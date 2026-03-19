Middle Tennessee women's hoops coach Rick Insell to retire

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MURFREESBORO, Tenn. -- Rick Insell, whose 505 wins in 21 seasons leading the Middle Tennessee women's basketball team made him the winningest coach in school history, announced his retirement Thursday.

Insell's retirement will follow Middle Tennessee's participation in the WNIT. Middle Tennessee (16-15) will play either St. Bonaventure or Drexel at home Monday night.

Insell, 74, will be succeeded by his son, Matt Insell, who had been associate head coach for the Blue Raiders. Matt Insell was the coach at Mississippi from 2013 to 2018.

Middle Tennessee president Sidney A. McPhee said in a statement that Rick Insell's "extraordinary success on the court is matched only by the relationships he has built and the lives he has influenced along the way."

"On a personal level, I am grateful to call Rick a longtime friend and, on behalf of the university, I thank him for his remarkable contributions and enduring legacy," McPhee said.

Insell's 505 wins are the most for any men's or women's basketball coach in school history.

Under Insell, the Blue Raiders made 21 consecutive postseason appearances, including 12 in the NCAA tournament. Middle Tennessee won 10 conference regular-season championships, including six in the Sun Belt and four in Conference USA, and 10 conference tournament titles with Insell on the bench.

"I am honored to have led the Middle Tennessee women's basketball program for over two decades," Insell said. "From our first season together to our 20th consecutive postseason appearance, it has been an incredible journey. I am thankful to our administration, our athletic staff, and the countless assistant coaches who have contributed to the sustained success of this program.

"Most importantly, I want to thank the student-athletes I have had the privilege of coaching. They have embodied what it means to compete with integrity, pursue excellence on the court, and excel in the classroom. Each player has left her mark on this program and on me personally."

Insell compiled a 775-148 record over 28 seasons at Shelbyville Central High School before taking the Middle Tennessee job.

Insell was inducted into the Women's Basketball Hall of Fame in 2017 and the Tennessee Sports Hall of Fame in 2012.