Nebraska women top Richmond in NCAA tournament First Four

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DURHAM, N.C. -- Britt Prince scored 22 points on 10-of-14 shooting, Nebraska opened the third quarter with a 17-0 run, and the Cornhuskers beat Richmond 75-56 on Wednesday night in a First Four matchup in the NCAA tournament.

No. 11 seed Nebraska (19-12) plays sixth-seeded Baylor on Friday in the Round of 64. Coach Amy Williams, in her ninth season with the program, has led the Cornhuskers to five of their 18 NCAA tournament appearances and two of their 10 wins, which includes a 61-59 first-round win over Texas A&M in 2024.

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Prince came around a screen, was fouled on a pull-up jumper from the free-throw line and converted the three-point play to open the second half. Her 3-pointer with 4:42 left in the third quarter capped a 17-0 run that made it 51-32.

Seventh-year coach Aaron Roussell has led Richmond (26-8) to 26-plus wins and an NCAA tournament appearance in each of the past three seasons. The Spiders made their sixth tournament appearance and earned their second consecutive at-large bid.

Maggie Doogan -- who was named Atlantic 10 player of the year for the second consecutive season -- was 8-of-13 shooting and had 24 points and 10 rebounds for the Spiders. The 6-foot-2 senior averaged 28.5 points in two tournament games last season, which included a 30-point, 15-rebound performance that helped Richmond beat Georgia Tech 74-49 in the Round of 64 -- the program's first win in the NCAA tournament.

Richmond shot 40% overall and made just 4 of 23 (17%) from behind the arc. The Spiders went into the game ranked No. 2 nationally in 3-pointers per game (10.5), No. 9 in 3-point percentage (.370) and No. 24 in field-goal percentage (.458).