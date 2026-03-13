Women's NCAA basketball freshman top 10 impact rankings

Chavez relieves her overtime scoring barrage and describes the No. 16 Sooners' putting the country on notice after their win over the No. 2 Gamecocks. (2:35)

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We've been watching this year's stellar freshman class all season, measuring their impact on their respective teams. It's never been more important than now, on the eve of the biggest stage in college basketball.

Last year, then-freshmen Sarah Strong (UConn), Joyce Edwards (South Carolina) and Mikayla Blakes (Vanderbilt) were among the 25 best women's college basketball players in the NCAA tournament. This season, all three have continued to perform and are top-five in the nation, according to Cerebro Sports. Factoring in their statistical impact and consistent efficiency places them at the top, despite carrying heavy loads for their teams. That is the definition of major impact.

This year's freshman group has done well and is tracking to play a large role in the NCAA tournament (beginning March 20). Some mid-major teams punched their ticket thanks to their impactful freshmen: Tatum Brown (Jacksonville), Vanessa Harris (Rhode Island), Kaylee Yarbrough (Samford) and Francie Morris (Samford).

It was also difficult to keep the list to just 10 names. We examined usage rates, statistics and analytics, as well as team rankings and strength of schedule. We used Hudl Instat to isolate production versus top-25 teams and factored in the weight each player has carried for her team. The below list is our final ranking of the 2025-26 freshman class -- with a few extra names who stood out.

Previous ranking: 1

Davidson ends the year where she started. The top-ranked recruit in the 2025 SC Next 100 led the Trojans in five major statistical categories: points (17.6 PPG), rebounds (5.7 RPG), assists 4.2 APG, steals (2) and blocks (2) while maintaining a positive assist-to-turnover ratio.

With JuJu Watkins out for the season, Davidson stepped in as the program's catalyst, highlighted by a 32-point game against Ohio State on Feb. 22 in which she shot 11-of-22 from the floor, including 6-of-9 from beyond the arc, with six rebounds and four assists. As a result, she was named Big Ten Freshman of the Year, and to the All-Big Ten first team.

The next step for Davidson is to improve on her shooting efficiency (27.9% from 3, 39% from the field), as she continues to increase her impact with Watkins set to return next year, and 2026 No. 1 Saniyah Hall joining the fold.

Previous ranking: 2

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Chavez was key for a program that spent much of the season ranked in the top 10. Everyone will remember her performance against South Carolina in early January, when she scored 15 of her 26 points in overtime to secure the win, and also tallied eight assists.

Overall, Chavez averaged 18.4 points, 3.8 rebounds and 4.1 assists on a 27.6% usage rate this season, good enough for All-SEC second-team inclusion -- and for her to win ESPN's vote for SEC Freshman of the Year. She was scarily accurate from the free throw line (93.9%) and shot 31.6% from 3 and 37.7% from the field.

She showed signs of better shot selection as the season progressed, an integral part of her development. But it has always been clear: When Chavez is on fire, no shot is a bad shot.

Previous ranking: 6

Galvan was a major two-way punch for a team that went eighth in the SEC last season to second place this campaign. She's the SEC Freshman of the Year after averaging 13.1 points, 3.3 rebounds and 5.7 assists, with a 2.2 assist-to-turnover ratio.

Her presence created space for superstar sophomore Mikayla Blakes to operate without the ball in her hands, drawing attention from defenses and creating opportunities for Galvan and sharpshooting senior Justine Pissott -- who also had the best season of her career.

There are several elements to evaluating point guards, but making others better and running the team are two heavily weighted criteria. Galvan delivered masterfully in both areas.

Previous ranking: Not ranked

After missing time early in the season with injury, Davis delivered major production upon her return. She and junior guard S'Mya Nichols served as the foundation of the Jayhawks' attack, with Davis logging a 31.5% usage rate and 19.9 points and 6.5 rebounds per game to go along with 76.6% free throw shooting.

Named Big 12 Freshman of the Year and to the All-Big 12 first team, Davis' high-energy style and ability to finish around the rim, combined with her ability to get on the offensive glass, made her a priority on scouting reports during conference play. She looks to be one of the formidable forwards returning to college basketball next season.

Previous ranking: 3

The Big East Freshman of the Year and second-team All-Big East, Quiñonez averaged a solid 10.0 points, 3.0 rebounds, 2.1 assists, and 2.1 steals for the No. 1 Huskies. But those numbers don't tell the entire story.

She can be inserted into the lineup when they go big with Serah Williams at center and Strong at small forward, or she can play inside when UConn goes with a smaller lineup. Her efficient shooting (39% from 3, 54.4% from the field) supports UConn's attack no matter where she is on the floor. Quiñonez always gets them extra possessions on the glass or by snatching timely steals. She would be highly productive anywhere in the country, but she's the elite role player who could help UConn win back-to-back championships.

Previous ranking: Not ranked

The New Zealand native's journey has been different than that of the other freshmen on this list. She arrived at Gonzaga for a semester during the 2023-24 season -- a common route for players from Australia or New Zealand -- then redshirted in 2024-25 because of a knee injury that delayed her Bulldogs debut. Now that she has finally seen the floor, she has turned in a phenomenal freshman season. She was named the WCC Player of the Year after averaging 19.3 points and 10.2 rebounds on 80.6% free throw shooting, 36.6% 3-point shooting and 55.8% shooting from the field.

She has proved herself as a strong-bodied post who can stretch the floor, put the ball on the deck with either hand and be patient with footwork and a myriad of counter moves. She does a good job of finding holes in the zone defenses and averages nearly four offensive rebounds per game. With a 32.4% usage rate, she looks to be a foundational player for the Zags.

Previous ranking: Not ranked

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Parchment started all 32 games for Illinois this season, averaging 13.4 points, 8.5 rebounds, 1.5 assists and 1.8 steals and shooting 79.8% from the free throw line, 40.2% from 3 and 50.2% from the field. That included high scoring outings against Nebraska (25 points), UCLA (26) and Washington (23) -- and arguably her best performance of the year, a 20-point, 12-rebound double-double against Iowa. As a result, Parchment was named to the Big Ten All-Freshman team and got an All-Big Ten honorable mention.

With a 22.2% usage rate, Parchment has been a vital and versatile player in the Illini attack. Her shooting efficiencies are excellent, and with fellow classmate Destiny Jackson and sophomore Berry Wallace, Illinois seems ready to take things to the next level next season.

Previous ranking: 10

Simply stated, Francis was Mississippi State's most productive player. She led the Bulldogs in scoring (13.2 points) and blocks (2.8) and finished second on the team in rebounds (7.4), all while shooting 45.8% from the field and 70.4% at the free throw line. It was enough to be named to the SEC All-Defensive team and SEC All-Freshman team. Being a catalyst for production as a freshman in the toughest conference in the country is no small task. But Francis more than proved she was up to the task, including a particularly outstanding game versus Tennessee (22 points, 13 rebounds). Players like Francis tend to make huge leaps in Year 2, which the Bulldogs will bank on heavily.

Previous ranking: 5

Brenda Frese demands a lot from her players, but Mack stepped right up when she was needed, becoming Maryland's primary point guard several games into the season because of various injuries. She has been rewarded for her performances by being named to the Big Ten All-Freshman team.

Mack started 24 games and played just under 27 minutes per game, averaging 10.7 points, 3.0 rebounds and 2.3 assists. That kind of steady reliability for a top-20 team is notable for the future.

Previous ranking: Not ranked

Being a reliable role player on a marquee program with stars like Flau'jae Johnson, Mikaylah Williams and MiLaysia Fulwiley is far more valuable than realized. A natural wing, ZaKiyah Johnson was asked to play forward for much of the season, and delivered with 9.9 points and 5.8 rebounds per game on 59.1% shooting from the field, getting named to the SEC All-Freshman team in the process.

She defends, rebounds, runs the floor and takes the right shots, playing off of the electric playmaking of the Tigers' core stars. LSU is playing its best basketball heading into the NCAA tournament and could even flirt with a Final Four run. If that happens, Johnson will be a big reason why.

Previous ranking: Not ranked

Pauldo was one of the steadier members for an up-and-down Tennessee team, the centerpiece of the Vols' freshman class at point guard. After averaging 10.6 points, 2.5 rebounds and 2.4 assists and shooting 85.5% from the free throw line and 29.9% from 3, she was named to the SEC All-Freshman team.

She made the most of her 23 minutes per game and brought a much-needed consistency. Tennessee needs a little momentum to galvanize this group in the NCAA tournament, and Pauldo could provide just that.

Next in line: Lara Somfai (Stanford); Ava Zediker (Creighton); Arianna Roberson (Duke); Kennedy Henry (Villanova); Brynn McGaughy (Washington)