AP women's college basketball Top 25 poll breakdown

Open Extended Reactions

The new AP Top 25 women's college basketball poll is out.

The top nine teams remained the same. The TCU Horned Frogs moved up a spot to break into the top 10.

What does it all mean for the AP Top 25 as Champ Week opens? Let's break down the rankings.

Stats courtesy of ESPN Research and The Associated Press.

All times Eastern.

Previous ranking: 1

2025-26 record: 31-0

Stat to know: The Huskies closed out the regular season Sunday with their 47th consecutive victory, tying their own 2013-15 run for the fifth-longest winning streak in D-I history.

What's next: Saturday vs. Georgetown-Butler winner (noon, Peacock), Big East quarterfinals

Previous ranking: 2

2025-26 record: 28-1

Stat to know: The Bruins defeated USC 73-50 on Sunday to become the first women's basketball team to go undefeated in Big Ten conference play since Maryland in 2014-15.

What's next: Friday vs. USC-Washington winner (1 p.m., BTN), Big Ten quarterfinals

Previous ranking: 3

2025-26 record: 29-2

Stat to know: South Carolina got its sixth straight win over Kentucky on Sunday since losing to the Wildcats in the 2022 SEC championship game.

What's next: Friday vs. TBD (noon, ESPN), SEC quarterfinals

Tessa Johnson put up 12 points in South Carolina's win over Kentucky. Dylan Buell/Getty Images

Previous ranking: 4

2025-26 record: 28-3

Stat to know: Texas gained its 12th win this season against an AP-ranked opponent Sunday against Alabama. This is the most regular-season wins against ranked opponents since Tennessee in 2007-08, which also had 12.

What's next: Friday vs. TBD (8:30 p.m., SEC Network), SEC quarterfinals

Previous ranking: 5

2025-26 record: 27-3

Stat to know: Mikayla Blakes had her 12th 30-point game in a win over Tennessee on Sunday. She extended her mark for the most 30-point games by an SEC player this century and is the league's first player this century to average 30 PPG in conference play.

What's next: Friday vs. TBD (6 p.m., SEC Network), SEC quarterfinals

Previous ranking: 6

2025-26 record: 26-4

Stat to know: LSU outscored Mississippi State 40-22 in the paint in a win for the Tigers. LSU leads Division I programs with 47.7 paint PPG this season.

What's next: Friday vs. TBD (2:30 p.m., ESPN), SEC quarterfinals

play 0:17 Mikaylah Williams drills bucket vs. Mississippi State Bulldogs Mikaylah Williams drills bucket vs. Mississippi State Bulldogs

Previous ranking: 7

2025-26 record: 23-6

Stat to know: Raegan Beers' 23 points in a win over Missouri was her most in a conference game this season.

What's next: Thursday vs. Mississippi State-Florida winner (1:30 p.m., SEC Network), SEC tournament second round

Previous ranking: 8

2025-26 record: 24-5

Stat to know: Michigan gained its sixth win against an AP-ranked opponent this season in a victory over Maryland. It is the team's most in a single season since 2021-22 when the Wolverines won eight against ranked opponents.

What's next: Friday vs. TBD (10 p.m., BTN), Big Ten quarterfinals

Michigan scored 20+ points in all four quarters for just the seventh time this season in a win over Maryland. Jaime Crawford/Getty Images

Previous ranking: 9

2025-26 record: 24-5

Stat to know: Ava Heiden's nine double-doubles ties Penn State's Gracie Merkle for third most by a Big Ten player this season.

What's next: Friday vs. TBD (7:30 p.m., BTN), Big Ten quarterfinals

Previous ranking: 11

2025-26 record: 27-4

Stat to know: Olivia Miles and Marta Suarez combined for 40 of TCU's 65 points in a win over Baylor on Sunday.

What's next: Friday vs. TBD (2:30 p.m., ESPNU), Big 12 quarterfinals

play 1:36 Olivia Miles: TCU lets me play the way I enjoy Olivia Miles joins "College GameDay" to discuss how TCU has been helping her play to her strengths.

Previous ranking: 13

2025-26 record: 24-6

Stat to know: Ohio State's 18 3-point field goals in its win against Michigan State is the most made in a game in program history.

What's next: Thursday vs. Indiana-Nebraska winner (3:30 p.m., BTN), Big Ten tournament second round

Women's Tournament Challenge Sign up now to play the #1 Women's bracket game for FREE! $125,000 in prizes.

Play Women's Tournament Challenge

Previous ranking: 10

2025-26 record: 25-6

Stat to know: Louisville committed 19 turnovers in its 65-62 loss to Notre Dame.

What's next: Friday vs. TBD (5 p.m., ESPN), ACC quarterfinals

Previous ranking: 12

2025-26 record: 21-8

Stat to know: Duke lost two of its final three regular-season games following its 17-game winning streak, which was its longest since 2010-11.

What's next: Friday vs. Virginia-Clemson winner (11 a.m., ESPN2), ACC quarterfinals

Previous ranking: 14

2025-26 record: 23-7

Stat to know: Maryland scored 32 points off turnovers in a loss to Michigan.

What's next: Thursday vs. Purdue-Oregon winner (10 p.m., BTN), Big Ten tournament second round

Previous ranking: 17

2025-26 record: 24-6

Stat to know: West Virginia's 118 points in a win over Cincinnati are the most points scored by the Mountaineers in a victory since 2002.

What's next: Friday vs. TBD (6:30 p.m., ESPN+), Big 12 quarterfinals

play 0:20 Sydney Shaw nails it from behind the arc Sydney Shaw nails it from behind the arc

Previous ranking: 21

2025-26 record: 25-6

Stat to know: Elina Aarnisalo's 22 points is the most for a North Carolina player in a regulation win over Duke since Diamond DeShields had 30 and Allisha Gray had 24 on Feb. 10, 2014.

What's next: Friday vs. TBD (7:30 p.m., ACC Network), ACC quarterfinals

play 1:18 UNC denies Duke chance at outright ACC women's title UNC denies Duke chance at outright ACC women's title

Previous ranking: 16

2025-26 record: 20-8

Stat to know: Kentucky lost eight of 14 games after starting the season 15-1.

What's next: Wednesday vs. Arkansas (11 a.m., SEC Network), SEC tournament first round

Previous ranking: 15

2025-26 record: 22-7

Stat to know: Michigan State is 1-5 versus AP top-15 opponents this season. The Spartans will be a 7-seed in the Big Ten tournament.

What's next: Thursday vs. Wisconsin-Illinois winner (7:30 p.m., BTN), Big Ten tournament second round

Previous ranking: 22

2025-26 record: 22-7

Stat to know: The Golden Gophers tied their program's single-season record for conference wins (13) on Sunday with a victory over Illinois. Minnesota set that mark in 1982-83 and previously tied it in 1984-85.

What's next: Friday vs. TBD (3:30 p.m., BTN), Big Ten quarterfinals

The enhanced ESPN App Watch your favorite events in the newly upgraded ESPN App. Learn more about what plan is right for you. Sign Up Now

Previous ranking: 18

2025-26 record: 24-7

Stat to know: The Bears shot a season low in points against a conference opponent this season in a 65-53 loss to TCU.

What's next: Friday vs. TBD (9 p.m., ESPN+), Big 12 quarterfinals

Previous ranking: 20

2025-26 record: 25-6

Stat to know: Jalynn Bristow, Jada Malone and Denae Fritz combined for 40 points in Texas Tech's 58-51 victory over Arizona State.

What's next: Thursday vs. Kansas State-Cincinnati winner (noon, ESPN+), Big 12 tournament second round

Previous ranking: 23

2025-26 record: 22-8

Stat to know: Georgia has won seven of its past eight home games versus Florida. With the win, the Bulldogs earn a first-round bye in the SEC tournament.

What's next: Thursday vs. Arkansas-Kentucky (11 a.m., SEC Network), SEC tournament second round

Previous ranking: 25

2025-26 record: 23-3

Stat to know: Fadima Tall, Skye Belker and Ashley Chea combined for 43 of Princeton's 62 points in a win over Harvard on Saturday.

What's next: Saturday vs. Yale (2 p.m., ESPN+)

Previous ranking: 19

2025-26 record: 21-10

Stat to know: Ole Miss has lost five of its past six games, making it the Rebels' longest losing streak since January 2021.

What's next: Thursday vs. Auburn-Texas A&M winner (6 p.m., SEC Network), SEC tournament second round

Previous ranking: Not ranked

2025-26 record: 25-4

Stat to know: The Stags wrapped up the MAAC regular season with a 19-1 record, but they are the No. 2 seed in the conference tournament behind Quinnipiac. They ride an eight-game winning streak into the postseason.

What's next: Friday vs. Sacred Heart-Saint Peter's winner (2:30 p.m., ESPN+), MAAC quarterfinals