Women's March Madness 2026: Ranking the remaining 32 teams

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Chalk seems to be the preferred method to fill in the women's NCAA tournament bracket this year.

For a third consecutive season, upsets were scarce in the first round. Only three lower-seeded teams won games in the first two days of the tournament, and that includes a pair of 9-seeds (Syracuse and USC) beating 8-seeds.

A pair of overtime games on Sunday provided the most drama: USC and No. 10 seed Virginia, the biggest surprise of this year's NCAA tournament. The Cavaliers are just the second team since the field expanded to 68 teams in 2022 to go from the First Four to the second round, joining Mississippi State in 2023.

The No. 1 seeds all waltzed to easy wins, although UCLA needed until late in the first half Saturday to finally open up a double-digit lead. South Carolina's 69-point trouncing was the most statistically impressive victory among the top seeds.

Before the second round tips off Sunday (noon ET, ESPN), we rank the 32 teams that survived and advanced. Iowa's struggles and impressive performances by TCU and Oklahoma shook up the order.

See how the round of 32 was set:

Friday | Saturday

1. UConn Huskies

Original seed: No. 1 overall (Fort Worth 1)

First round: Defeated No. 16 UTSA 90-52 (Saturday)

Foul trouble for Azzi Fudd and KK Arnold made things just a bit more difficult than expected for the Huskies. Even with its starting backcourt sitting for much of the first half and only combining for 13 points in the game, UConn didn't have too much problem putting away the Roadrunners. It was still 19-6 after one quarter and 48-14 at the half. Sarah Strong had her typical box score-filling game with 18 points, 5 rebounds, 4 assists and 3 steals. A possible area of concern: The Huskies, the most accurate 3-point shooting team in the country, were just 7-of-33 from deep.

Up next: vs. Syracuse (Monday, 6 p.m. ET, ESPN)

play 0:16 Sarah Strong ends the 1st half with a sweet layup Sarah Strong ends the 1st half with a sweet layup

2. UCLA Bruins

Original seed: No. 1 (Sacramento 2)

First round: Defeated Cal Baptist 96-43 (Saturday)

Sluggish is the only way to describe how UCLA started against the much smaller Lancers. It took until late in the second quarter before the Bruins began to exert some dominance. A 19-2 run that began late in the first half and continued into the third quarter took care of that, but coach Cori Close still didn't seem happy with a defense that allowed five Cal Baptist 3-pointers and eight second-chance points in the first half. Her locker room message got through. The Bruins won the second half 52-9. Lauren Betts probably didn't get the ball enough but scored 22 points and grab 10 rebounds in 23 minutes to lead five Bruins in double figures.

Up next: vs. Oklahoma State (Monday, 10 p.m. ET, ESPN)

3. Texas Longhorns

Original seed: No. 1 (Fort Worth 3)

First round: Defeated No. 16 Missouri State 87-45 (Friday)

Texas' win over Missouri State was simply businesslike. After their defense predictably smothered the Bears' offense in the first half, allowing just 12 points on 13.8% shooting and 11 turnovers, the Longhorns put it in cruise control. With Madison Booker having a quiet 14-point performance, Jordan Lee led the offense with 19. But, as is the Texas way, this game was won with defense, rebounding and paint dominance, where the Longhorns scored 50 of their 87 points.

Up next: vs. Oregon (Sunday, 6 p.m. ET, ESPN)

4. South Carolina Gamecocks

Original seed: No. 2 (Sacramento 4)

First round: Defeated No. 16 Southern 103-34 (Saturday)

South Carolina had a size advantage over the Jaguars and fully took advantage of it. Joyce Edwards became the first South Carolina player to score more than 25 points and shoot over 70% from the field in an NCAA tournament game with 27 points on 11-of-14 shooting. Madina Okot added 15 points and 8 rebounds in just 17 minutes. It was the third time South Carolina hit the century mark in the NCAA tournament and the second year in a row after hitting 108 against Tennessee Tech in 2025's first round. With the other equally dominant performances by the other top seeds, the Gamecocks don't move up, but they remain a strong No. 4 overall.

Up next: vs. USC (Monday, 8 p.m. ET, ESPN)

play 1:18 South Carolina cruises in first-round win over Southern South Carolina cruises in first-round win over Southern

5. LSU Tigers

Original seed: No. 2 (Sacramento 2)

First round: Defeated No. 15 Jacksonville 116-58 (Friday)

LSU's relentless offense knows how to put away an inferior opponent. Friday's game against Jacksonville was reminiscent of the early part of the Tigers' 2025-26 schedule, when they played just one team that ended up in the top-100 of the NET and scored over 100 points in an NCAA-record eight consecutive games to open the season. Their 15th 100-point game of the season ties the record established by Long Beach State in 1986-87. The 116 points were the fourth-highest total this season for the highest-scoring team in the country, and LSU tied an NCAA tournament record with seven players scoring in double figures. Flau'jae Johnson led the way with 20 points.

Up next: vs. Texas Tech (Sunday, 3 p.m. ET, ABC)

6. Vanderbilt Commodores

Original seed: No. 2 (Fort Worth 1)

First round: Defeated No. 15 High Point 102-61 (Saturday)

The bad taste that lingered for the Commodores for more than two weeks after losing in the SEC tournament quarterfinals to Ole Miss should be gone after they devastated High Point with the most points in program history in an NCAA tournament game. That is just one more milestone this season for Vanderbilt. Its 28 wins is the most in more than two decades in Nashville, and this is the first NCAA tournament win since 2013. Mikayla Blakes, the nation's top scorer, hit 30 points for the 12th time this season and set the Vanderbilt record for most points in a season with 867.

Up next: vs. Illinois (Monday, 7 p.m. ET, ESPN2)

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7. Michigan Wolverines

Original seed: No. 2 seed (Fort Worth 3)

First round: Defeated No. 15 Holy Cross 83-46 (Friday)

The Wolverines made eight 3-pointers Friday but they might not have needed any because they were so dominant inside against the undersized Crusaders. Holy Cross had just one offensive rebound and lost the rebounding battle by 15. More importantly, Michigan scored the game's first 10 points and was up 27-6 after the first quarter, extinguishing any possibilities of an upset. The performance, led by Mila Holloway's 20 points, was good enough to hold off Duke to retain the No. 8 overall spot.

Up next: NC State (Sunday, 1 p.m. ET, ABC)

8. Duke Blue Devils

Original seed: No. 3 (Sacramento 2)

First round: Defeated No. 14 Charleston 81-64 (Friday)

It wasn't quite the level of performance coach Kara Lawson wanted at times, as evident by the coach slamming her dry erase board in the second half, but Duke was never seriously threatened by Charleston. Lawson seemed upset by Duke's 20 turnovers and Cougars junior Taryn Barbot's 36 points, but the Blue Devils also did what makes them successful: They held Charleston to 26.1% shooting, won the rebounding battle and leaned into the bigs. Toby Fournier and Delaney Thomas combined for 43 points and 16 rebounds.

Up next: vs. Baylor (Sunday, 4 p.m. ET, ESPN)

9. TCU Horned Frogs

Original seed: No. 3 (Sacramento 4)

First round: Defeated No. 14 UC San Diego 86-40 (Friday)

Coach Mark Campbell called it the best game Olivia Miles has played in a TCU uniform, and the numbers are difficult to dispute. Her 12 points, 15 rebounds and TCU-record 14 assists paved the way for an easy win over the Tritons. Miles became just the third player with multiple triple-doubles in the NCAA tournament (joining Sabrina Ionescu and Nicole Powell) and the first to do it with two different teams (Notre Dame, TCU). Miles was the catalyst for the Horned Frogs having 23 assists to go with their 32 field goals. Their assisted shot rate was 58.1% on the season. Another good sign: TCU hit 13 3-pointers in 26 attempts, with seven 3-pointers from Taylor Bigby. In the Big 12 tournament championship game loss to West Virginia, the Horned Frogs made just 8-of-31 from deep, with Bigby going 2-for-7.

Up next: vs. Washington (Sunday, 10 p.m. ET, ESPN)

10. Louisville Cardinals

Original seed: No. 3 (Fort Worth 3)

First round: Defeated No. 14 Vermont 72-52 (Saturday)

During the ACC tournament, coach Jeff Walz complained that Louisville sophomore Mackenly Randolph had not gotten enough recognition this season. Perhaps her 20 points and 11 rebounds against Vermont will change that. She averages 8.6 points per game, and had a season high scoring day Saturday. She also helped save the Cardinals from a rough start. Vermont led after the first quarter and Louisville didn't pull away until the third. The win pushes Walz's NCAA tournament winning percentage to over 72%, which ranks him fifth among active coaches.

Up next: vs. Alabama (Monday, noon ET, ESPN)

11. Oklahoma Sooners

Original seed: No. 4 seed (Sacramento 2)

First round: Defeated No. 13 Idaho 89-59 (Friday)

A game that was already well in hand became an even bigger blowout when Oklahoma held Idaho to just three points in the third quarter. Because Oklahoma averages nearly 87 points per game and plays at the fastest pace in the country, the defense is often overlooked, despite ranking ninth nationally by ESPN Analytics. Only one nonconference opponent (NC State) scored more than 73 points against Oklahoma this season. The Sooners' next opponent, Michigan State, did not reach 70 points in any of its last three games.

Up next: vs. Michigan State (Sunday, 8 p.m. ET, ESPN)

12. Iowa Hawkeyes

Original seed: No. 2 (Birmingham 3)

First round: Defeated No. 15 FDU 58-48 (Saturday)

The Hawkeyes suffer the biggest drop among the top four seeds after their struggles with FDU. Despite playing in front of a big home crowd, Iowa could not put away the Knights, who hung around by making 10 3-pointers to the Hawkeyes' one. Ultimately, 6-foot-3 Ava Heiden was too much. The sophomore post scored half of Iowa's points (29) on 11-of-16 shooting. The 58 points were the fourth-lowest total for the Hawkeyes this season, and their offense might be becoming a concern. Iowa has fallen short of 65 points in four straight games.

Up next: vs. Virginia (Monday, 2 p.m. ET, ESPN)

13. Ohio State Buckeyes

Original seed: No. 3 (Fort Worth 1)

First round: Defeated No. 14 Howard 75-54 (Saturday)

For a quarter it appeared Howard could handle the Ohio State full-court pressure. Then the second quarter arrived. With the Bison turning over the ball more frequently, the Buckeyes ran off a 23-2 run and never looked back. As she has been all season, Jaloni Cambridge was the catalyst on both ends of the court. She finished with 21 points and two of Ohio State's nine steals. Largely because of Cambridge's penetration and kick-out passes, the Buckeyes also made nine 3-pointers. Chance Gray, who made three of those, will be a key to the Buckeyes' chances at advancing further.

Up next: vs. Notre Dame (Monday, 4 p.m. ET, ESPN)

play 0:27 Cambridge puts Buckeyes on top with back-to-back buckets Jaloni Cambridge gives Ohio State the lead with back-to back-baskets.

14. West Virginia Mountaineers

Original seed: No. 4 (Fort Worth 3)

First round: Defeated No. 13 Miami (OH) 82-54 (Saturday)

West Virginia's pressure defense is usually what opponents fear most about the Mountaineers. That the RedHawks only turned over the ball 15 times should have kept them in the game. It didn't. Miami (OH) could not manage West Virginia's shooting. The Mountaineers made 32 field goals (50.8% from the field) and hit 7 of 14 3-point attempts while putting four players in double figures. Sydney Shaw did the most damage with 19 points. West Virginia has not been to the Sweet 16 since 1992, but that was also the last time the Mountaineers hosted a second-round game.

Up next: vs. Kentucky (Monday, 5 p.m. ET, ESPN2)

15. North Carolina Tar Heels

Original seed: No. 4 (Fort Worth 1)

First round: Defeated No. 13 Western Illinois 82-41 (Friday)

The Tar Heels launched a season-high 40 3-pointers against Western Illinois and just 29 2-point field goals, an odd ratio against a physically inferior opponent. North Carolina still dominated inside and was never challenged by the Leathernecks, but the Tar Heels also missed 30 of those 3-point attempts. They have been a better 3-point shooting team this year (35.6%) than last season (33.5%), largely due to the improvement by Lanie Grant, who made 4 of 10 attempts Friday for 15 points. Maryland presents much more size than Western Illinois, so it will be interesting to see if that much perimeter shooting remains part of North Carolina's strategy.

Up next: vs. Maryland (Sunday, 12 p.m. ET, ESPN)

16. Ole Miss Rebels

Original seed: No. 5 (Sacramento 2)

First round: Defeated No. 12 Gonzaga 81-66 (Friday)

Perhaps it was finally getting some rest, as they hadn't played in nearly two weeks. Perhaps it was getting Sira Thienou back after the sophomore missed the final seven games leading into the tournament. Whatever the reason, the Rebels dominated a solid Gonzaga team in the first round. Due to bad weather that postponed and shuffled games, Ole Miss was forced to play five games in 10 days late in the regular season, and then had three games in as many days in the SEC tournament. The Rebels looked rested Friday. The length of Thienou, plus that of 6-foot-4 Latasha Lattimore and 6-3 Christeen Iwuala, helped Ole Miss shut down Lauren Whittaker, the WCC freshman and player of the year. Whitaker was 4-of-21 from the field for eight points. Meanwhile, Thienou exceeded her season average of 9.4 points per game with 12 points to go with eight rebounds.

Up next: vs. Minnesota (Sunday, 2 p.m. ET, ESPN)

17. Kentucky Wildcats

Original seed: No. 5 (Fort Worth 3)

First round: Defeated No. 12 James Madison 71-56 (Saturday)

The Wildcats did their work early against James Madison and then cruised. A 32-10 first quarter was the cushion Kentucky needed, and despite being outscored for the final three quarters, the Wildcats eased into the second round. Kenny Brooks coached the Dukes to six NCAA tournaments from 2002 to 2016 and now has taken the Wildcats to the second round in consecutive years. Tonie Morgan, a key offseason transfer from Georgia Tech and the SEC assist leader, scored 18 points to go with seven assists and seven rebounds. She will be pivotal if the Wildcats are to reach the Sweet 16 for the first time since 2016, when Matthew Mitchell was on the sidelines.

Up next: vs. West Virginia (Monday, 5 p.m. ET, ESPN2)

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18. Maryland Terrapins

Original seed: No. 5 (Fort Worth 1)

First round: Defeated No. 12 Murray State 99-67 (Friday)

The Terps would have loved to be playing a second-round game in College Park rather than Chapel Hill, but losses in the regular-season finale and Big Ten tournament opener cost Maryland the chance to host (and handed it to the Tar Heels). But the first round brought some good signs. Maryland was dominant on the glass against Murray State, outrebounding the Racers 51-21, and got season-high scoring from freshman Kyndal Walker (20 points) and senior Mir McLean (19 points). Depth has been an issue for the Terps, but led by Walker, the reserves scored 33 points Friday.

Up next: vs. North Carolina (Sunday, 12 p.m. ET, ESPN)

19. Minnesota Gophers

Original seed: No. 4 (Sacramento 2)

First round: Defeated No. 13 Green Bay 75-58 (Friday)

No host team on Friday had a more difficult time advancing than the Gophers. The score does not indicate how much trouble the Phoenix gave Minnesota. The score was tied heading into the fourth quarter before the Gophers finally began leaning into their size advantage and outscored Green Bay 30-9 in the final period. Minnesota scored 20 of its 30 fourth-quarter points in paint in the final 10 minutes. That was nearly half (20 of 46) of its interior points for the game. Sophie Hart led the charge with eight of her 19 points in the fourth quarter.

Up next: vs. Ole Miss (Sunday, 2 p.m. ET, ESPN)

20. Notre Dame Fighting Irish

Original seed: No. 6 (Fort Worth 1)

First round: Defeated No. 11 Fairfield 79-60 (Saturday)

One day after former teammate Olivia Miles posted a triple-double, Hannah Hidalgo flirted with a quadruple-double. Tormenting Fairfield all over the court, Hidalgo finished with 23 points, 9 rebounds, 6 assists and 8 steals. The Irish defense, led by Hidalgo, never let the Stags, the most prolific 3-point shooting team in the country, get comfortable. Fairfield made nine 3-pointers on 26 attempts but also turned over the ball 19 times and didn't have any fast-break points. After shutting down one backcourt, Hidalgo gets to face off with Ohio State's Jaloni Cambridge in what should be among the best one-on-one matchups of the entire NCAA tournament.

Up next: vs. Ohio State (Monday, 4 p.m. ET, ESPN)

play 1:16 Fairfield Stags vs. Notre Dame Fighting Irish: Game Highlights Fairfield Stags vs. Notre Dame Fighting Irish: Game Highlights

21. Washington Huskies

Original seed: No. 6 (Sacramento 4)

First round: Defeated South Dakota State 72-54 (Friday)

Avery Howell has proved through her first two college seasons that she is more than just a 3-point shooter, but no one would know that based on her performance in the first round. She scored 30 points, 21 coming from beyond the arc on 7-of-13 shooting. The Huskies fell behind early but scored 46 points over the second and third quarters to pull away from the Jackrabbits, who got 29 points from Brooklyn Meyer in her final college game. Howell's performance was more vital because Washington's top scorer, Sayvia Sellers (18.0 PPG), had just four points.

Up next: vs. TCU (Sunday, 10 p.m. ET, ESPN)

22. Alabama Crimson Tide

Original seed: No. 6 (Fort Worth 3)

First round: Defeated Rhode Island 68-55

Kristy Curry's rebuild of the Alabama program is complete. The Crimson Tide are now a consistent NCAA tournament winner after earning a third straight trip to the second round. Atlantic 10 champion Rhode Island offered some resistance, but Alabama turned to the experience of Essence Cody, who has been a contributor to all three of the recent first-round wins. The junior post scored 19 points and helped Alabama dominate inside with 42-12 advantage in points in the paint. Alabama's leading scorer, Jessica Timmons, playing in her first NCAA tournament game since her freshman season at NC State in 2022, had a game-high 21 points.

Up next: vs. Louisville (Monday, noon ET, ESPN)

23. Michigan State Spartans

Original seed: No. 5 (Sacramento 4)

First round: Defeated No. 12 Colorado State 65-62 (Friday)

The Spartans struggled to put away Colorado State and had to survive a Hannah Ronsiek 3-pointer attempt at the buzzer to avoid overtime, advancing to the second round for the second straight year. Grace VanSlooten and Kennedy Blair each had 18 points. Michigan State was outshot from the 3-point line and Colorado State drew even on the boards, both concerns for the Spartans heading into the second round against Oklahoma, which has the fourth-best rebound margin in the country.

Up next: vs. Oklahoma (Sunday, 8 p.m. ET, ESPN)

24. Baylor Bears

Original seed: No. 6 (Sacramento 2)

First round: Defeated No. 11 Nebraska 67-62 (Friday)

The Bears entered the fourth quarter against Nebraska trailing by nine but rallied behind top scorer Taliah Scott to advance to the second round for the 22nd consecutive NCAA tournament. Scott scored nine of her 15 points, seven at the free throw line, in the fourth quarter, and Baylor forced six Cornhuskers turnovers in the fourth. Despite the win, Baylor continues to struggle from the perimeter. After a 4-of-21 performance against Nebraska, Baylor is 12-of-69 from 3-point range in the last three games.

Up next: vs. Duke (Sunday, 4 p.m. ET, ESPN)

25. Oklahoma State Cowgirls

Original seed: No. 8 (Sacramento 2)

First round: Defeated Princeton 82-68

Nothing helps an NCAA tournament run like a player outperforming her stat sheet. Achol Akot, who averages 11.6 points per game on the season, exploded for a career-high 28 points as Oklahoma State won an NCAA tournament game for the first time in five years. Princeton made a couple of runs in the second half, but the Cowgirls never trailed after grabbing the lead early in the first quarter. Eighth in the country in points per possession, Oklahoma State put three other players in double figures against the Tigers and have six players that average over nine points per game on the season.

Up next: vs. UCLA (Monday, 10 p.m. ET, ESPN)

26. Oregon Ducks

Original seed: No. 8 (Fort Worth 3)

First round: Defeated Virginia Tech 70-60 (Friday)

Oregon's 23 wins is the most for the program since 2020, when Sabrina Ionescu was a senior in Eugene. This edition of the Ducks is led by Katie Fiso, one of only nine players in the country this season to average more than 15 points and five assists. Her 22 points and 4 assists led the way over the Hokies in a game that was never in doubt in the second half. Last year Oregon stunned Vanderbilt in the first round and then pushed Duke deep into the fourth quarter. The task is even greater Sunday against top-seeded Texas.

Up next: vs. Texas (Sunday, 6 p.m. ET, ESPN)

27. NC State Wolfpack

Original seed: No. 7 (Fort Worth 3)

First round: Defeated Tennessee 76-61 (Friday)

With Zoe Brooks unable to play for the final quarter and a half with a right leg injury, Zamareya Jones delivered a career night, pushing the Wolfpack into the second round. NC State made its first eight shots and never trailed. The Brooks injury looked like an opportunity for the Lady Vols, but Jones scored 15 of her career-high 30 points in the second half without her backcourt mate. Khamil Pierre added a double-double with 16 points and 12 rebounds, but Brooks' health is the most critical element heading into Round 2 against Michigan.

Up next: vs. Michigan (Sunday, 1 p.m. ET, ABC)

28. Illinois Fighting Illini

Original seed: No. 7 (Fort Worth 1)

First round: Defeated Colorado 66-57 (Saturday)

The youngest team in the field leaned heavily into that youth to register just the second NCAA tournament win for the Illinois program in 25 years. Freshman Cearah Parchment led the way in the first half and sophomore Berry Wallace did most of her damage in the second. They combined with another freshman, Destiny Jackson, to score 55 of the Fighting Illini's 66 points. Jackson's seven points early in the final quarter helped stretch a one-point Illinois lead to six. Colorado never got closer than four points again.

Up next: vs. Vandy (Monday, 7 p.m. ET, ESPN2)

29. Texas Tech Lady Raiders

Original seed: No. 7 (Sacramento 2)

First round: Defeated Villanova 57-52 (Friday)

Texas Tech will be playing in its first second-round NCAA tournament game since 2005, when Marsha Sharp was still the coach. Friday's win over Villanova also marked the 26th win of the season, the most for the program since 2003, when Plenette Pierson, who would go on to be the fourth pick in the WNBA draft, was the Lady Raiders' best player. This version of Texas Tech has leading scorer Bailey Maupin to thank. In her fourth and final year at Texas Tech, Maupin scored 15 of her 17 points in the second half in a game in which the teams were never separated by more than seven points.

Up next: vs. LSU (Sunday, 3 p.m. ET, ABC)

30. USC Trojans

Original seed: No. 9 (Sacramento 4)

First round: Defeated Clemson 71-67 OT (Saturday)

The Trojans were on the right side of two controversial officiating decisions at the end of regulation and then came up big in overtime to advance. The officials ruled that both a shot and a foul committed on Clemson's Mia Moore came after the buzzer, and the score stayed tied at 61. That gave USC a second chance. Jazzy Davidson scored six points in overtime after fueling a comeback with seven in the fourth quarter. The star freshman tied a career high with 31 points in the game. Now the Trojans must face a South Carolina team that beat them by 17 points in mid-November in Los Angeles. This time the game is in Columbia.

Up next: vs. South Carolina (Monday, 8 p.m. ET, ESPN)

31. Syracuse Orange

Original seed: No. 9 (Fort Worth 1)

First round: Defeated Iowa State 72-63

Olivia Schmitt is the new hero in Central New York. After averaging 1.3 points per game and making just 10 3-pointers all season, Schmitt scored 15 points, all on five 3-pointers. The sophomore guard was only getting minutes because starting point guard Dominique Darius was lost for the season with a hand injury suffered in the ACC tournament. All 15 of those points came in a 30-point second quarter for the Orange, which gave them a 15-point lead. Freshman post Uche Izoje's 23 points helped offset the 37 from Iowa State's Audi Crooks.

Up next: vs. UConn (Monday, 6 p.m. ET, ESPN)

play 1:17 Syracuse Orange vs. Iowa State Cyclones: Game Highlights Syracuse Orange vs. Iowa State Cyclones: Game Highlights

32. Virginia Cavaliers

Original seed: No. 8 (Sacramento 4)

Results: Defeated Arizona State 57-55 (First Four); defeated Georgia 82-73 OT (Saturday)

The last time Virginia won two games in the same NCAA tournament was 2000, when Debbie Ryan led the Cavaliers into the regional semifinals. Big shots have got them here. Kymora Johnson's 3-pointer with 30 seconds left in the First Four against Arizona State was the difference, and then Romi Levy's banked-in 3 helped send Saturday's game against Georgia into overtime, where the Cavaliers then dominated and Sa'Myah Smith had five of her season-high 23 points. Johnson is the star, though. Her 28 points led the way against the Lady Bulldogs and she will be vital if Virginia can also upset Iowa.

Up next: vs. Iowa (Monday, 2 p.m. ET, ESPN)