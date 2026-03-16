How to watch 2026 women's March Madness on ESPN

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The 2026 NCAA women's basketball tournament begins Wednesday with the First Four. No. 11 seeds Richmond and Nebraska tip things off at Duke's Cameron Indoor Stadium. No. 16 seeds Missouri State and Stephen F. Austin face off at Texas' Moody Center. No. 16 seeds Southern and Samford square off inside South Carolina's Colonial Life Arena, and No. 10 seeds Virginia and Arizona State close out the opening round at Iowa's Carver-Hawkeye Arena. All First Four matchups will air on ESPN2.

All roads lead to Phoenix, the site of this year's Final Four. Are the top-seeded UConn Huskies on a collision course with their 13th national championship and seventh perfect season? Or will one of the other 67 teams hoist the trophy? Find out as the Madness unfolds on ESPN networks.

Here are key facts about ESPN's coverage of the 2026 NCAA women's basketball tournament:

How can fans watch?

Fans can catch all of the action in the ESPN App and in the NCAA women's basketball streaming hub.

What is the schedule?

March 18-19: First Four

March 20-21: First Round

March 22-23: Second Round

March 27-28: Sweet 16

March 29-30: Elite Eight

April 3: Final Four

April 5: Championship

ESPN Tournament Challenge bracket game

The ESPN Women's Tournament Challenge game is now open for fans to create bracket entries and join or start groups.

How can fans access more women's college basketball coverage from ESPN?

Check out the ESPN women's college basketball hub page for the latest news, analysis, scores, schedules and more.