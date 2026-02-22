Iowa stymies Michigan, moves into tie for 2nd in Big Ten

Open Extended Reactions

IOWA CITY, Iowa -- Ava Heiden had 24 points and 10 rebounds to help No. 13 Iowa beat sixth-ranked Michigan 62-44 on Sunday.

Hannah Stuelke added 11 points, 12 rebounds and seven assists for the Hawkeyes (22-5, 13-3 Big Ten), who held the Wolverines (22-5, 13-3) to their lowest point total of the season and moved into a second-place tie in the Big Ten with Michigan heading into the final week of the regular season.

Michigan came in ranked fifth nationally in scoring offense at 86.6 points per game, but shot just 30.5% from the field for the game and committed 24 turnovers.

Heiden, who ranks fourth in the nation in field-goal percentage at 64.4%, was 11 of 17 from the field. Iowa led for the final 28 minutes, making shots to answer any run by the Wolverines.

Michigan got within 39-35 with 15 seconds left in the third quarter on a 3-pointer by Syla Swords, but Iowa's Kylie Feuerbach banked in a 3-pointer before the buzzer sounded.

Then, in the fourth quarter, after the Wolverines got to within 46-40 with 6½ minutes to play, Iowa went on a 12-2 run, with Heiden scoring eight points.

The Hawkeyes shot 60.7% in the second half, including 71.4% in the fourth quarter, to pull away from the Wolverines. Michigan shot 31% for the half, making just three field goals in the fourth quarter.

Olivia Olson led Michigan with 13 points. Mila Holloway had 11.

Iowa led 27-20 at halftime, taking advantage of Michigan's shooting struggles and turnovers. The Wolverines were just 9 of 30 from the field in the first half, including 4 of 17 in the second quarter when they were outscored 15-8. Michigan also had 16 turnovers, 11 in the first quarter, which Iowa converted into 11 points.