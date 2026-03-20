Women's March Madness Day 1: First-round scores, analysis

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The first round of the 2026 women's NCAA tournament is underway as teams look to advance in the bracket.

We're tracking how every team won Friday, from upsets, blowouts and big performances.

Here is ESPN's guide to all the Day 1 results, with analysis from reporters of how each game was won, and our experts' takes on each winner's chances to advance to the Sweet 16.

How Duke won: Duke set the tone early by making it difficult for Charleston to get into any rhythm offensively. The Cougars shot just 19% in the first half and trailed 45-26. But in the second half, Charleston outscored Duke 38-36. At one point, Duke coach Kara Lawson tossed her dry erase board in frustration because the Blue Devils weren't playing with the precision she knows they will need for the rest of the tournament.

That said, a lot of credit should go to Charleston junior guard Taryn Barbot, the Coastal Athletic Association Player of the Year. She had 36 points, her fourth 30-plus game this season and 10th of her career. It's the most points the Blue Devils have allowed to any player this season -- and they have played a difficult schedule.

Ultimately, the ACC champion Blue Devils had too much offense of their own, led by sophomore forward Toby Fournier's 24 points on 11-of-18 shooting. Delaney Thomas had 19 points and Jordan Wood came off the bench for 17.

How the Blue Devils can advance to the Sweet 16: The Blue Devils have had one of the best defenses in the country, and that showed more in the first half Friday than the second. That's something Duke needs to be more consistent about in the second round. The Blue Devils moved the ball well with 25 assists, but part of Lawson's irritation was turnovers, as Duke had 20. The Blue Devils won the rebounding battle 47-39, but Lawson wants more dominance in that category as well. -- Michael Voepel

play 1:19 Charleston Cougars vs. Duke Blue Devils: Game Highlights Charleston Cougars vs. Duke Blue Devils: Game Highlights

How TCU won: Like most of the season, Olivia Miles fueled TCU's win over UC San Diego. She was short of her 19.6 PPG average, but Miles still dominated and registered a triple-double with 12 points, 16 rebounds and 14 assists. She becomes the third player to record multiple triple-doubles in NCAA tournament play, joining Oregon's Sabrina Ionescu and Stanford's Nicole Powell. The Horned Frogs shot 14-of-20 for 36 points off Miles' passes, the most points produced by one player's passes in an NCAA tournament game since 2021.

TCU jumped out to a 15-4 early lead and was never threatened by the Tritons, who shot just 23.0% from the field.

With Miles doing most of the setting up, three other Horned Frogs finished in double figures, led by senior Taylor Bigby's 27 points on 7-of-9 3-point shooting. Clara Silva had 13 points and Marta Suarez had 11, all in the first half.

How the Horned Frogs can advance to the Sweet 16: The Horned Frogs scored just 53 points in the Big 12 tournament championship game against West Virginia. TCU scored 48 in the first half against UC San Diego, erasing the memory of their second-lowest offensive output of the season. The Tritons are certainly not the Mountaineers, but an offensive game like this helps restore TCU's confidence. The pick-and-roll offense looked sharp again with the Horned Frogs registering 23 assists on their 32 field goals. The 13 3-pointers on 26 attempts were also the most for TCU since early December. Having that shooting stroke against either Georgia or South Dakota State in the second round will be important. -- Charlie Creme