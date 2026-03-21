Women's March Madness Day 2: First-round scores, analysis

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The first round of the 2026 women's NCAA tournament is underway as teams look to advance in the bracket.

We're tracking how every team won Saturday, from upsets to blowouts and big performances.

Here is ESPN's guide to all the Day 2 results, with analysis from reporters of how each game was won, and our experts' takes on each winner's chances to advance to the Sweet 16.

(3) Louisville 72, (13) Vermont 52

How Louisville won: Louisville used a dominant second half to pull away and beat Vermont. The Cardinals overcame a disjointed first half in which they struggled to make open shots and had trouble slowing down Vermont guard Keira Hanson. But it was a different story after the break as Mackenly Randolph led the offensive charge. Her nine third-quarter points helped Louisville outscore Vermont 23-10 in the quarter, building off what had been just a four-point halftime lead. Vermont, on the other hand, struggled to connect -- Hanson went 1-of-4 from the field after scoring 14 first-half points. Louisville shot 55% in the second half.

Randolph led Louisville with a career-high 20 points on 8-of-14 shooting and a career-high 11 rebounds for her fourth double-double in the last five games. Hanson finished with 22 points to lead Vermont.

How the Cardinals can advance to the Sweet 16: There is no doubt Jeff Walz will want his team to get off to a much better start in the next round after struggling in particular to score off the pass. The ball movement vastly improved in the second half, and the way Randolph has played over the last five games is something for Louisville to build off headed into its next game. There is no doubt Vermont provided a test the Cardinals can learn from as they move forward.

How Ohio State won: The Buckeyes' 75-54 victory over Howard was sealed in the second quarter, and their full-court press was responsible. Howard had done a good job of handling the press in the opening quarter, but then Ohio State's defense went to another level. Ohio State outscored the Bison 23-4 in the next 10 minutes, forcing 12 turnovers that the Buckeyes turned into 16 points -- and changing the game. The Buckeyes are 17th in the country in turnover rate, forcing 21.4 per game. Other than the rough second quarter, the Bison handled the press well -- they had a total of 17 turnovers -- but the damage was done.

How the Buckeyes can advance to the Sweet 16: While the press is disruptive against any team, it typically is less impactful the higher the level of competition. That's where Jaloni Cambridge comes in. She's one of the best guards in the country. Her ability to penetrate and create fuels anything Ohio State does on offense. The Buckeyes' hopes for their first trip to the Sweet 16 since 2023 rest with Cambridge playing well. She did that against Howard with 21 points, two steals and two blocks. The Buckeyes were also effective from 3-point range (9-of-24), particularly Chance Gray, who made 3-of-6 and finished with 11 points.