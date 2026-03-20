NYU women's 91-game win streak ends in Division III Final Four

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SALEM, Va. -- NYU's record 91-game winning streak is over after a 60-52 loss to Scranton in the Final Four of the Division III NCAA tournament on Thursday night.

The Violets (29-1) had the second-longest winning streak in NCAA history, only trailing UConn's 111-game run.

The two-time defending champion Violets got off to a slow start and trailed 30-18 at the half to Scranton (32-0). NYU rallied in the second half, cutting the Lady Royals' lead to three early in the third quarter, but Scranton answered.

Down 13 in the fourth, NYU got within 56-52 with 46 seconds left but could get no closer as Scranton hit free throws down the stretch, including two by Meghan Lamanna to seal the win.

The Violets last loss was March 11, 2023, when they were beaten by Transylvania in the Elite Eight. Senior Caroline Peper was the only player on the team who had lost a game in her career. She had 19 points in the loss and is the lone senior on the squad.

NYU had been winning by an average of more than 35 points a game this season. The Violets broke the Division III record for most consecutive wins, held by Washington University of St. Louis, on Feb. 8 with their 82nd consecutive win.

Scranton had beaten Pitt in an exhibition game earlier this year.