UCLA rolls to second straight women's Big Ten tourney title

INDIANAPOLIS -- Gianna Kneepkens scored 19 points and Kiki Rice added 15 points and eight assists Sunday as No. 2 UCLA rolled past No. 9 Iowa 96-45 to win its second straight Big Ten women's basketball tournament crown.

Rice was named the tourney's Most Outstanding Player.

It's the first time the Bruins (31-1) have captured back-to-back postseason conference titles, and it's also the first time they have won regular-season and league tournament titles in the same season. The Bruins also extended their school-record win streak to 25 games and their Big Ten win streak to 24, dating to last season's tourney run.

Big Ten tournament Most Outstanding Player Kiki Rice celebrates after UCLA's big win over Iowa on Sunday. AP Photo/Michael Conroy

And they did it with the most lopsided championship game margin in tournament history, easily surpassing Iowa's 33-point win over Ohio State in 2023. Five UCLA players scored in double figures, including Sienna Betts -- the younger sister of star center Lauren Betts -- who matched a season high with 14 points. Lauren Betts had 10 points in 24 minutes and was dancing with her teammates after the final buzzer.

"For us to come out the way we did, it means a lot because we're doing it against really good teams," UCLA coach Cori Close said. "I want to just say thank you to the incredible players who really fulfilled their mission and stayed committed to the character qualities we needed to make this run."

Ava Heiden scored 15 points for the Hawkeyes (26-6). Addie Deal added 11 points while all-conference forward Hannah Stuelke struggled as she played through a right elbow injury and an illness for the third straight day. Stuelke was scoreless on 0-for-4 shooting and had only three rebounds as Iowa's eight-game winning streak was snapped.

The Hawkeyes never looked right after Taylor Stremlow opened the game with a 3-pointer to give them their only lead.

"Their staff had them prepared and locked in, ready to roll," Iowa coach Jan Jensen said. "What they've done this year has been really impressive, and they were great today."

UCLA answered with 13 consecutive points. The Bruins extended the margin to 22-5 after one quarter and led by 25 in the second before Iowa closed the half with a 3 to get within 42-20. It only got worse for Iowa in the second half.

The Bruins had 34 assists on 40 baskets.

UCLA's two-year title reign was preceded by Iowa's three-peat and Maryland's two-year run. Last weekend, the Bruins became the first Big Ten team to complete a perfect conference season since the Terrapins in 2014-15. Maryland also won the tourney crown that season.