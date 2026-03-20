Olivia Miles has historic triple-double as TCU bests UC San Diego

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Olivia Miles had her 12th career triple-double as third-seeded TCU beat UC San Diego 86-40 in a first-round NCAA tournament game Friday,

Miles finished with 12 points and career highs of 16 rebounds and 14 assists. Taylor Bigby added a career-high 27 points for the Frogs (30-5), who got double-doubles from Clara Silva (13 points, 11 rebounds) and Marta Suarez (11 points, 10 rebounds).

Miles became only the third player with multiple triple-doubles in a women's NCAA tournament game, with her other coming while at Notre Dame in 2022. Sabrina Ionescu with Oregon in 2018 and 2019 and Nicole Powell for Stanford in back-to-back games in 2002 are the other players with multiple triple-doubles in the NCAA tournament.

"It's a different sense of urgency that I came with, and I promised myself that I'd help my team out in any way that I can," Miles said. "I know that it starts with me, and attacking the glass early so I have the ball in my hands and I can control it was favorable for us."

Miles' sixth triple-double this season broke a tie with Brittney Griner and Shalee Lehning for the most in a career in Big 12 history. Ionescu with 26 and Caitlin Clark with 17 are the only players with more career triple-doubles than Miles.

Miles came out of the game right after her 3-pointer with 4:50 left for a 74-40 lead. Her 14 assists set TCU's single-game record and matched her career best, done three times while with Notre Dame.

TCU is hosting NCAA games at home for the second season in a row after not making the tournament since 2010 before that. Friday marked the Horned Frogs' 43rd consecutive win at home.

The Frogs never trailed, jumping ahead 11-2 in the first 2:02 of the game, when Suarez made two 3-pointers and Miles had the assists on all four of the field goals in that span. Suarez had nine points, all on 3s, in the first quarter.

"You saw within the first four minutes of the game the pep, the pop she played with. I mean, she was in attack mode," TCU coach Mark Campbell said. "When Olivia's like that, our team feeds off it, and we're at a whole different level."

Erin Condron had 12 points to lead UC San Diego (24-9), which under coach Heidi VanDerveer has made the NCAA tournament in both seasons since gaining full Division I postseason eligibility.

"I don't know if the score indicated how hard that we played, but the basket got big for them, and obviously they're an excellent team," VanDerveer said. "They have a tremendous point guard. They have shooters that spread us out, bigs inside, very complete team."

Miles had a double-double at halftime with 10 rebounds and 10 assists to go along with four points as TCU led 48-25.

The last women's NCAA tournament triple-double was Clark for Iowa against Louisville on March 26, 2023, when she had 41 points, 12 assists and 10 rebounds.

TCU will look to advance to the Sweet 16 for the second year in a row when it hosts the winner of Friday's other first-round game in Fort Worth between Washington and South Dakota State.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.