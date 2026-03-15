Fairleigh Dickinson wins NEC, takes 22-game win streak into NCAAs

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HACKENSACK, N.J. -- Akeelah Lafleur had 15 points off the bench, Leah Crosby and Ava Renninger posted double-doubles and top seed Fairleigh Dickinson beat Long Island University 79-57 on Sunday to win the NEC tournament and earn a spot in the NCAA tournament.

Fairleigh Dickinson (30-4) will bring a 22-game winning streak into the NCAA's main event. The Knights made the field for the first time last season under coach Stephanie Gaitley, who is now in her third season.

Lafleur sank 6 of 8 shots, including 3 of 3 from 3-point range for FDU. Crosby finished with 10 points and 14 rebounds, while Renninger totaled 13 points, 10 rebounds and six assists. Reserves Bella Toomey and Reese Downey both scored 12 with Downey connecting on 4 of 5 shots from beyond the arc. Kailee McDonald scored 11.

Kadidia Toure finished with 28 points and nine rebounds to pace the third-seeded Sharks (21-11) under first-year coach Neil Harrow. Hannah Humphrey made three 3-pointers and scored 12. Long Island's only NCAA tournament appearance came in 2001.

Toure had six points in the first 4:27 to help Long Island jump out to an 8-2 lead. Crosby scored five and McDonald hit a 3-pointer in a 10-0 run from there, and Fairleigh Dickinson led 12-8 after one quarter.

Renninger and Downey sank 3-pointers to begin the second period, upping the run to 16-0 for a 10-point advantage that grew to 38-22 at halftime.

The Sharks hung with the Knights in the third quarter until Downey hit a 3-pointer with nine seconds left for a 56-37 lead.

FDU's bench outscored Long Island's 13-0 in the first half and 28-5 in the second.