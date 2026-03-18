Women's college basketball coaching changes for 2026-27

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March Madness is finally here, but as the season ends for many, changes at the head coach position start to arise.

We'll track all the coaching changes this offseason here.

Information from The Associated Press is included in this report.

Former coach: Jody Adams (March 8)

New coach: Adeniyi Amadou (March 12)

Adams was let go as head coach after four seasons with the Aggies. She led them to a 57-71 record and two postseason tournament appearances. On March 12, it was announced that former Rhode Island associate head coach Amadou would become the next New Mexico State head coach. The first-time head coach has over 15 years of Division I experience and helped the Rams clinch an NCAA tournament berth this season after they won the Atlantic 10 tournament title.

Former coach: Rick Pietri (March 12)

After 13 seasons as the head coach at Jacksonville State, Pietri announced his retirement on March 12. Pietri's one of five head coaches in NCAA Division I women's basketball history to be the winningest coach at two programs, Jacksonville State where he compiled 197 wins and then previously at South Alabama where he recorded 220 victories throughout his tenure.

Nichols College Bison

Former coach: Dan Nagle (Nov. 7)

New coach: Jacque Rivera (March 12)

Nagle stepped down as head coach on Nov. 7. He led the Bison to their winningest season in 16 years during the 2024-25 season in which they went 13-12 overall. Rivera served as the Bison's assistant coach during the 2025-26 season, helping lead them to a 13-12 overall record.

Former coach: Octavia Blue (March 11)

Blue led the Owls for five seasons where she compiled an overall record of 61-89 and 35-51 in conference play spanning across the Atlantic Sun and Conference USA.

Former coach: Dionnah Jackson-Durrett (March 6)

New coach: Candi Whitaker (March 11)

Whitaker is making her return to Kansas City after the Roos let Jackson-Durrett go after four seasons. Whitaker coached the Roos from 2006-2012, leading them to two 11-plus-win seasons in conference play, and prior to becoming head coach the first time around, she was the assistant coach for Kansas City under Bo Overton from 2004 until the middle of the 2006-07 season. Whitaker has spent the past two seasons as the head coach at North Alabama, where she went 17-14 overall this season. The Lions are currently searching for their next head coach.

Former coach: Doshia Woods (March 10)

After six seasons with the Pioneers, Woods and the University of Denver Athletic Department mutually parted ways. Woods posted a 66-137 record throughout her tenure with the program.

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Former coach: Kelly Rae Finley (March 9)

After being poised to not make the NCAA tournament for the fourth consecutive year, Finley was fired after finishing with a 93-75 record over the course of five seasons, including 30-50 in the SEC. Finley had one year remaining on her contract that paid her about $700,000 annually. She is entitled to her remaining $450,000 base salary, which will be paid through regular installments until April 15, 2027.

Former coach: Zenarae Antoine (March 9)

Antoine announced that she would be stepping down as head coach after 15 seasons. She is the program's all-time winningest coach, leading the Bobcats to five postseason appearances, and was named the 2023 Sun Belt Conference Coach of the Year following a Sun Belt regular-season championship.

Former coach: Alex Simmons (March 9)

Simmons was fired after three seasons with the Tigers. Over the course of that time, Memphis went 30-61 overall and 18-36 in American Conference play. During the coaching search, Memphis' women's basketball chief of staff, Shalon Pillow, will run the program.

Former coach: Amanda Levens (March 9)

After nine seasons, Levens will not return as the Wolf Pack's head coach. She led the team to 126 wins, an appearance in the 2018 Mountain West championship game and two postseason berths (2018, 2022).

Former coach: Coquese Washington (March 2)

New coach: Gary Redus II (March 9)

Following 11 straight losses and failing to win 10 games for the second time in three seasons, Washington was fired as the Scarlet Knights' head coach. Throughout her four seasons at Rutgers, the program went 42-84 overall and 11-61 in Big Ten play. The Knights were 9-20 this season, and their 1-17 Big Ten record was the worst in program history in conference play.

Washinton will be succeeded by Gary Redus II, who has been on Kim Mulkey's LSU staff since the 2022-23 season, which ended in the Tigers winning the national championship. Redus has been a top recruiter for LSU, bringing in two of the top classes in women's college basketball over the past three seasons.

Former coach: Skyler Young (March 2)

It was announced in early March that Seattle U would not renew Young's contract for the 2026-27 season. In three seasons, Young led the Redhawks to a 15-73 overall record.

Former coach: Joe McKeown (March 1)

McKeown retires after a 37-year head coaching career -- 18 of which was at Northwestern -- in early March. This retirement wasn't a suprise as he announced a year ago that he'd retire at the end of the season. Throughout McKeown's tenure, he coached four WNBA draft selections, led the Wildcats to a pair of NCAA tournament berths and guided them to a Big Ten regular-season title in 2019-20.

Former coach: Carolyn Kieger (March 5)

After seven seasons with Penn State, Carolyn Kieger was fired after the Lady Lions went 84-123 overall. Kieger had one winning season, going 22-13 in 2023-24. But Penn State went 5-31 in the Big Ten over the past two seasons.

Former coach: Tory Verdi (March 3)

Verdi spent three seasons with the Panthers, where he went 29-66 overall. The Panthers missed the ACC tournament after going 8-23, including 1-17 in conference play. The firing came weeks after former Pitt players filed a lawsuit against Verdi and the university, alleging they were subject to abusive coaching methods and that their pleas for the university to intervene went unheard.

Former coach: Joanna Bernabei-McNamee (March 1)

Bernabei-McNamee did not receive a contract extension after her eight seasons with the Eagles, finishing off her time with Boston College posting a 113-132 overall record and 43-94 in ACC play.

Former coach: Ruth Sinn (Feb. 10)

After more than two decades at St. Thomas-Minnesota, Sinn announced she will retire following the 2025-26 season. Over the 21 years she served as head coach, she led the Tommies to a 417-169 overall record, 10-time MIAC tournament champion, four-time MIAC Coach of the Year and in 2012 was a National Coach of the Year finalist.

Former coach: Beth O'Boyle (Feb. 2)

Following 12 seasons and becoming the winningest coach in school history, VCU fired O'Boyle after finishing 8-15 overall and 4-7 in the Atlantic 10 this season. She led the school to the regular-season A-10 title in 2019 and the conference tournament title and an NCAA tournament bid in 2021.