Cori Close hails Lauren Betts' 'courageous vulnerability' on mental health

LOS ANGELES -- A day after UCLA center Lauren Betts opened up about her struggles with depression in a story for the Players' Tribune, head coach Cori Close said she couldn't be "more impressed and inspired" by Betts' "courageous vulnerability."

In the story published on Thursday, Betts wrote about challenges she's had with her mental health, including the games she missed during her sophomore season in January 2024. During that time, she said she checked herself into the UCLA hospital to get help.

In a news conference on Friday, Betts said she wanted to write the story because "it was a good opportunity for me to show the growth that I've had in the past few years."

When asked about her reaction to seeing Betts' story, Close said, "I cannot imagine, when I was that age, having that kind of courage."

"And having experienced some of those things alongside her and with her, to see even just being over there and watching her answer the question about why she did that, I think spoke to her growth," Close said. "... It's incredible to watch how she's grown and healed in miraculous ways. And I couldn't be any prouder."

In the story, Betts said when she returned to her team in 2024, she addressed the team to let them know why she missed that time.

"It's incredible to watch how she's grown and healed in miraculous ways," UCLA coach Cori Close said in lauding Lauren Betts's courage on mental health. "And I couldn't be any prouder." AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes

"My mom and Cori encouraged me to address what happened and just speak from the heart," Betts said in the story. "So in the film room, before practice started, I spoke to everyone. I said, "I just want you all to know.... I've been dealing with depression. This is what's been going on in my head. And yeah... I love you guys so much. And I'm sorry that I had to leave." Then I braced myself for their reactions.

"And of course, there was never anything to worry about. They were all like, "We're so happy that you took care of yourself. You're coming back even better. We love you."

On Friday, Betts said she's "healed so much" since her sophomore year.

"And I think to write it from my perspective was really special for me," Betts said. "... I think that it was just an amazing opportunity for me to continue to speak on what I stand for and why I play basketball and why ... I think for me, this is so much bigger than myself. So I think the people that I've been able to impact really means a lot to me and that's why I wanted to do it."

Earlier in the week, Betts was named First Team All-American. She was also named the Big Ten player of the year and defensive player of the year this season.

Betts and UCLA open the NCAA tournament at home against No. 16-ranked California Baptist on Saturday at 10 p.m. ET on ESPN.