Edwards' 27 lead South Carolina rout of Southern in NCAA opener

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COLUMBIA, S.C. -- Joyce Edwards had 27 points and eight rebounds and No. 1 seed South Carolina won its 17th straight home women's NCAA tournament game with a 103-34 defeat of 16th-seeded Southern on Saturday.

Edwards and the Gamecocks (32-3) opened with a 15-0 burst and never let up against the Jaguars (20-14), the Southwestern Athletic Conference champions.

South Carolina, already up 25 at the break, outscored Southern 32-2 in the third quarter.

It took little time for South Carolina to get going with Edwards scoring the first two baskets. Ta'Niya Latson added five points in the opening run as Southern started 0-for-7 shooting with six turnovers.

Latson finished with 17 points while Madina Okot and Agot Makeer had 15 points each. Tessa Johnson had 14 points and a career-high 10 rebounds.

Southern had won its second NCAA Tournament game in the First Four, defeating Samford 65-53. The Jaguars beat UC San Diego in that round last year before getting drubbed by Final Four team UCLA 84-46.

This time, the Jaguars ran into a South Carolina team anxious to get the tournament started after a disappointing 78-61 defeat by Texas in the SEC tournament title game on March 8.

Jocelyn Tate had 10 points to lead Southern.

South Carolina will next play either No. 8 seed Clemson or No. 9 seed Southern California in the second round on Monday.