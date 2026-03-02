UCLA completes undefeated Big Ten regular season, 1st since 2014-15

Open Extended Reactions

LOS ANGELES -- No. 2 UCLA defeated USC 73-50 on Sunday night to become the first women's basketball team to go undefeated in Big Ten conference play since Maryland in 2014-15.

The Bruins are 28-1 overall, their only loss coming against Texas in late November.

UCLA graduate student Charlisse Leger-Walker, who matched her season high with 20 points, credited the Bruins' teamwork and selflessness for their 18-0 conference mark.

"Any time we come out and we're connected and playing together, we know that we can win any game that we go and play out there," she said. "We're not thinking about the past six years we've had or what's to come in the future, but just what we need to do to execute our game plan. And that was our mindset coming in today."

UCLA senior Gabriela Jaquez scored 14 points and grabbed eight rebounds, leading a second-half charge to restore the Bruins' double-digit lead after USC closed within nine with a 9-0 run late in the third quarter.

"I think this was ... a great step in the right direction of what we wanted to accomplish this year, of taking it game by game but winning those games and being the best we can be," Jaquez said. "Just super proud of this group of how we came out and finished off the regular-season conference together and like that."

She echoed Leger-Walker, adding, "Our superpower lies in our teamwork. If we play together, we're going to have good outcomes."

Gianna Kneepkens scored 14 points for the Bruins, and fellow senior Kiki Rice added 11. Lauren Betts had only five points on 2-of-10 shooting but finished the night with 15 rebounds and five assists.

UCLA outrebounded USC 47-22, collecting 22 offensive boards to the Trojans' three.

The Bruins saw their lead swell to as many as 29 points in the fourth quarter with less than five minutes remaining .

"Bottom line for me is, we always say the tougher, more together team wins. And they really earned this win tonight," UCLA coach Cori Close said.

Last weekend, UCLA clinched the program's first outright league championship after beating Wisconsin 80-60. During the 1998-99 season, the Bruins shared the Pac-12 title with Oregon.

Close said her team did not play its "best" against Wisconsin but appeared more "focused" Sunday night.

The Bruins now head to Indianapolis for the Big Ten championship, before setting their sights on the national championship. The program hasn't won a national title since 1978.