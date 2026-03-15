Princeton women beat Harvard to win Ivy League tournament

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ITHACA, N.Y. -- Fadima Tall scored 20 points and Olivia Hutcherson sparked a late surge to help No. 23 Princeton beat Harvard 63-53 on Saturday to win the Ivy League tournament.

Top-seeded Princeton (26-3) avenged last season's tournament semifinal loss to Harvard. The Crimson went on to beat Columbia 74-71 in last season's title game.

The Tigers have won six of the eight championships in the tournament's history and will make their fifth straight NCAA tournament trip and 13th appearance since 2010.

Harvard used a 20-8 run between the third and fourth quarters to knot the score at 51 with 4:01 to play. But the Tigers answered with Hutcherson, who scored eight points in a 12-2 rush to end it.

Tall shot 8 of 12 from the floor and grabbed a team-high seven rebounds to go with four steals and three assists. Ashley Chea added 13 points for the Tigers, and Hutcherson finished with 12.

Karlee White scored 15 points and Olivia Jones added 13 for No. 3 seed Harvard (18-11).

Princeton shot 49% from the field compared to Harvard's 39%. The Tigers made 18 of 22 free throw attempts while the Crimson hit 8 of 11.

Harvard beat Columbia 67-65 in overtime to reach the title game. Columbia beat Princeton in both regular-season matchups.