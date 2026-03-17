USC lands third 5-star for 2026 in forward Sara Okeke

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Sara Okeke announced her commitment to USC on Tuesday, becoming the third five-star recruit to join the Trojans for next season, vaulting them to No. 1 in ESPN's 2026 class rankings. The Spanish prospect picked Lindsay Gottlieb's team over Kentucky, Indiana and Texas.

The 6-foot-4 forward's decision to play her final high school season in the U.S. at DME Academy created buzz about whether she would go the college route or play professionally internationally. She has averaged 17 points and 7 rebounds while shooting nearly 70% from the field at DME, which is expected to make the Chipotle Nationals on April 2-4 (ESPN).

"I chose USC because as soon as I stepped on the campus I felt at home," Okeke told ESPN. "The coaching staff and the players are exactly what I am looking for, and I know they'll push me to grow, on and off the court. I cannot wait to be a part [of] and impact this special program."

Okeke was the headliner of the 2025 FIBA U18 Women's EuroBasket, where she was named MVP after averaging 13.8 points on 57% shooting and 7.1 rebounds. Her unique combination of length, agility and instinct makes her a strong presence in the paint, where she can finish well with both hands. Her style and fluidity are reminiscent of former WNBA MVP Nneka Ogwumike.

Okeke joins a star-studded USC class alongside SC Next 100 No. 1 recruit Saniyah Hall and Australian five-star Sitaya Fagan. The trio will join Juju Watkins, Jazzy Davidson and Kennedy Smith in taking the Trojans back to the level of competition they enjoyed prior to Watkins' injury.

Expect them to be versatile defensively, and to be able to put immediate pressure on opponents offensively with their ability to rebound and get out in the transition quickly.