Virginia authors first women's tourney upset over Georgia

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IOWA CITY, Iowa -- Kymora Johnson scored 28 points and Sa'Myah Smith added a career-high 23 to go with 11 rebounds as 10th seed Virginia beat seventh seed Georgia 82-73 in Saturday's women's NCAA tournament first round game.

The Cavaliers (21-11) became the first lower seed in the women's tournament to win in March Madness this season. Virginia will play either second seed Iowa or 15th seed Fairleigh Dickinson in Monday's second round.

Virginia, which became the second team ever that played in the First Four to win a game, outscored Georgia (22-10) 11-2 in overtime. Smith, who was held scoreless in the second half, scored five of the Cavaliers' points.

Georgia had two chances to win the game in the final seconds of regulation. Trinity Turner's shot with four seconds left missed, and Savannah Henderson grabbed the offensive rebound before being tied up by Smith. The possession arrow favored Georgia with seven-tenths of a second remaining, giving the Bulldogs a final shot. But Mia Woolfolk's 10-foot jumper hit off the left rim as the buzzer sounded.

It was warm inside the building with temperatures in the 80s as the arena doesn't have air conditioning.

Woolfolk led Georgia with 27 points. Rylie Theuerkauf had 22 points, all but two points coming in the first half. Henderson had 11 points.

Romi Levy added 14 points for Virginia.

Virginia led 26-16 with 9:16 left in the second quarter before the Bulldogs rallied to lead 43-42 at halftime. Theuerkauf, who was 5 of 5 in 3-point shooting in the quarter, scored 17 points in the final 9:03 of the half.