feb. 18), vs. USC (Feb. 22)

Ohio State's 76-75 loss at home to Maryland on Sunday stung the Buckeyes, who looked in control with a 15-point halftime lead. Ohio State had a much harder time defending the Terps in the second half. Sophomore guard Jaloni Cambridge had 29 points, eight rebounds and five assists for the Buckeyes, but they were outrebounded by 13. Ohio State's regular-season finish is challenging, with three of its four remaining foes ranked.

Previous ranking: Not ranked

Next seven days: @ Houston (Feb. 18), vs. Iowa State (Feb. 22)

After falling out of the Power Rankings following a one-point loss at Colorado on Feb. 8, TCU reasserted itself in the Big 12 last week. The Frogs beat Baylor 83-67 -- behind senior guard Olivia Miles' career-high 40 points -- and West Virginia 59-50. The wins moved them into a tie for first with the Bears, and those teams play each other again March 1 at TCU.

play 1:42 Olivia Miles drops career-high 40 in TCU's win vs. Baylor Olivia Miles dominates with a 40-point game and lifts TCU over Baylor 83-67.

Previous ranking: 11

Next seven days: @ Texas Tech (Feb. 18), vs. Arizona (Feb. 21)

Baylor got behind 21-12 in the first quarter against TCU and never could catch up, falling 83-67 last Thursday. That was a big disappointment at home, but the Bears didn't let it affect them Sunday at UCF with a 93-63 victory. Guard Taliah Scott had a combined 48 points. Baylor will get another shot at TCU in the regular-season finale on March 1.

play 0:23 Taliah Scott hits the bucket vs. UCF Knights Taliah Scott drills bucket vs. UCF Knights

Previous ranking: Not ranked

Next seven days: @ Vanderbilt (Feb. 22)

Kentucky had a tough stretch from Jan. 18 to Feb. 9, losing five of six. But last week the Wildcats righted the ship with victories over Texas A&M (75-55) and Ole Miss (74-57), led by junior center Clara Strack's combined 45 points and 22 rebounds. However, Kentucky still has two top-five foes remaining.

Previous ranking: 13

Next seven days: vs. Oklahoma State (Feb. 21)

West Virginia won its fourth game in a row with a 106-56 blowout of UCF last Wednesday. Then the Mountaineers had their second opportunity this season against TCU on Sunday, but it didn't turn out better. After falling to the Frogs 51-50 on a last-second 3-pointer Jan. 14, they lost 59-50 this time. Still, the Mountaineers have a good chance for a strong finish with two of their last three foes being near the bottom of the Big 12. First, though, they must face Oklahoma State, which is right behind them in the standings.

Previous ranking: Not ranked

Next seven days: vs. Purdue (Feb. 22)

Along with the big win at Ohio State last week, the Terps beat Penn State 81-62. Yarden Garzon had a combined 36 points in those wins, while fellow senior guard Saylor Poffenbarger had a combined 22 rebounds. And junior guard Oluchi Okananwa, the Terps' leader in scoring and steals this season, combined for 32 points, 15 rebounds, 10 assists and 9 steals.

Since coach Brenda Frese took over in 2002, Maryland has missed the NCAA tournament just twice: her first season, when the Terps were 5-12 in the ACC, and 2010, when they were 5-9. Those are the only times Frese has had a losing conference record in her Maryland tenure.

Dropped out: Texas Tech Lady Raiders (No. 14), Ole Miss Rebels (No. 15), Michigan State Spartans (No. 16)