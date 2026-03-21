Women's March Madness live updates: Follow all of Saturday's action

Open Extended Reactions

The Madness is here! After a thrilling first day, 32 more teams are in action in the 2026 women's NCAA tournament, all airing on ESPN networks.

We're tracking all 16 games from Storrs, Connecticut, to Los Angeles. Follow along as our reporters track the live action as the first round comes to a close.

Saturday's schedule starts now:

(14) Howard vs. (3) Ohio State: 11:30 a.m., ESPN2

(14) Vermont vs. (3) Louisville: noon, ESPN

(16) Southern vs. (1) South Carolina: 1 p.m., ABC

(10) Virginia vs. (7) Georgia: 1:30 p.m., ESPN2

(11) Fairfield vs. (6) Notre Dame: 2 p.m., ESPN

(12) James Madison vs. (5) Kentucky: 2:30 p.m., ESPNU

(11) Rhode Island vs. (6) Alabama: 2:30 p.m., ESPNEWS

(16) UTSA vs. (1) UConn: 3 p.m., ABC

(9) USC vs. (8) Clemson: 3:30 p.m., ESPN2

(15) Fairleigh Dickinson vs. (2) Iowa: 4 p.m., ESPN

(13) Miami (OH) vs. (4) West Virginia: 5 p.m., ESPNU

(9) Syracuse vs. (8) Iowa State: 5:30 p.m., ESPN2

(15) High Point vs. (2) Vanderbilt: 7 p.m., ESPNEWS

(9) Princeton vs. (8) Oklahoma State: 7:30 p.m., ESPN2

(10) Colorado vs. (7) Illinois: 9:30 p.m., ESPN2

(16) California Baptist vs. (1) UCLA: 10 p.m., ESPN